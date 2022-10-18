Read full article on original website
Top 10 Fastest Touring Motorcycles in 2022
The common perception of touring motorcycles is that they are large barges that favor comfort over chassis dynamics and speed. That might have been the case at one point in time but nowadays speed, handling, and all-day comfort are no longer strangers. Today, touring motorcycles are not necessarily large and heavy, with huge fairings and couch-like seats. Manufacturers are re-purposing sports and adventure bikes, easing riding positions, adding comfort and weather protection, and removing off-road centered features from adventure bikes, such as 21-inch front wheels, and substituting sizes for which road-specific tires are available. The modern touring bike, whether designed as a dedicated touring machine or modified from a bike from another class, is as fast as full-on sports bikes were a few years ago, with handling that wouldn’t leave you embarrassed on a track day. For many owners, speed is still a deciding factor when choosing a bike, even while comfort and practicality are essential ingredients as well. To help you decide, here is our list of the ten fastest touring bikes available today.
Top 10 Wildest Motorcycle Guinness Records
While bikes initially were reserved for the most daring of citizens in the U.S., the biking industry has reclaimed the thrill of the founders in performing various students to gain attention. Whether on the silver screen or in the eyes of the public, these stunts have been accumulated in the Guinness World Record Books and in the hearts of the onlookers who witnessed the event. Look through the past few decades and find the wildest entries into the motorcycle record books.
10 Best Yamaha Motorcycles Ever Built
As with all Japanese motorcycle manufacturers, Yamaha only started building motorcycles after the second world war, although the roots of the company were planted back in the late 1800s, when Torakusu Yamaha started repairing and then making reed organs and, later pianos. Yamaha is, today, the largest manufacturer of musical instruments in the world. The company expanded into engineering, and in 1954, the first Yamaha motorcycle appeared, a copy of the German DKW RT 125 which was also the basis of the BSA Bantam and Harley-Davidson Hummer. From that point, Yamaha has built a motorcycle for seemingly every single category, from the humblest scooter to the most dynamic sports bikes. Racing success came in the smaller two-stroke classes in the 1960s and the first two-stroke 500cc title was won by a Yamaha with Giacomo Agostini riding, in 1975. In the 2000s, Yamaha once again returned to the winner’s enclosure in MotoGP and has been one of the dominant forces in MotoGP ever since. Here’s our top 10 of the greatest Yamahas since 1954.
F1 qualifying LIVE: Max Verstappen quickest in third practice at United States GP
Max Verstappen has already wrapped up his second world title but Red Bull can claim their first Constructors’ Championship in nine years as F1 returns to the Circuit of the Americas for this weekend’s US Grand Prix.Red Bull - who currently have a 165-point lead to Ferrari in second - need to leave Austin, Texas with a lead of at least 147 points to be crowned champions, giving Christian Horner’s team a good chance to seal the double triumph on Sunday.However, the big talking point in the paddock is Red Bull’s “minor overspend” breach of the 2021 budget cap...
Bentley Should Build This Mulliner Shooting Brake
We can't explain why, but lately, lots of virtual designers have imagined various cars as shooting brakes. Just the other day, Theottle came up with the idea of a 718 Sport Turismo, while more recently we've seen the BMW Z4 Shooting Brake, the Ford Mustang Shelby GT500-H Shooting Brake, and the Ferrari Roma Shooting Brake. But, how about a Bentley Shooting Brake? In all honesty, the British company could use a model that offers more than the 9 cubic feet of cargo room offered by the Continental GT - Bentayga aside. Virtual 3D artist Artem Shkirenko also known as the artshkirenko.3d imagined such a model, and the result is easy to like.
2023 Toyota 4Runner 40th Anniversary Edition Review: An Analog SUV For The Digital Age
The 4Runner has been around for 40 years. Time flies when you’re having fun and that’s exactly the 4Runner’s objective: an off-road party machine for adventuresome types. I didn’t take the wheel of my first one until 1998, but I’ve driven a bunch of them since, and it’s amazing to see how little they’ve changed over that time span.
The Best Cars Under $35,000
If you are in the market for a new car, there are plenty of options available today. The price bracket doesn’t matter, because you have multiple offerings right from $20,000 to one million dollars, and even beyond that. The only difference is that the options are a lot more when you’re in the mass market segment, especially under $35,000. There’s no denying that the higher the choices, the more it can confuse a person. So, to help sort things for you to a certain extent, we’ve come up with a list of the 10 best cars under $35,000 that you can buy in 2022, and it includes vehicles ranging from crossovers to sedans to SUVs, and even cars from premium marques.
Top 10 Cheapest Muscle Cars
The game of collecting classics isn't for everyone, and it usually requires a lot of dedication and commitment on the owner's part, and taking on an old project car is an even bigger undertaking. Collector cars are more popular than ever now, thanks to their old-world charm and ability to retain or increase in value. But, this also means that some old muscle cars can cost well over six figures, which is why we have curated this list of 10 affordable muscle cars that can kick-start your classic car journey without breaking the bank.
BMW M Boss Says America Might Get The M5 Touring If They Build It
It is becoming obvious to some brands that Americans actually want the performance versions of wagons which they never received. With the massive success of cars like the Mercedes E63 and the Audi RS6 Avant, it looks like BMW might be ready to join the movement towards performance wagons, tourings, avants, estates, or any other name you want to give them. BMW’s wagons are part of their history, both in America and in their homeland, as well as most of the world. So maybe it is time for another performance wagon to be made and to finally hit the US shores.
