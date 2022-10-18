ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
40TH ANNUAL KROX VIKING VOYAGE WINNER

The winner of the 40th Annual KROX Viking Voyage was Nathan Overgaard of Crookston who registered at Opticare in Crookston. Nathan won a grand prize package of a trip for two the weekend of October 28 through the 30. The trip includes two round trip airfares to Minneapolis, private car service in Minneapolis, two nights stay at Embassy Suites in Bloomington, $100 cash, and two tickets for the Minnesota Vikings/Arizona Cardinals game on Sunday, October 30. Businesses participating were; Anytime Fitness, B & E Meats, Brost Chevrolet, Crookston Building and Rent-It Center, Christian Brothers Ford, Crookston Eagles 873, Crookston Hardware Hank, Crookston Inn and Convention Center/Scobey’s Pub and Grub, Happy Joe’s Pizza and Ice Cream Parlor, Napa Crookston Welding, United Valley Bank, Hugo’s Family Marketplace, Opticare, Scott’s True Value, and Taco John’s all of Crookston, Ness Café in Erskine, Christian Motors, Erickson Smokehouse Grill and Bar in Fertile and Snow Sled Inn in Gentilly.
CROOKSTON, MN
Robert J. Sharpe – Obit

Robert J. Sharpe, 81, Rural Shelly, MN, passed away on Monday, October 17, 2022, at the Sanford Health Comstock Corner Assisted Living in Hillsboro, ND. Robert James Sharpe was born on April 18, 1941, to Jack and Helen (Gullingsrud) Sharpe and was welcomed home by his sister Sonya Kathleen. Robert...
SHELLY, MN
PAIN MANAGEMENT SPECIALIST DR. VINITA PARIKH JOINS RIVERVIEW HEALTH

RiverView Health is excited to welcome Vinita Parikh, MD, to its medical staff. Dr. Parikh is an interventional pain management specialist as well as an anesthesiologist. Her RiverView practice will focus on pain management. “Interventional pain management is a great field because there is such a span of different patient...
GRAND FORKS, ND
UPDATE ON DISCOLORED WATER WITHIN CROOKSTON

The City of Crookston has received a few reports of discolored water within the City of Crookston. Residents should avoid doing laundry if possible, as these conditions may stain clothing. The discoloration of water is due to mineral buildup within the water main being dislodged from the abnormal pressure changes that occurred while repairing the transmission line. These are minerals typically found in well water, and the water is safe for consumption.
CROOKSTON, MN
MEET THE 2022 CANDIDATES FOR CROOKSTON MAYOR

The Crookston Area Chamber held its Candidate Forum on Tuesday night to allow the public to hear from the current candidates for the open spots for the Crookston Public School Board, Crookston City Council, Polk County Commissioners, State Representative District 1B, and State Senator District 1. The forum was moderated by Crookston Area Chamber Executive Director Mark Landa and Monica Custritz of the University of Minnesota Crookston. The forum had the candidates introduce themselves to the audience and answer two questions submitted by the public, then give a closing statement to the public. The forum was moderated by Crookston Area Chamber Executive Director Mark Landa and Monica Custritz of the University of Minnesota Crookston. The forum had the candidates introduce themselves to the audience and answer two questions submitted by the public, then give a closing statement to the public.
CROOKSTON, MN
MEET THE 2022 CANDIDATES FOR POLK COUNTY COMMISSIONERS

The Crookston Area Chamber held its Candidate Forum on Tuesday night to allow the public to hear from the current candidates for the open spots for the Crookston Public School Board, Crookston City Council, Polk County Commissioners, State Representative District 1B, and State Senator District 1. The forum was moderated by Crookston Area Chamber Executive Director Mark Landa and Monica Custritz of the University of Minnesota Crookston. The forum had the candidates introduce themselves to the audience and answer two questions submitted by the public, then give a closing statement to the public.
POLK COUNTY, MN
Kevin Violette – Obit

Kevin Violette, 57 of Red Lake Falls, MN passed away suddenly on Saturday, October 15, 2022, at Riverview Medical Center in Crookston, MN. The visitation to honor Kevin’s life will be held from 3:00 PM until 7:00 PM with a 6:00 PM Prayer Service on Tuesday, October 25, 2022, at Johnson Funeral Service in Red Lake Falls, MN. Father Bob Schreiner will preside.
RED LAKE FALLS, MN
ARREST/FIRE REPORT-OCTOBER 21, 2022

The Northwest Regional Corrections Center in Crookston reported the following arrests. Edward Louis Hicks, 71, of Saint Paul, for 5th-Degree Drug Possession. Charles Edward Love Sr., 54, no address provided, for 1st-Degree Aggravated Robbery. Elias Edward Thompson Jr., 18, of Mahnomen, for 1st-Degree Assault. The Crookston Fire Department (CFD) responded...
CROOKSTON, MN
CROOKSTON FALL CLEAN-UP WILL BEGIN NEXT WEEK

The City of Crookston’s Fall Clean-Up Week will be held this upcoming week from Monday, October 24 to Friday, the 28, and while some things will be the same as it’s been done every year but with some additional limitations due to a lack of garbage trucks. The...
CROOKSTON, MN
GET GREEN LIGHT BULBS FOR OPERATION GREEN LIGHT AT THE CROOKSTON CHAMBER OFFICE

In support of “OPERATION GREEN LIGHT,” The American Legion Auxiliary Nels T Wold Unit 20, DAV Auxiliary, and Veterans of Foreign War Auxiliary 1902 have purchased 200 green light bulbs for the Crookston community. Stop by the Crookston Chamber Office at 103 S Broadway during business hours to pick up your free light bulb and check out our display in honor of Veterans everywhere. Please one light bulb per household.
CROOKSTON, MN
GRAND FORKS POLICE RESPOND TO CAR V. PEDESTRIAN ACCIDENT

On Thursday, October 13, at approximately 11:00 p.m., Grand Forks Police Officers were dispatched to Demers Ave and North 3rd St for a report of a vehicle striking a pedestrian. The vehicle was traveling westbound on Demers Ave, and the pedestrian was crossing Demers to the North when he was...
GRAND FORKS, ND
MEET THE 2022 CANDIDATES FOR MINNESOTA STATE SENATE DISTRICT 1 AND STATE REPRESENTATIVE DISTRICT 1B

The Crookston Area Chamber held its Candidate Forum to allow the public to hear from the current candidates for the open spots for the Crookston Public School Board, Crookston City Council, Polk County Commissioners, State Representative District 1B, and State Senator District 1. The forum was moderated by Crookston Area Chamber Executive Director Mark Landa and Monica Custritz of the University of Minnesota Crookston. The forum had the candidates introduce themselves to the audience and answer two questions submitted by the public, then give a closing statement to the public.
CROOKSTON, MN
GRAND FORKS ROAD CREWS WILL CLOSE S. 20TH STREET ON MONDAY

Grand Forks Road Crews will be closing S. 20th St. from 24th Ave. S. north 150 feet on Monday, October 24, 2022. During the reconstruction of S. 20th St. this summer, crews were waiting on a manhole casting which was delayed due to supply chain issues. The casting has now arrived, and crews will be putting it in place.
GRAND FORKS, ND

