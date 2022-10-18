Read full article on original website
Tesla plans to build 50,000 Class 8 Semi trucks in Nevada
Electric automaker Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) aims to build 50,000 units of the Semi all-electric Class 8 truck by 2024, with production taking place at the company’s factory in Sparks, Nevada. The announcement came during Tesla’s third-quarter earnings call Wednesday. The Austin, Texas-based company reported $1.05 in adjusted earnings per...
Serving, giving and testing with Trucking Clicks — Taking the Hire Road
With the job market still unpredictable, hiring has still proven to be a challenge for many industries, including trucking. With the effects of the pandemic still being felt, companies have found other ways to navigate driver recruiting and retention efforts, including new approaches to marketing. “There are more driver recruitment...
White Paper: Automating Freight Forwarding Processes with CargoWise Workflow
This training guide was made to help freight forwarders utilize the productivity capabilities of CargoWise. Provided courtesy of the team at Logixboard and their partners, this guide covers:. • 5 key CargoWise workflow features, and how and when to use them. • The importance of auditing your operation’s processes.
Viewpoint: Alternative delivery methods to avoid package theft
This commentary was written by Nourhan Beyrouti, senior director of corporate marketing and brand for Delivery Solutions. The views expressed here are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent the views of Modern Shipper or its affiliates. Porch theft used to pose little to no threat to...
Small cars are an endangered species — blame the supply chain
If you are yearning for a wee Honda Civic, you’ll be waiting a while. That’s according to Aric Curtice, a sales and leasing consultant at Superior Honda of Omaha, Nebraska. He’s warned recent customers asking for a Honda Civic that they’ll have to wait up to two months for their vehicles. Wannabe pickup truck or SUV drivers, though, only have to wait about a month.
Last mile isn’t enough anymore — it’s time to look at the last 100 feet
If you live in an apartment building, chances are you know the pain of your delivery driver being unable to find your unit. You may have even had a package stolen because the driver couldn’t get into the building, instead leaving it on the front step. These are the...
CSX to engage workers, customers as it rolls out culture initiative
As new CSX president and CEO Joe Hinrichs settles into his role, a major focus for the former auto executive will be instilling a company culture that values not only the railroad’s existing and potential customers but its employees as well. The culture initiative, named “One CSX,” was actually...
