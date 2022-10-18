Read full article on original website
ABC 33/40 News
Jefferson County Commission discusses benefits and concerns of Birmingham amphitheatre
Developing the former Carraway Hospital site to an amphitheatre in Birmingham is estimated to cost about $50 million. The city of Birmingham, Jefferson County, the Birmingham Jefferson Convention Complex (BJCC), and Birmingham Convention and Visitors Bureau would each contribute $5 million. The initial discussion was brought up during a meeting...
wvtm13.com
Amphitheater plans fueling North Birmingham property hopes
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Rob Malcom showed off his latest Norwood restoration project Thursday. When he and his wife bought this 1910 home, it was in shambles. In fact, the couple and their real estate company have been flipping houses here for the last six years. “The last house that...
OPINION: Regional business leaders should demand reforms to Birmingham Water Works Board
Editor’s Note: This is an opinion column. By Paul DeMarco I do not think it is much of a stretch to say that the average residential ratepayer of the Birmingham Water Works Board does not have much confidence in the organization. Obviously, the years-long bungling of billing by the Board has been front and center. […]
Proposed $50 million Carraway amphitheater would replace Oak Mountain’s: What it might look like
The proposed $50 million, 9,000-seat amphitheater that would anchor The Star at Uptown, the $300-million mixed-use development on the former Carraway Hospital campus in North Birmingham, would replace Oak Mountain Amphitheater in Pelham, according to a document outlining the proposal. The Carraway project is called “the only tier 1 amphitheater...
Birmingham City Council Approves Package That Will Bring 76 Research Jobs to City
Kratos Defense and Security Solutions, the San Diego-based company that purchased Southern Research’s engineering division earlier this year, will receive up to $228,000 in city incentives to bring 76 new jobs to Birmingham. The Birmingham City Council unanimously approved the development agreement at its meeting Tuesdsay. Kratos acquired Southern...
gadsdenmessenger.com
Etowah County BOE opens new central office
Photo: Local educators and officials gather to cut a ceremonial ribbon, opening the new Etowah County Board of Education central office on Broad Street on October 18. (Emma Kirkemier/Messenger) On Tuesday, October 18, the Etowah County Board of Education held a ribbon cutting to commemorate its new central office in...
wbrc.com
Road work to begin soon on Hwy. 31 in Alabaster
ALABASTER, Ala. (WBRC) - The Alabama Department of Transportation (ALDOT) will begin work to modify Highway 31 in Alabaster. This will primarily be a resurfacing project to ultimately improve the roadway. The project, which will start at the I-65 overpass in Alabaster and end at County Road 68 near the...
Here’s how to get an early start on ringing in the 2022 Magic City Classic
The countdown is on for the largest Historically Black College and University football game in the country. In less than a week, Alabama A&M University and Alabama State University will face off in the 81st annual Magic City Classic. The historic rivalry between the Bulldogs and the Hornets returns to Birmingham’s Legion Field on Saturday, Oct. 29.
City of Irondale employees present mayor, council with surprise proclamation
By Crystal McGough, Associate Editor IRONDALE – Mayor James D. Stewart frequently opens Irondale City Council meetings with proclamations recognizing businesses and individuals from the community for their contributions to the city of Irondale. In a turn of events, there were no proclamations read by the mayor during the Tuesday, Oct. 18, meeting, but the […]
wbrc.com
Birmingham Water Works Board to release audit report
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - You may soon be able to see the results of an audit into billing problems facing thousands of customers of the Birmingham Water Works Board. The BWWB’s General Manager told the board Wednesday that former BWWB GM Mac Underwood submitted a final report Tuesday night, and the board will hear more about it at their next meeting next Wednesday.
Bham Now
NEW: Food truck court opens in Birmingham—see which trucks are signing up
Attention foodies! Say so long to the days of chasing down your favorite food trucks—Downtown Birmingham is opening a food truck court where the city’s eateries on wheels can park and stay put. Read on to learn the who, what, when, where and why. Food truck haven. According...
Bham Now
OPENING: Water Mountain Trail opens in Trussville, October 22—details here
Big news outdoor enthusiasts! Water Mountain Trail, a new upscale outdoor retailer opens Saturday, October 22 at The Pinnacle in Trussville. We got the scoop on what you’ll find at the store and details on the grand opening. Behind the store. Water Mountain Trail was founded by local entrepreneur...
Bham Now
45 New & Coming Soon Home Listings across Birmingham—Oct. 21-23
Are you looking for a new home in Birmingham? We’ve got 45 fresh, new and coming soon listings for you to check out this weekend – you’re sure to find the perfect home for you. Enjoy!. sq. ft. For more info, contact Helen Drennen at 205-222-5688 or...
WLBT
Greyhound no longer offering service in the Capital City at this time
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Upset and frustrated — that’s how Dr. Scott Crawford is feeling after finding out his Greyhound bus trip to Birmingham, Alabama, has been canceled. After trying to reschedule the trip to next week, Crawford said Greyhound told him buses won’t be leaving out of the Capital City anytime soon.
Record lows set overnight in 3 Alabama cities: What to expect today
It was another record-setting cold night in Alabama. The National Weather Service said several cities had record lows early this morning as an arctic airmass continues to dominate Alabama’s weather pattern. The weather service said that three Alabama cities added to the record books today and another tied its...
Bham Now
Brookwood Medical Center’s Freestanding Emergency Department—what you need to know
DYK Brookwood Medical Center has a Freestanding Emergency Department (FED) in Greystone at the intersection of Highway 280 and 119, behind La-Z-Boy and The Fish Market? Not an urgent care center, this is a satellite emergency room that can handle heart attacks, strokes and more. We talked to Dr. Audry Slane and Kelsey Coleman, the Charge Nurse, to learn more about what they treat, why they love their jobs and what has kept them committed through the pandemic.
sylacauganews.com
Remembering Steve Sprayberry
SYLACAUGA, Ala. – Steve Sprayberry died today at Grandview Medical Center in Birmingham after a brief illness. He was 70 years old. Sprayberry is best remembered by friends as a powerful high school and college athlete, and as a successful businessman in Sylacauga who, with his wife Carol, was deeply committed to and involved in the community.
Bham Now
Nabeel’s Cafe + 5 more Birmingham places we said goodbye to in the fall
It’s never easy to say goodbye, especially when it’s a spot that holds a special place in your heart. We’re sad to see these six Birmingham businesses close their doors and we hope to see them again one day. 1. Crazy Cajuns Boiling Pot | Inverness. Owners...
Bham Now
UPDATE: New Miss Fancy statue awaiting final permits for installation in Avondale Park [PHOTOS]
After plenty of hard work bringing the bronze, 15-foot Miss Fancy to life, she’s almost ready for her official installation. We caught up with Nelson Grice, the artist behind the new Miss Fancy statue, to find out when we’ll get to see her in all her glory. Keep reading for sneak peek photos and details.
wvtm13.com
Magic City Classic one week away, Birmingham holding kick-off events Sunday
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — New and big names will be sponsors this year at Magic City Classic. City leaders say their focus isn’t just on the game but also on showcasing Birmingham as the place to host any event. City council pro-temp Crystal Smitherman says, “The importance of the...
AL.com
