Sidney Daily News
On the agendas
RUSSIA — The Russia Village Council will hold a special meeting Monday, Oct. 24, at 6 p.m. in council chambers to approve an ordinance for the sale of an industrial park property. Upper Valley Career Center Board of Education. PIQUA — The Upper Valley Career Center Board of Education...
Wright State closes library after staff member dies
Jeff Zentner, a programmer analyst in Computing and Telecommunications Services, died in the hospital due to injuries sustained from the fall.
Sidney Daily News
Balling retires early
SIDNEY — The city of Sidney’s police department is now under the leadership of an interim chief. Will Balling, who announced his pending retirement in June, had planned for Jan. 5, 2023, to be his retirement date. Last week, Balling opted to begin his retirement early. Friday was his last day as chief.
Sidney Daily News
Birch Solar denied
SHAWNEE TOWNSHIP — The Ohio Power Siting Board on Thursday denied LightsourceBP’s application to construct a 300-megawatt solar farm in Shawnee and Logan Township, citing local opposition to the project that would have occupied about 1,400 acres of farmland. It was an anti-climactic end to a two-year saga...
Sidney Daily News
McCrate, DeLaet & Co. promotes staff members
SIDNEY — McCrate, DeLaet & Co., CPAs has announced several promotions amongst its professional staff members. Scott Steineman, CPA, and Kevin Schlarman, CPA have been promoted to partner; Marisa Kremer has been promoted to manager; and Aaron Schwartz, Connor Rose, Andrea Wynk, and Jordan Rethman have been promoted to senior accountants within the firm.
Sidney Daily News
Spherion awards prizes to workers
SIDNEY — Spherion Staffing & Recruiting is thanking the employees they have hired with weekly prizes for working. “This was a Spherion corporate idea,” said Karen Grothause, co-owner of the local Spherion franchise. “They came up with the idea last year. “At this time in the workforce,...
Sidney Daily News
Commission discusses rezoning, preliminary plat and zoning code
SIDNEY – The Sidney Planning Commission approved a lot rezoning, a revised preliminary plat for the Burr Oak subdivision, and amendments to the zoning code during a meeting on Oct. 17. JBM Development, on behalf of BARA Trust No. 2, requested the rezoning of lot 7365 from corridor commerce...
Sidney Daily News
October is National Disability Employment Awareness Month
October is National Disability Employment Awareness Month! The history of NDEAM traces back to 1945 when Congress enacted a law declaring the first week in October “National Employ the Physically Handicapped Week.” In 1962, the word “physically” was removed to acknowledge the employment needs and contributions of individuals with all types of disabilities. In 1988, Congress expanded the week to a month and changed the name to National Disability Employment Awareness Month.
LaRose lauds manufacturing at Nelson Packaging
LIMA — Manufacturing has long been a staple of Ohio’s economy, and on Wednesday, Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose traveled to Lima to celebrate one area manufacturer’s accomplishments. LaRose paid a visit to Lima’s Nelson Packaging Wednesday as part of his office’s efforts to highlight manufacturing...
Sidney Daily News
Out of the past
——- W.S. Wicks, the blind orator who has been selling medicine on the northwest corner of the public square for several weeks, delivered a free lecture to the assembly room of the court house last evening on the subject, “Most History Repeats Itself.” He had a large audience and gave an interesting lecture.
Daily Advocate
Commissioners talk installing roundabout, Law Library
GREENVILLE — The Darke County Board of Commissioners met Thursday to discuss installing a roundabout, transportation, and the Law Library. Commissioners Matt Aultman, Mike Stegall, and Larry Holmes were present. A Letter of Support to the Ohio Department of Transportation was approved to be submitted. The letter is to...
Funds awarded to local cemeteries for improvements
Three cemeteries in the Miami Valley will benefit from $104,000 the Ohio Department of Commerce’s Division of Real Estate and Professional Licensing is awarding to 44 cemeteries in Ohio. Cedarville North Cemetery in Cedarville Township recieved $2,500 to upgrade cemetery records software, Lower Miami Cemetery in Jefferson Township recieved...
IRS adjustments: More money for the Miami Valley
"There's actually a term for it and they call it a bracket creep. So that's when the cost of living increases as well as your wages increase, but the tax bracket remains the same," Rand explained.
Delaware Gazette
Delaware County dealt loss of giant
Small towns and small counties tend to have tight-knit and collegial bar associations, and while Delaware is certainly no longer a small town or a small county, it certainly was in 1970, and it maintains many of those characteristics today. And in the long history of this county, no judge has ever remained on the General Division Common Pleas Court bench longer than the 27 years that Henry E. Shaw Jr. served the people of Delaware County.
Sidney Daily News
Ward earns grants for Sheriff’s Office
SIDNEY — Lt. Kelli Ward with the Shelby County Sheriff’s Department has been an immense help in obtaining funding for the department since her promotion in March of 2022 according to Sheriff Jim Frye. Ward has been with the department for nearly 10 years. She started as a part-time secretary with the animal shelter until she finished her master’s degree in criminal justice from the University of Cincinnati when she became a full-time employee as the dog warden.
Ohio voters to decide non-US citizens' local election voting rights, changes to voting age requirements under Issue 2
OHIO, USA — Issue 2 on the Ohio ballot will address voting rights in local elections for non-U.S. citizens. These are legal citizens who have green cards but are not U.S. citizens, like people who are in Ohio for work or may have children in school. Yellow Springs, east...
dayton247now.com
Springfield sixth graders decorate pumpkins for senior living community
SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WKEF) -- Sixth graders at Shawnee Elementary are looking for ways to improve their classrooms, their school, and their community this year. The Ohio Masonic Home's residents will experience fall thanks to the Brave Leaders Club during the month of October. According to Kyle Phelps, principal of the...
Daily Advocate
City takes step to clear homeless encampment
GREENVILLE — The City of Greenville is taking steps to clean up “unsanitary conditions” under the Martha Benkert Memorial Bridge on South Broadway. The area along the Tecumseh Trail and Greenville Creek has become a refuge for homeless people in the city. The city erected a notice...
Akron Leader Publications
Trail development concerns raised
SPRINGFIELD — The Springfield Board of Trustees Oct. 13 heard from 10 residents raising concerns with the possible development of a township-owned trail that formerly served as a trolley track. The residents, who live adjacent to the trail, asked why a section of the trail was recently mowed, giving...
Sidney Daily News
Sidney Municipal Court
SIDNEY – The following people appeared for sentencing in Sidney Municipal Court during the month of September 2022. All sentences include the cost of prosecution:. Christa A. Puthoff, 25, of Versailles, was charged with speeding, $175 fine. Daniel James Thompson, 42, of Bay City, Michigan, was charged with assured...