Is The Lexus Electrified Sport Worthy Enough To Carry Forward The LFA Legacy?
Toyota has defended its hybrids like the Prius, saying their hybrids are superior to a BEV (Battery Electric Vehicle.) Unfortunately, “investors and environmental groups” have said that Toyota was transitioning to electric cars “too slowly”. Toyota ultimately caved and has decided to roll out its own line of BEVs starting in 2025. The Lexus Electrified Sport is the show's star, with many similarities to the 2010-2012 LFA, and in some ways, the Toyota Supra. Here's all you need to be about this LFA spiritual successor.
Check Out the Once World’s Fastest 1000cc Superbike in All Its Glory
MV Agusta has a reputation for making crackling motorcycles, and its flagship superbike, the F4, is a fitting example. Designed by celebrated designer Massimo Tamburini, the motorcycle was a breath of fresh air when it first came out and became an instant sensation in the sportbike class. More importantly, it set a new benchmark in the class by becoming the world’s fastest 1000cc superbike in 2006.
You've Never Seen A Harley-Davidson Cafe Racer Like This!
Lord Drake Kustoms is a custom motorcycle shop that excels at taking motorcycles and converting them into staggering custom builds. While there are several such examples, the shop’s custom Harley-Davidson Iron 883 is unlike anything you’ve ever seen. And for those who share a passion for both bikes and old-school Le Mans race cars, it's a dream come true.
Moto Guzzi Just Became Moto 'Gucci' For Its Latest Collab
Moto Guzzi recently celebrated its centenary with the limited edition V100 Mandello Aviazione Navale. And just when we thought things couldn’t get any more boutique, the Italian company has now joined forces with luxury apparel brand Gucci to introduce the Moto Guzzi V7 Gucci-Palace. As you’d expect, the special edition shouts premium and comes replete with Gucci elements.
Porsche Still Wants to Join Formula 1, But with a New Partner
Following Volkswagen AG's announcement that both its Audi and Porsche subsidiaries would enter Formula 1, anticipation grew among many motorsport fans for even more competition for the title. While Audi quickly found a partner in Sauber and is likely to have its name in Formula 1 from 2024, Porsche's talks with Red Bull proved increasingly difficult.
New Lamborghini Rendering Makes a Strong Case for a Go-Anywhere Two-Door Sports Coupe
Lamborghini launched the Urus as a spiritual successor to the LM002. While the classic model was a hardcore off-roader, the new Urus is more of a luxurious SUV meant for city driving. And while it may have some off-roading skills, the Urus is far from being suitable for forest driving, or for those moments when you go hunting, for example. But virtual designer Dejan Hristov's latest creation - the Lamborghini Aurochs – is a muscular vehicle suitable for any type of terrain.
This Ford Mustang Mach E Has Borla Exhaust....Kind Of
While electric cars are generally far more reactive to acceleration than their combustion engine-equipped counterparts, they feel less connected without the grunting engine noises, especially from the outside. However, some exceptions exist, including the Tesla Model S Plaid, which has speakers underneath the car that can emit V-8 sounds, and the recently launched Dodge Charger SRT Daytona EV boasts a “Fratzonic Chambered Exhaust.” But what about the other EVs that thrill with acceleration, but do so without any noise to stir the soul? Well, Borla Performance Sound System has a solution to making an EV sound as if it has a sizeable engine under the hood. Only the Ford Mustang Mach-E is currently compatible with this system, but subsequently, it will support the Ford F-150 Lightning and other makes and models.
Hopium Machina: A Luxury FCEV You Didn’t Count On
The automotive industry is in its most challenging decade. Every day, automakers are making headlines for their efforts to lower their carbon footprints. While BEVs are becoming more common because of the ease of installing charging stations, hydrogen-powered cars are limited and lagging. Yet, a French start-up manufacturer aims to change the narrative. Meet the Hopium Machina, a hydrogen fuel cell-powered four-door coupe unveiled this week at the 2022 Paris Motor Show.
Mansory Stallone Tempesta Nera Makes The Ferrari 812 GTS Even Cooler
The Stallone name has a long history with Mansory. It all started in 2008 when the Munich-based luxury and supercar tuner unveiled a 720 horsepower Ferrari 599 GTB Fiorano at the Geneva Motor Show. After that, the name has been used for several Ferrari cars, including a model based on the Ferrari 812 GTS which debuted last March. Now the name is back as Mansory just revealed the Stallone Tempesta Nera, a one-off edition based once again on the Ferrari 812 GTS.
Spy Shots: An Early Look at the 2024 Porsche Taycan
Recently we brought you the first spy shots of the Porsche Taycan GT3 - a high-performance version of the electric sedan. But it seems this is not the only Taycan Porsche is currently preparing. Our spy photographers sent us a new set of shots that reveal another Taycan prototype. In fact, two Taycan prototypes as both the sedan and the Sport Turismo were spotted on the streets of Germany. And since both cars were wearing minimal camouflage, we have reasons to believe a small facelift is due soon.
Billie Eilish's Jaw-Dropping Car Collection Can Leave You Speechless
With a net worth of $51 million, it shouldn't come to you as a surprise that famous pop singer Billie Eilish owns the kind of stuff that you probably could only imagine. Yet, after having checked her car collection, you will surely end up respecting her more than you currently do: the 20-year-old certainly has an unquestionable taste in cars.
