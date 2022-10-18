ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Citrus County Chronicle

Venezuelans expelled from US decide next steps in Mexico

MEXICO CITY (AP) — In a shelter on Mexico City’s east side, Venezuelan mechanic José Cuicas is waiting anxiously for an American friend to answer his request to sponsor him for one of the 24,000 visas the Biden administration says it will give to Venezuelans. Cuicas was...
Citrus County Chronicle

China opens final session of ruling Communist Party congress

BEIJING (AP) — A major weeklong meeting of China's ruling Communist Party was expected to approve changes to the party constitution on Saturday that could further enhance Chinese leader Xi Jinping’s hold on power. The closing session was underway with about 2,000 delegates in the Great Hall of...
Citrus County Chronicle

Social media stocks slip amid Musk, Snap news

Shares of social media companies are tumbling before the market open on Friday after a slew of news in the sector that concerned investors, including a report that Elon Musk may cut almost 75% of Twitter's workforce and Snap's muted fourth-quarter outlook. Musk has told prospective investors in his Twitter...
Citrus County Chronicle

Japan, Australia upgrade security pact against China threat

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Japan and Australia on Saturday signed a new bilateral security agreement to reflect the deteriorating security outlook for their region driven by China's increasing assertiveness. The upgrade of the Joint Declaration on Security Cooperation, a pact first signed in 2007 when China’s rise was less...
Citrus County Chronicle

Hurricane Roslyn heads for weekend hit on Mexico's coast

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Hurricane Roslyn is expected to strengthen some as its curves toward Mexico’s Pacific coast Saturday and head for landfall in the region around the resort of Puerto Vallarta. The U.S. National Hurricane Center said Roslyn's maximum sustained winds had increased to 85 mph (140...
Citrus County Chronicle

US to face Vietnam, Netherlands at women's soccer World Cup

AUCKLAND, New Zealand (AP) — The defending champion United States will face the Netherlands in the group stage of the women’s soccer World Cup next summer, setting up an early repeat of the 2019 World Cup final. The draw was made at a ceremony in Auckland on Saturday.
Citrus County Chronicle

Tropical Storm Roslyn strengthens off Mexico's Pacific coast

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Tropical Storm Roslyn powered up to near hurricane strength off Mexico’s Pacific coast Friday as forecasters expected it to make a weekend landfall between the resorts of Puerto Vallarta and Mazatlan. The U.S. National Hurricane Center said Roslyn's maximum sustained winds had increased to...

