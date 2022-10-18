Read full article on original website
Spooky Ghost of a Man, Who Was Burnt Alive In a Furnace, in Birmingham, AlabamaNew York CultureBirmingham, AL
Innocent 15-Year-Old Hit by a Stray Bullet Gets to Leave Hospital after 108 Days at Children's of Alabama in BirminghamZack LoveBirmingham, AL
A Trussville, AL Doctor Tries to Become a Teenager's 'Sugar Daddy' and Police Arrest him in a Human Trafficking StingZack LoveTrussville, AL
How Kroger is Delivering Groceries in Birmingham, AL without a Physical Store; Its Future is full of ‘Spoke Locations'Zack LoveBirmingham, AL
4 Great Pizza Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
Man convicted in 2020 deadly shooting at southwest Birmingham club
A 46-year-old man has been convicted in a deadly 2020 shooting outside a Birmingham club. A Jefferson County jury Thursday found Lathedrick Miles guilty of murder in the slaying of 21-year-old Travars Wages. Wages was found shot outside the Wages Event Center at 2726 Pearson Ave. Southwest around 2:41 a.m....
17-year-old Woodlawn High School student dies days after shooting at Birmingham apartment complex
A teen shot earlier this week in Birmingham has died. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as Ty’nez Lloyd Durden. He was 17 and attended Woodlawn High School. “We are deeply saddened by the death of Ty’nez Durden, a student at Woodlawn High School,’' Superintendent Mark...
George Cowgill leaving Birmingham firefighting after shootings, suspensions, suicides, ODs: ‘Time for me to go’
(“Regrets, I’ve had a few… but then again, too few to mention.” And I use those lyrics as covered by the Sex Pistols, and sung with the snarl of one Sid Vicious, not Sinatra. Anyway, for the past few months I’ve been on a “sabbatical” from the Fire Department… trying to decide what I wanted, what I should do, and if that part of my life was who I was anymore.
Human remains found in fresh grave behind northern Jefferson County home
An investigation is underway after a body was found in a freshly dug grave in northern Jefferson County. Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched at 10:45 a.m. Friday to the 3000 block of Raceway Parkway in Mount Olive on a welfare check. They were asked by family to check on a male who had not been heard from in several months.
Birmingham man convicted in blunt force trauma death of 55-year-old woman
A Birmingham man has been convicted in the 2020 slaying of a 55-year-old woman. A Jefferson County jury found Anthony Shundale Moore, 50, guilty of murder in the blunt force trauma death of Monica Long Gratton. Gratton was killed Dec. 3, 2020, in what authorities said was a domestic assault....
Alabama man convicted of manslaughter in 2018 Clanton shooting death, faces up to 99 years in prison
An Alabama man faces up to 99 years in prison after he was convicted of manslaughter Monday in the 2018 shooting death of a 21-year-old man, prosecutors said. A Chilton County jury convicted 29-year-old Clanton resident Jermink Lykes after a five-day manslaughter trial for the shooting death of 21-year-old Alex Postell in Clanton four years ago, said C.J. Robinson, district attorney for the 19th Judicial District of Alabama, which includes Clanton, Elmore and Autauga counties.
Search underway for 26-year-old man missing from Talladega since Oct. 5
A search is underway for a Talladega man who has been missing for more than two weeks. Nelson Bond, 26, was last seen Oct. 5 in Talladega driving a bronze 2005 Nissan Maxima with Alabama license plate 61A456T. Bond suffers from schizophrenia and is currently not taking his medication, according...
Mississippi man killed in single-vehicle Leeds crash
A Mississippi man was killed in a traffic crash in Leeds. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office identified the fatality victim as William Edward Arnold. He was 40 and lived in Saltillo, Miss. The wreck happened at 9 a.m. Wednesday at 1044 Montevallo Road in Leeds. Arnold wasn’t found until...
Birmingham firefighters rescue critically injured person trapped in burning apartment
Fire swept through a small west Birmingham apartment building Wednesday night, leaving one person with critical injuries. Birmingham Fire and Rescue Service was dispatched at 8:30 p.m. to the apartments on the corner of Warrior Road and Prince Avenue. The initial report was that there were people possibly trapped on the second floor.
