ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Birmingham, AL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
AL.com

George Cowgill leaving Birmingham firefighting after shootings, suspensions, suicides, ODs: ‘Time for me to go’

(“Regrets, I’ve had a few… but then again, too few to mention.” And I use those lyrics as covered by the Sex Pistols, and sung with the snarl of one Sid Vicious, not Sinatra. Anyway, for the past few months I’ve been on a “sabbatical” from the Fire Department… trying to decide what I wanted, what I should do, and if that part of my life was who I was anymore.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

Alabama man convicted of manslaughter in 2018 Clanton shooting death, faces up to 99 years in prison

An Alabama man faces up to 99 years in prison after he was convicted of manslaughter Monday in the 2018 shooting death of a 21-year-old man, prosecutors said. A Chilton County jury convicted 29-year-old Clanton resident Jermink Lykes after a five-day manslaughter trial for the shooting death of 21-year-old Alex Postell in Clanton four years ago, said C.J. Robinson, district attorney for the 19th Judicial District of Alabama, which includes Clanton, Elmore and Autauga counties.
CLANTON, AL
AL.com

Mississippi man killed in single-vehicle Leeds crash

A Mississippi man was killed in a traffic crash in Leeds. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office identified the fatality victim as William Edward Arnold. He was 40 and lived in Saltillo, Miss. The wreck happened at 9 a.m. Wednesday at 1044 Montevallo Road in Leeds. Arnold wasn’t found until...
LEEDS, AL
AL.com

Trussville doctor arrested for trafficking teen should have medical license suspended, board says

The Alabama Board of Medical Examiners has filed a petition to immediately suspend the medical license of a Trussville physician charged with human trafficking. Dr. Janaki Earla, 59, was arrested last week in Blount County after authorities say he offered to a 17-year-old patient to be her “Sugar Daddy,” had sexually explicit text conversations and then showed up to meet her at a Days Inn.
TRUSSVILLE, AL
AL.com

Coosa County woman killed in single-vehicle crash in Shelby County

A Coosa County woman was killed early Saturday morning after the Jeep Wrangler she was driving overturned into a creek, authorities said. Troopers at the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency identified the victim as Adeline N. Morris, 23, of Weogufka. The accident occurred around 3:30 a.m. Saturday on Highway 25 near Vincent in Shelby County.
COOSA COUNTY, AL
AL.com

Birmingham man sentenced to 16 years in federal prison on drug, gun charges; $500,000 in cash seized during probe

A Birmingham man has been sentenced to more than 16 years in federal prison on gun and drug charges. U.S. District Judge Madeline Haikala sentenced 28-year-old Kendrell Maurice Bell to 200 months in prison for conspiracy to possess with the intent to distribute methamphetamine and cocaine, distribution of cocaine, and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

Student arrested after being found with gun on Huffman High School campus, officials say

A Huffman High School student was arrested after being found with a gun on campus Wednesday, according to Birmingham City Schools. “As a result of our safety and security protocols at Huffman High School, a weapon was discovered today on campus,” the school system said in a note to parents, according to a BCS spokeswoman. “The student in possession of the gun was arrested and the matter will be handled according to the Birmingham City Schools Code of Conduct.”
AL.com

AL.com

Birmingham, AL
201K+
Followers
60K+
Post
71M+
Views
ABOUT

AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.

 https://www.al.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy