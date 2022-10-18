Read full article on original website
Top Speed
BMW M Commits to Manual Gearboxes in the M2 Through 2030
The manual gearbox is the automotive cult classic, retaining a loyal and dedicated following despite not being as popular as in its heyday. It has largely fallen out of favor for a number of reasons, at least in America. Few are learning how to drive a manual car, and the rise of EVs is dooming traditional transmissions of every kind. However, BMW has always been a bastion for motorheads, and they want to keep it that way, which is why they have confirmed that the manual gearbox will stay in their M cars until at least 2030.
Top Speed
BMW M Boss Says America Might Get The M5 Touring If They Build It
It is becoming obvious to some brands that Americans actually want the performance versions of wagons which they never received. With the massive success of cars like the Mercedes E63 and the Audi RS6 Avant, it looks like BMW might be ready to join the movement towards performance wagons, tourings, avants, estates, or any other name you want to give them. BMW’s wagons are part of their history, both in America and in their homeland, as well as most of the world. So maybe it is time for another performance wagon to be made and to finally hit the US shores.
Elon Musk says the public realizes it is 'foolish' to buy a gasoline car because its value will drop while the world turns to electric vehicles
Elon Musk said it is "foolish" to buy a gasoline car because its residual value is low. He said in Tesla's earnings call the people of Earth have chosen to move away from gasoline cars. Tesla is "going to pedal to the metal come rain or shine" amid a looming...
Top Speed
How About A 1,068 HP Ferrari 812 Superfast?
With 789 horsepower under the hood, the Ferrari 812 Superfast needs no presentation, and one could even argue that it doesn’t need any engine upgrades. But not everyone seems to think so. For example, Mansory offers the 812 GTS Stallone, a model that not only makes the 812 look a lot more aggressive, it offers 820 horses under the hood. If you want something even more powerful, then Novitec's package is the solution, increasing the output to an impressive 840 horsepower. Now, however, the Ferrari 812 Superfast has been pushed to an all-new level, with maximum power eclipsing the 1,000-horsepower mark!
Top Speed
Why Hyundai Should Make One Last Rear-wheel-drive Coupe Before it's too Late
Even after introducing the Genesis luxury brand, Hyundai is hardly a name associated with performance. Sure, under ex-BMW M Vice President, Albert Biermann, Hyundai’s N division churned out some impressive machines, but the brand’s aspirations to become all-electric by 2030 are depriving us of a few good models that would surely be selling. We recently talked about how a Hyundai Tucson N needs to happen, and now we want to address the elephant in the room – a Korean sports coupe that was promised but is yet to happen. Hyundai has all the right ingredients to make one, and with the Nissan Z and GR Supra out and about, we see no reason why one last, rear-wheel-drive Hyundai coupe shouldn’t happen.
Top Speed
Top 10 Fastest Touring Motorcycles in 2022
The common perception of touring motorcycles is that they are large barges that favor comfort over chassis dynamics and speed. That might have been the case at one point in time but nowadays speed, handling, and all-day comfort are no longer strangers. Today, touring motorcycles are not necessarily large and heavy, with huge fairings and couch-like seats. Manufacturers are re-purposing sports and adventure bikes, easing riding positions, adding comfort and weather protection, and removing off-road centered features from adventure bikes, such as 21-inch front wheels, and substituting sizes for which road-specific tires are available. The modern touring bike, whether designed as a dedicated touring machine or modified from a bike from another class, is as fast as full-on sports bikes were a few years ago, with handling that wouldn’t leave you embarrassed on a track day. For many owners, speed is still a deciding factor when choosing a bike, even while comfort and practicality are essential ingredients as well. To help you decide, here is our list of the ten fastest touring bikes available today.
Top Speed
Hopium Machina: A Luxury FCEV You Didn’t Count On
The automotive industry is in its most challenging decade. Every day, automakers are making headlines for their efforts to lower their carbon footprints. While BEVs are becoming more common because of the ease of installing charging stations, hydrogen-powered cars are limited and lagging. Yet, a French start-up manufacturer aims to change the narrative. Meet the Hopium Machina, a hydrogen fuel cell-powered four-door coupe unveiled this week at the 2022 Paris Motor Show.
