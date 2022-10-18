Read full article on original website
Ryan Gosling rocks long hair and a beard while filming new movie — see the pics
Ryan Gosling is showing off a scruffy new look on the set of his upcoming movie "The Fall Guy." The Canadian actor was snapped by photographers on location in Sydney, Australia, while filming the movie, which, according to Deadline, is based on the classic action-adventure TV show from the 1980s.
Chase Chrisley is engaged! See how the ‘Chrisley Knows Best’ family celebrated
Chase Chrisley has proposed to Emmy Medders, his girlfriend of three years. On Friday, Oct. 21, the "Chrisley Knows Best" star revealed that they had gotten engaged when he shared a few Instagram photos of his epic proposal to Medders. In one of the pics, Chrisley is seen getting down...
Matthew Perry recalls 'scary' confrontation with Jennifer Aniston: 'She was the one'
Matthew Perry is opening up about his decades-long battle with addiction, and how Jennifer Aniston was the friend who really stepped-up and intervened. The revelations are coming in his upcoming memoir, “Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing," and an interview with Diane Sawyer set to air on ABC on Sunday, Oct. 28.
Meghan Trainor's son is inspiring new music ... and more babies?
Meghan Trainor is sharing how her son is inspiring new music, a healthier lifestyle and at least three future new additions (maybe!) to the family. On Oct. 21, the Grammy-winner performed music from her new album "Takin' It Back" for the 2022 Citi Concert Series on TODAY. Before taking the stage, Trainor shared how being mom to her 1-year-old son, Riley Sabara, has changed her both personally and professionally.
Janet Jackson reacts to Taylor Swift's mention of her on new album 'Midnights'
Taylor Swift got Janet Jackson’s stamp of approval on one of her newest tracks from her album “Midnights." Swift collaborated with Lana Del Rey on the song “Snow On The Beach," the fourth track from her tenth original studio album, which debuted on Friday, Oct. 21. During...
Why Taylor Swift chose October 21 to drop ‘Midnights,’ according to an astrologer
Taylor Swift's 10th studio album, "Midnights," came out on Friday, Oct. 21, 2022. Swift is a singer known for her deliberate approach to, well, everything — be it the styling of her albums or song lyrics. The release date of "Midnights" might have a meaning of its own. According...
Eddie Redmayne shares why his parents are the secret to his success
Oscar-winning actor Eddie Redmayne doesn't come from a theatrical family, but he does credit his parents for his success in the film industry. Redmayne, 40, who won an Academy Award playing Stephen Hawking in "The Theory of Everything" and most recently portrayed a serial killer opposite Jessica Chastain in Netflix's "The Good Nurse" spoke with Willie Geist on Sunday TODAY's "Sunday Sitdown" and talked about his supportive family and how despite his parent's advice, he really had no backup plan if his dream career didn't work out.
Meghan Trainor performs smash hit ‘Lips Are Movin’ on TODAY
As part of the Citi Concert Series, Meghan Trainor performs her hit song “Lips Are Movin'” live on the TODAY plaza.Oct. 21, 2022.
'Love Is Blind’ fans react to contestant doing jumping jacks while another tells a heartfelt story
Netflix just released the first group of episodes from Season Three of “Love Is Blind” on Oct. 20, and fans are already discussing their favorite moments on social media. One scene that had some viewers raising an eyebrow and others laughing was a conversation in the pods between 29-year-old Pilates instructor Raven Ross and 27-year-old senior analyst Bartise Bowden.
Travis Scott addresses allegations he cheated on Kylie Jenner
Travis Scott slammed rumors that he cheated on Kylie Jenner on social media. Scott, who shares two children with Jenner, addressed the controversy on his Instagram story on Saturday, Oct. 22. The rapper wrote in part, “It’s a lot of weird s--t going on. An uninvited person was sneaking photos...
Alicia Keys to release her first-ever holiday album
Alicia Keys announced on Thursday that she is releasing her first-ever holiday album in November. See the quick video she posted to delight fans!Oct. 21, 2022.
Why Taylor Swift fans are searching for where she was on April 29
"Do you really want to know where I was April 29th?" Swifties are, in fact, desperately trying to figure out where Taylor Swift was on every April 29th since 1989. Swift dropped the lyric referencing the date on "High Infidelity," one of the seven bonus tracks for her newest album, "Midnights," sending her fans into overdrive to find the meaning of the date in the singer's life. Here's what they've discovered so far.
Watch Meghan Trainor perform viral hit ‘Don’t I Make It Look Easy’
Meghan Trainor rocks the TODAY plaza with a performance of her viral hit “Don’t I Make It Look Easy” from her new album “Takin It Back” as part of the Citi Concert Series.Oct. 21, 2022.
James Corden breaks his silence on Balthazar omelette drama
After being temporarily banned from the restaurant Balthazar, James Corden addressed the situation by telling a New York Times reporter, “I haven’t done anything wrong, on any level.”Oct. 21, 2022.
Taylor Swift's 'Midnights' bonus tracks: How to listen to her 'chaotic surprise'
Taylor Swift's 10th studio album, "Midnights," was slated to have 13 song tracks, each exploring the idea of midnight. Ahead of the release, Swift released each of the song titles on TikTok, sometimes teasing meanings for songs like "Lavender Haze" and "Anti-Hero." But in her "Midnights Manifest," a schedule of...
Sophia Grace of 'Ellen' fame announces she's pregnant
On Saturday, Oct. 22, Sophia Grace Brownlee announced that she is pregnant!. The 19-year-old influencer — who rose to fame for her childhood appearances on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” — revealed in a YouTube video on her channel that she is expecting her first child and is at 21 weeks or about five months, leaving four more months in her pregnancy.
Mandy Moore welcomes baby No. 2 with husband Taylor Goldsmith
The “This Is Us” star announced the arrival of her and husband Taylor Goldsmith’s second child, a baby boy named Oscar Bennett Goldsmith, on her Instagram on Oct. 21. Moore shared three black-and-white photos, which includes two of her holding baby Ozzie (as he’s nicknamed) while at the hospital. There's also a sweet snap of the musician holding his new son.
Channing Tatum and Salma Hayek share steamy ‘Magic Mike’ moment in pic from 3rd movie
Channing Tatum and Salma Hayek Pinault are getting fans excited for the upcoming third and final "Magic Mike" movie, “Magic Mike’s Last Dance.”. Both actors posted a steamy pic from the movie Oct. 21 on Instagram. The photo shows Hayek, 56, sitting in a chair with her eyes closed as Tatum, in character as stripper Mike Lane, stands in front of her holding up his shirt. Hayek Pinault's hand is placed on Tatum's impressively toned abs as Tatum's hand rests atop hers.
Megan Fox hits back at commenter who asked: ‘Where your kids at?’
Don’t go after Megan Fox’s kids. The “Transformers” star, 36, fired back at someone who questioned where her kids were when the actor posted a series of selfies on Instagram on Oct. 19. “Pick me energy,” she captioned the post. “Where your kids at?” someone...
Khloé Kardashian celebrates Kim's birthday with retro photos
Khloé Kardashian is paying homage to Kim Kardashian on her 42nd birthday. On Oct. 21, Khloé, 38, shared a couple of throwback photos of her and Kim over the years. In a few pics, they were seen with sister Kourtney Kardashian as kids taking a boat ride together, wearing matching outfits on the couch and posing alongside Kris Jenner for a black-and-white family photo.
