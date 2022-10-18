Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
CNBC
Why Amazon employees near Albany were divided about joining a union
Amazon workers in Albany voted against joining a union, marking the latest setback for the fledgling Amazon Labor Union, which has sought to replicate its historic win at a Staten Island facility. Workers who voted for the union argued employees should have greater say in company policies and cited the...
Queensbury Walmart, What Happened? 3 Arrested After Trying To Pay!
265 million people shop at Walmart each week. That is a lot of people coming and going, looking through aisles of product, trying on clothing and shopping for the family. With that many people each day, week or month it must be impossible to catch someone stealing from them right? Wrong.
Washington Examiner
Stimulus update: $250 direct rebate check payments to be sent out in New York to homeowners
Residents of Schenectady County, New York may soon see checks work up to $250. The Schenectady County Legislature approved a budget amendment earlier this week that created a $250 property tax rebate aimed at providing financial relief to homeowners within the county. “Our efforts to manage resources in a fiscally...
WRGB
Pink Bus Pull competition to support the Real Men Wear Pink campaign
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — Friday marked the 6th annual Pink Bus Pull to support the Real Men Wear Pink campaign in the fight to end breast cancer. Teams of 8 tested their strength, pulling a 30,000 pound pink bus for a distance of 30 feet. Teams are from CDTA, Siena College, Albany County, Albany Fire Department as well as the Albany Police Department, Schenectady City School District, and Albany Medical Center.
wamc.org
Accusations traded over alleged improper campaign spending practices in governor's race
The state’s Democratic Party is stepping up its complaints about the Republican candidate for governor, Rep. Lee Zeldin, and allegations that his campaign might have coordinated with two political action committees that have run television ads and are advocating for the candidate. Zeldin has been more of a presence...
wamc.org
St. Clare’s pensioners facing “unconscionable” wait for recompense as lawsuits proceed
Employees of the former St. Clare's Hospital in Schenectady are facing another holiday season without a pension. The workers have been trying for years to get their pensions restored. St. Clare's pension fund was established in 1959, about 10 years after the Albany Roman Catholic Diocese co-founded the hospital, which closed 15 years ago. The Catholic hospital was absorbed by Ellis Medicine following a recommendation from a state commission on consolidating healthcare facilities.
Juniper Lane first to receive retail cannabis license in Bennington
BENNINGTON, Vt. (NEWS10) — In March, Colleen McQuade made a decision: she wanted in on the budding marijuana industry in Vermont. After months of hard work and lots of paperwork, McQuade’s shop, Juniper Lane Cannabis, will be the first licensed marijuana dispensary in Bennington. She received her license Wednesday. “Oh it’s the best feeling I’ve […]
“Only Theater Worth Going To” is Now Permanently Closed
Last month, one of the most popular local movie theaters in the Hudson Valley announced it was closing its doors temporarily while they worked on the details of a new business strategy. Unfortunately, that temporary closure has just been announced as permanent. Movie Theater Closing in the Hudson Valley, NY.
wamc.org
Abortion rights is one of the top issues driving the New York governor's race
Several issues are driving the New York governor’s race, and abortion is among the top ones. Democratic candidate Governor Kathy Hochul believes her strong support of abortion rights will sway more swing voters to her, compared to Republican Rep. Lee Zeldin, who opposes abortion. The issue of abortion intensified...
wamc.org
Wanted: plow drivers and maintenance workers at the NYS Transportation Department
The NY State Transportation Department is trying to get the word out .It has openings for positions like snowplow drivers and maintenance people, as we get closer to the winter season. The DOT has more than 70 positions available in its Finger Lakes region. 649 positions are open across the...
wamc.org
WAMC receives multiple honors in Journalists Association of New York 2022 Broadcast Contest
From left, Jesse King, Anne Piccolo, Lauren Roberts, Devin Lander, Ian Pickus, Lucas Willard, Pat Bradley, and Jim Levulis. WAMC has received a number of first- and second-place honors in the Journalists Association of New York 2022 Broadcast Contest. Awards were distributed at an October 15 ceremony in Saratoga Springs.
Schenectady plans hazardous waste collection event
A household hazardous waste collection event is set for 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, November 12, in SUNY Schenectady's back parking lot at 78 Washington Avenue.
Does Your Pickup Need Green Lights In New York State?
Green lights will now be seen on plow trucks OWNED BY MUNICIPALITIES in the Buffalo area. The snow is already flying in portions of New York State. Here in Western New York, we are seeing some lake effect and enhanced snow pile up. The forecast does call for a warming trend but this week has been a good trial run for plow contractors in the area.
Disability Employment Awards handed out at Rivers Casino
The New York State Industries for the Disabled celebrated those with disabilities who are doing an outstanding job in the workplace.
Zeldin gaining on Hochul in N.Y. governor’s race, latest poll shows
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Republican gubernatorial candidate Lee Zeldin is tightening the race against incumbent Democrat Gov. Kathy Hochul, according to the results of a recent Siena College poll of likely New York State voters. Hochul leads Zeldin by 11 points, 52% to 41%, which is down from 17 points...
wamc.org
Albany County redistricting work continues
The redistricting process has a reputation for being a tough road to hoe in Albany County, where legislators recently voted down an independently redrawn map. Albany County was sued for violations of the Voting Rights Act after each of the last three U.S. Censuses. It was alleged that redrawn districts were not properly adjusted in accordance with Census findings regarding relative population growth and shifts as to ensure fair representation for each resident.
Farmland protection application process opens
The Agricultural Stewardship Association is accepting pre-applications from Washington and Rensselaer County farmers for the state farmland protection program through October 31.
wamc.org
Annual week to promote bat awareness and conservation begins Monday
Bat Week begins Monday and wildlife officials say the fall is an important time to help bat conservation efforts. Bat Week is an annual global event to raise awareness about the mammal’s role and promote conservation. During the summer, bats will roost in attic, barn and office ceilings. In...
Trio accused of using fake money at Queensbury Walmart
A Troy resident was among three people busted on Friday, October 14, for allegedly using fake money at the Queensbury Walmart.
WNYT
Local restaurant owner gifted with brand new van
The owner and head chef of Allie B’s Cozy Kitchen in Albany just received a brand new van, from the non-profit organization, Business for Good. The new van gives her more space and which allows her to deliver more food. “I can go to the warehouse and get 40 cases of turkey wings and put them in this van, she said. Where before I would have to get five today and five cases the next day.”
Comments / 0