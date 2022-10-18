ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CNBC

Why Amazon employees near Albany were divided about joining a union

Amazon workers in Albany voted against joining a union, marking the latest setback for the fledgling Amazon Labor Union, which has sought to replicate its historic win at a Staten Island facility. Workers who voted for the union argued employees should have greater say in company policies and cited the...
ALBANY, NY
WRGB

Pink Bus Pull competition to support the Real Men Wear Pink campaign

ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — Friday marked the 6th annual Pink Bus Pull to support the Real Men Wear Pink campaign in the fight to end breast cancer. Teams of 8 tested their strength, pulling a 30,000 pound pink bus for a distance of 30 feet. Teams are from CDTA, Siena College, Albany County, Albany Fire Department as well as the Albany Police Department, Schenectady City School District, and Albany Medical Center.
ALBANY, NY
wamc.org

St. Clare’s pensioners facing “unconscionable” wait for recompense as lawsuits proceed

Employees of the former St. Clare's Hospital in Schenectady are facing another holiday season without a pension. The workers have been trying for years to get their pensions restored. St. Clare's pension fund was established in 1959, about 10 years after the Albany Roman Catholic Diocese co-founded the hospital, which closed 15 years ago. The Catholic hospital was absorbed by Ellis Medicine following a recommendation from a state commission on consolidating healthcare facilities.
SCHENECTADY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Juniper Lane first to receive retail cannabis license in Bennington

BENNINGTON, Vt. (NEWS10) — In March, Colleen McQuade made a decision: she wanted in on the budding marijuana industry in Vermont. After months of hard work and lots of paperwork, McQuade’s shop, Juniper Lane Cannabis, will be the first licensed marijuana dispensary in Bennington. She received her license Wednesday. “Oh it’s the best feeling I’ve […]
BENNINGTON, VT
94.3 Lite FM

“Only Theater Worth Going To” is Now Permanently Closed

Last month, one of the most popular local movie theaters in the Hudson Valley announced it was closing its doors temporarily while they worked on the details of a new business strategy. Unfortunately, that temporary closure has just been announced as permanent. Movie Theater Closing in the Hudson Valley, NY.
ALBANY, NY
96.1 The Breeze

Does Your Pickup Need Green Lights In New York State?

Green lights will now be seen on plow trucks OWNED BY MUNICIPALITIES in the Buffalo area. The snow is already flying in portions of New York State. Here in Western New York, we are seeing some lake effect and enhanced snow pile up. The forecast does call for a warming trend but this week has been a good trial run for plow contractors in the area.
wamc.org

Albany County redistricting work continues

The redistricting process has a reputation for being a tough road to hoe in Albany County, where legislators recently voted down an independently redrawn map. Albany County was sued for violations of the Voting Rights Act after each of the last three U.S. Censuses. It was alleged that redrawn districts were not properly adjusted in accordance with Census findings regarding relative population growth and shifts as to ensure fair representation for each resident.
ALBANY COUNTY, NY
wamc.org

Annual week to promote bat awareness and conservation begins Monday

Bat Week begins Monday and wildlife officials say the fall is an important time to help bat conservation efforts. Bat Week is an annual global event to raise awareness about the mammal’s role and promote conservation. During the summer, bats will roost in attic, barn and office ceilings. In...
VERMONT STATE
WNYT

Local restaurant owner gifted with brand new van

The owner and head chef of Allie B’s Cozy Kitchen in Albany just received a brand new van, from the non-profit organization, Business for Good. The new van gives her more space and which allows her to deliver more food. “I can go to the warehouse and get 40 cases of turkey wings and put them in this van, she said. Where before I would have to get five today and five cases the next day.”
