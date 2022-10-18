Read full article on original website
3 Possible Trade Destinations for Kendrick Bourne
Patriots wide receiver Kendrick Bourne is reportedly on the trade block ahead of the post-Week 8 deadline. Bourne is being paid only $3.5 million for the remainder of the 2022-2023 season, which makes him an economical purchase for a team in need of an extra body at wide receiver. Here...
3 Possible Trade Destinations for Chase Claypool
The Steelers are discussing potential trade packages for one of their best wide receivers. Chase Claypool is reportedly on the trade block as the team has started 2-4, with their only two wins coming in overtime as the Bengals missed multiple kicks and against an injured Buccaneers team. There are...
Three teams that could end the Eagles undefeated streak
It is obviously really hard to go the whole season without losing a game in the regular season. There are only a handful of teams that have actually accomplished this. The most recent being the 2007 New England Patriots. This was during the infamous Bill Belichick and Tom Brady Era where they would win six Super Bowls together. However, the Patriots did not win the Super Bowl during that season. Peyton Manning and the Colts won the Super Bowl in 2007. The only team that did have a perfect regular season and win the Super Bowl was the 1972 Miami Dolphins. With that being said, the odds are not in the Eagles’ favor to have a perfect season. So what are three teams that may snap the Eagles’ undefeated streak?
3 Possible Landing Spots for OBJ
Odell Beckham, Jr. is still a free agent after winning Super Bowl LVI with the Los Angeles Rams. Now, OBJ is considering multiple landing spots. He joined the Rams last season after a tumultuous stint with the Cleveland Browns came to an end with his release from the team. He chose Los Angeles from a list of suitors, which paid off immediately as Robert Woods went down with injury, making him the number two receiver in short order. He ended with 305 yards and five touchdowns in eight games in a Rams uniform.
NBA Legend Looking to Buy Raiders
All-Pro Reels (Creative Commons 2.0) Magic Johnson, the former National Basketball Association star who owns a stake in the Los Angeles Dodgers, is in talks to buy part of the Las Vegas Raiders, according to a report in Semafor.
5 Potential Trade Destinations for Clelin Ferrell
The Las Vegas Raiders have talked to other teams about trading former first-round pick Clelin Ferrell. Here are five potential trade destinations for Clelin Ferrell. Arizona is currently generating just 1.8 sacks per game, ranking them 24th in the NFL. After losing Chandler Jones in the offseason to free agency, they did not adequately replace him. The Cardinals have started off the season slowly and may want to address their need for a pass rusher by acquiring Ferrell.
Fantasy Football Week 7 Wide Receiver Rankings
The 2022-23 NFL season has already been extremely entertaining. Bye weeks are starting to take place. This means that wide receivers like Cooper Kupp and Stefon Diggs will be out this week. On top of that injuries have started to mount up at this point of the season. It is always a great idea to evaluate backup options so that way fantasy managers are prepared if star players miss time. Here are the fantasy football week 7 wide receiver rankings.
Dak Prescott Cleared to Play in Week 7
The Cowboys have officially cleared Dak Prescott to play in the Dallas Cowboys’ Week 7 contest. After a five-week absence due to a hand injury, Prescott will return to the field after Cooper Rush went 4-1 in his spot starts. The NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported the news via...
The Kansas City Chiefs take on the new look 49ers
The Kansas City Chiefs take on the San Fransisco 49ers in a 2020 Super Bowl rematch. But the 49ers may have a new running back in the backfield. Will Christian McCaffrey play Sunday?. 49ers New Addition. The 49ers made a large splash trade during the Thursday Night Football game last...
Dolphins Willing to Trade Mike Gesicki
The Miami Dolphins made a surprising announcement on Thursday. Apparently, the team is willing and ready to trade fifth-year tight end Mike Gesicki ahead of the November 1 trade deadline. He has fallen down the depth chart in head coach Mike McDaniels’ new offense. NFL reporter Michael Balko tweeted...
