SIDNEY — Lt. Kelli Ward with the Shelby County Sheriff’s Department has been an immense help in obtaining funding for the department since her promotion in March of 2022 according to Sheriff Jim Frye. Ward has been with the department for nearly 10 years. She started as a part-time secretary with the animal shelter until she finished her master’s degree in criminal justice from the University of Cincinnati when she became a full-time employee as the dog warden.

SHELBY COUNTY, OH ・ 3 DAYS AGO