Top Speed
Alfa Romeo Has Secured a New Lease on Life
The Italian car brand Alfa Romeo continues to restructure in order to become profitable in the long term. Key to this are volume models such as the Stelvio and Tonale SUVs, as well as a new large SUV that is currently in development. Recently, Alfa Romeo announced the production of a new sports car for 2024, a niche product with questionable profitability. But now Stellantis boss Carlos Tavares has confirmed that the company has turned the corner. This means that projects such as the announced sport cars are once again possible.
Top Speed
10 Best Yamaha Motorcycles Ever Built
As with all Japanese motorcycle manufacturers, Yamaha only started building motorcycles after the second world war, although the roots of the company were planted back in the late 1800s, when Torakusu Yamaha started repairing and then making reed organs and, later pianos. Yamaha is, today, the largest manufacturer of musical instruments in the world. The company expanded into engineering, and in 1954, the first Yamaha motorcycle appeared, a copy of the German DKW RT 125 which was also the basis of the BSA Bantam and Harley-Davidson Hummer. From that point, Yamaha has built a motorcycle for seemingly every single category, from the humblest scooter to the most dynamic sports bikes. Racing success came in the smaller two-stroke classes in the 1960s and the first two-stroke 500cc title was won by a Yamaha with Giacomo Agostini riding, in 1975. In the 2000s, Yamaha once again returned to the winner’s enclosure in MotoGP and has been one of the dominant forces in MotoGP ever since. Here’s our top 10 of the greatest Yamahas since 1954.
Top Speed
Here's What Makes The Alpine A110 A Worthy Rival To The Likes Of Audi And Porsche
The French carmaker, Renault, and by extension, Alpine, are attempting something of a reclamation of their former glory. Models like the neo-retro Alpine A110, which harkens back to the original A110 rally icon, prove that this is possible. Moreover, the compact French sports car is one of the most faithful representations of its classic counterpart. However, it also puts the French pocket rocket against some serious competition in the face of the Audi TTS, the Porsche 718, and the Toyota GR Supra. But don’t be so quick to dismiss the Alpine as just another wannabe, trying to pick a piece of the pie. With the A110's future successor being an EV model, now more than ever, it's worth looking into what makes it a worthy proposition.
Top Speed
The Mercedes R107 a Classic Convertible You Should Absolutely Buy
The market of classic Mercs is a weird one. Some models go for insane amounts of money, and others are attainable by most classic car buyers out there. Most classic cars that are cheap generally do not have anything impressive or unique about them. They are just vehicles that were affordable and used to be aimed toward the mass market. As the years progressed, fewer and fewer are left running, and this makes them more sought after, which turns them into a classic. However, the driving experience does not match that of more premium cars of the time. But, this isn’t the case with cheap classic Mercs. The vast majority of them are reliable, good-looking, and great to drive. The R107 is a great example of an affordable classic Merc, and here's why:
Top Speed
We Can Get on Board with a Porsche Cayman Sport Turismo
We know the next generation Porsche 718 is going all electric and will arrive in 2025, and it will feature a design inspired by the Mission R Concept. Just like the current 718 lineup, we expect the next model to be offered in both coupe and roadster body styles, but what if a Sport Turismo version will also be added? The name is familiar to Porsche, as it offers it for both the Taycan and the Panamera, so, it could very easily take a step forward and offer a 718 Wagon, or as Porsche likes to call it, a 718 Sport Turismo. Such a model was imagined by the virtual artist known as Theottle, and the result is intriguing.
Top Speed
2022 Mazda MX-5 Miata Review: The Sports Car For The Minimalist
The Mazda MX-5 Miata has been around for more than three decades and has sold across four generations. In that time, the Japanese icon has gained quite a reputation among enthusiasts for being one of the most affordable and well-balanced sports cars around. Since 2015, Mazda has shifted more than...