Man shot by Decatur police at pharmacy released from hospital, arrested
Decatur police say a man who was shot by police earlier this month has been released from Huntsville Hospital. Twanski O’Neal Johnson, 26, of Tuscaloosa, was released from Huntsville Hospital last night. He was then transported to the Morgan County Jail where he was charged with second degree assault,...
2 more attempted murder charges filed against suspect in Hoover police shootout
Two more attempted murder charges have been filed against the man allegedly involved in a shootout with Hoover police over the weekend. Evan Rashad Lucas, 31, is now charged with attempted murder in the shooting of Hoover police Officer Chad Logan, and shooting at Officer Roddy Howell, according to newly released court records.
Trussville doctor arrested for trafficking teen should have medical license suspended, board says
The Alabama Board of Medical Examiners has filed a petition to immediately suspend the medical license of a Trussville physician charged with human trafficking. Dr. Janaki Earla, 59, was arrested last week in Blount County after authorities say he offered to a 17-year-old patient to be her “Sugar Daddy,” had sexually explicit text conversations and then showed up to meet her at a Days Inn.
Coosa County woman killed in single-vehicle crash in Shelby County
A Coosa County woman was killed early Saturday morning after the Jeep Wrangler she was driving overturned into a creek, authorities said. Troopers at the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency identified the victim as Adeline N. Morris, 23, of Weogufka. The accident occurred around 3:30 a.m. Saturday on Highway 25 near Vincent in Shelby County.
Man held on $3 million bond following morning drug raid in northern Jefferson County
A drug raid in Fultondale landed a man in jail on more than $3 million in bond. Vice and narcotics deputies with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday morning carried out a search warrant at a residence on Chapel Hills Parkway. The search turned up 522.2 grams of...
Birmingham man sentenced to 16 years in federal prison on drug, gun charges; $500,000 in cash seized during probe
A Birmingham man has been sentenced to more than 16 years in federal prison on gun and drug charges. U.S. District Judge Madeline Haikala sentenced 28-year-old Kendrell Maurice Bell to 200 months in prison for conspiracy to possess with the intent to distribute methamphetamine and cocaine, distribution of cocaine, and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.
Student arrested after being found with gun on Huffman High School campus, officials say
A Huffman High School student was arrested after being found with a gun on campus Wednesday, according to Birmingham City Schools. “As a result of our safety and security protocols at Huffman High School, a weapon was discovered today on campus,” the school system said in a note to parents, according to a BCS spokeswoman. “The student in possession of the gun was arrested and the matter will be handled according to the Birmingham City Schools Code of Conduct.”
Here’s how to get an early start on ringing in the 2022 Magic City Classic
The countdown is on for the largest Historically Black College and University football game in the country. In less than a week, Alabama A&M University and Alabama State University will face off in the 81st annual Magic City Classic. The historic rivalry between the Bulldogs and the Hornets returns to Birmingham’s Legion Field on Saturday, Oct. 29.
Ellery Hill elected 2022 University of Alabama homecoming queen, to be crowned at UA-Mississippi State game
Ellery Hill, a senior finance major from Michigan, was elected 2022 University of Alabama homecoming queen Friday at the UA Quad during the annual pep rally and bonfire, the university announced. Nearly 10,000 votes were cast in the homecoming queen election as Hill bested four other candidates: Megan Abrams; Olivia...
Alabama football fan guide to Tide’s homecoming game vs. Mississippi State
It’s homecoming week in Tuscaloosa, which means so many awesome Alabama traditions you and the whole family can enjoy. From the pep rally to the bonfire to the homecoming parade, we’ve got you covered on where to be in T-Town this weekend as the Crimson Tide face off against Mississippi State in Bryant-Denny Stadium.
Alabama Homecoming 2022: See Nick Saban, Bryce Young, more on sorority lawn decorations
The sorority lawn decorations remain a beloved fixture during the University of Alabama homecoming week, and they didn’t disappoint this year. After nights of intense pomping, the results are in -- and Alabama football fans should love the designs, many of them realized in sharp detail. Nick Saban, Bryce...
