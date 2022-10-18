ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Birmingham, AL

wvtm13.com

Amphitheater plans fueling North Birmingham property hopes

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Rob Malcom showed off his latest Norwood restoration project Thursday. When he and his wife bought this 1910 home, it was in shambles. In fact, the couple and their real estate company have been flipping houses here for the last six years. “The last house that...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
The Alabama Initiative for Independent Journalism

Birmingham City Council Approves Package That Will Bring 76 Research Jobs to City

Kratos Defense and Security Solutions, the San Diego-based company that purchased Southern Research’s engineering division earlier this year, will receive up to $228,000 in city incentives to bring 76 new jobs to Birmingham. The Birmingham City Council unanimously approved the development agreement at its meeting Tuesdsay. Kratos acquired Southern...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
gadsdenmessenger.com

Etowah County BOE opens new central office

Photo: Local educators and officials gather to cut a ceremonial ribbon, opening the new Etowah County Board of Education central office on Broad Street on October 18. (Emma Kirkemier/Messenger) On Tuesday, October 18, the Etowah County Board of Education held a ribbon cutting to commemorate its new central office in...
GADSDEN, AL
wbrc.com

Road work to begin soon on Hwy. 31 in Alabaster

ALABASTER, Ala. (WBRC) - The Alabama Department of Transportation (ALDOT) will begin work to modify Highway 31 in Alabaster. This will primarily be a resurfacing project to ultimately improve the roadway. The project, which will start at the I-65 overpass in Alabaster and end at County Road 68 near the...
ALABASTER, AL
The Trussville Tribune

City of Irondale employees present mayor, council with surprise proclamation

By Crystal McGough, Associate Editor IRONDALE – Mayor James D. Stewart frequently opens Irondale City Council meetings with proclamations recognizing businesses and individuals from the community for their contributions to the city of Irondale. In a turn of events, there were no proclamations read by the mayor during the Tuesday, Oct. 18, meeting, but the […]
IRONDALE, AL
wbrc.com

Birmingham Water Works Board to release audit report

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - You may soon be able to see the results of an audit into billing problems facing thousands of customers of the Birmingham Water Works Board. The BWWB’s General Manager told the board Wednesday that former BWWB GM Mac Underwood submitted a final report Tuesday night, and the board will hear more about it at their next meeting next Wednesday.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
WLBT

Greyhound no longer offering service in the Capital City at this time

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Upset and frustrated — that’s how Dr. Scott Crawford is feeling after finding out his Greyhound bus trip to Birmingham, Alabama, has been canceled. After trying to reschedule the trip to next week, Crawford said Greyhound told him buses won’t be leaving out of the Capital City anytime soon.
JACKSON, MS
Bham Now

Brookwood Medical Center’s Freestanding Emergency Department—what you need to know

DYK Brookwood Medical Center has a Freestanding Emergency Department (FED) in Greystone at the intersection of Highway 280 and 119, behind La-Z-Boy and The Fish Market? Not an urgent care center, this is a satellite emergency room that can handle heart attacks, strokes and more. We talked to Dr. Audry Slane and Kelsey Coleman, the Charge Nurse, to learn more about what they treat, why they love their jobs and what has kept them committed through the pandemic.
HOOVER, AL
sylacauganews.com

Remembering Steve Sprayberry

SYLACAUGA, Ala. – Steve Sprayberry died today at Grandview Medical Center in Birmingham after a brief illness. He was 70 years old. Sprayberry is best remembered by friends as a powerful high school and college athlete, and as a successful businessman in Sylacauga who, with his wife Carol, was deeply committed to and involved in the community.
SYLACAUGA, AL