Top Speed
New Lamborghini Rendering Makes a Strong Case for a Go-Anywhere Two-Door Sports Coupe
Lamborghini launched the Urus as a spiritual successor to the LM002. While the classic model was a hardcore off-roader, the new Urus is more of a luxurious SUV meant for city driving. And while it may have some off-roading skills, the Urus is far from being suitable for forest driving, or for those moments when you go hunting, for example. But virtual designer Dejan Hristov's latest creation - the Lamborghini Aurochs – is a muscular vehicle suitable for any type of terrain.
Top Speed
This Ford Mustang Mach E Has Borla Exhaust....Kind Of
While electric cars are generally far more reactive to acceleration than their combustion engine-equipped counterparts, they feel less connected without the grunting engine noises, especially from the outside. However, some exceptions exist, including the Tesla Model S Plaid, which has speakers underneath the car that can emit V-8 sounds, and the recently launched Dodge Charger SRT Daytona EV boasts a “Fratzonic Chambered Exhaust.” But what about the other EVs that thrill with acceleration, but do so without any noise to stir the soul? Well, Borla Performance Sound System has a solution to making an EV sound as if it has a sizeable engine under the hood. Only the Ford Mustang Mach-E is currently compatible with this system, but subsequently, it will support the Ford F-150 Lightning and other makes and models.
Top Speed
Is The Lexus Electrified Sport Worthy Enough To Carry Forward The LFA Legacy?
Toyota has defended its hybrids like the Prius, saying their hybrids are superior to a BEV (Battery Electric Vehicle.) Unfortunately, “investors and environmental groups” have said that Toyota was transitioning to electric cars “too slowly”. Toyota ultimately caved and has decided to roll out its own line of BEVs starting in 2025. The Lexus Electrified Sport is the show's star, with many similarities to the 2010-2012 LFA, and in some ways, the Toyota Supra. Here's all you need to be about this LFA spiritual successor.
Top Speed
Spy Shots: An Early Look at a Possible Porsche Taycan GT3
It is not uncommon for companies to develop high-performance versions of their sedans, SUVs, or other high-selling vehicles and to draw influence from other models they already make. Some companies may put bigger engines in their cars, while others might choose to improve aerodynamics and handling, but in some cases companies will do both to improve their vehicles in every way. No brand knows this better than Porsche, having created performance versions of their Panamera, Cayenne, and even the Macan. The next car to receive this treatment could be the brand’s Tesla killer - the Porsche Taycan.
Top Speed
Moto Guzzi Just Became Moto 'Gucci' For Its Latest Collab
Moto Guzzi recently celebrated its centenary with the limited edition V100 Mandello Aviazione Navale. And just when we thought things couldn’t get any more boutique, the Italian company has now joined forces with luxury apparel brand Gucci to introduce the Moto Guzzi V7 Gucci-Palace. As you’d expect, the special edition shouts premium and comes replete with Gucci elements.
Top Speed
2023 Toyota 4Runner 40th Anniversary Edition Review: An Analog SUV For The Digital Age
The 4Runner has been around for 40 years. Time flies when you’re having fun and that’s exactly the 4Runner’s objective: an off-road party machine for adventuresome types. I didn’t take the wheel of my first one until 1998, but I’ve driven a bunch of them since, and it’s amazing to see how little they’ve changed over that time span.
Top Speed
Rolls-Royce Is Officially Electrified: The Spectre Is The Most Luxurious EV
When it comes to luxurious EVs, the automotive world has given us a few products from Mercedes and BMW but none of them manage to achieve the levels of luxury that can be found in a brand like Rolls-Royce. The ultimate EV luxury can only come from the British masters. Thankfully, an all-new vehicle has just been released and has been dubbed the Spectre. Aside from the James Bond-inspired name, the Spectre may be the most luxurious EV the world has ever seen. Some have gone as far as characterizing it as the most luxurious car ever made. It all sounds very exciting; so, let’s have a look at what has come out of Royal Britain.
