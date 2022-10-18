It is obviously really hard to go the whole season without losing a game in the regular season. There are only a handful of teams that have actually accomplished this. The most recent being the 2007 New England Patriots. This was during the infamous Bill Belichick and Tom Brady Era where they would win six Super Bowls together. However, the Patriots did not win the Super Bowl during that season. Peyton Manning and the Colts won the Super Bowl in 2007. The only team that did have a perfect regular season and win the Super Bowl was the 1972 Miami Dolphins. With that being said, the odds are not in the Eagles’ favor to have a perfect season. So what are three teams that may snap the Eagles’ undefeated streak?

WASHINGTON, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO