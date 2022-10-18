Read full article on original website
Venezuelans expelled from US decide next steps in Mexico
MEXICO CITY (AP) — In a shelter on Mexico City’s east side, Venezuelan mechanic José Cuicas is waiting anxiously for an American friend to answer his request to sponsor him for one of the 24,000 visas the Biden administration says it will give to Venezuelans. Cuicas was...
Why false claims about Brazil's election are spreading in far-right U.S. circles
American election deniers are recycling lies about voting machines to claim Brazil's presidential election is being rigged and cast doubt on the U.S. midterms
China opens final session of ruling Communist Party congress
BEIJING (AP) — A major weeklong meeting of China's ruling Communist Party was expected to approve changes to the party constitution on Saturday that could further enhance Chinese leader Xi Jinping’s hold on power. The closing session was underway with about 2,000 delegates in the Great Hall of...
Social media stocks slip amid Musk, Snap news
Shares of social media companies are tumbling before the market open on Friday after a slew of news in the sector that concerned investors, including a report that Elon Musk may cut almost 75% of Twitter's workforce and Snap's muted fourth-quarter outlook. Musk has told prospective investors in his Twitter...
Japan, Australia upgrade security pact against China threat
CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Japan and Australia on Saturday signed a new bilateral security agreement to reflect the deteriorating security outlook for their region driven by China's increasing assertiveness. The upgrade of the Joint Declaration on Security Cooperation, a pact first signed in 2007 when China’s rise was less...
Hurricane Roslyn heads for weekend hit on Mexico's coast
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Hurricane Roslyn is expected to strengthen some as its curves toward Mexico’s Pacific coast Saturday and head for landfall in the region around the resort of Puerto Vallarta. The U.S. National Hurricane Center said Roslyn's maximum sustained winds had increased to 85 mph (140...
US to face Vietnam, Netherlands at women's soccer World Cup
AUCKLAND, New Zealand (AP) — The defending champion United States will face the Netherlands in the group stage of the women’s soccer World Cup next summer, setting up an early repeat of the 2019 World Cup final. The draw was made at a ceremony in Auckland on Saturday.
Matildas drawn to face Canada, Ireland and Nigeria as path to World Cup glory announced
The Matildas have been drawn against Olympic champions Canada, first-timers Ireland, and Nigeria in next year’s home World Cup, giving Sam Kerr’s team a tricky but navigable task to the knockout rounds. The challenge is now known to Australia and the other 28 confirmed qualifiers for the 2023...
Tropical Storm Roslyn strengthens off Mexico's Pacific coast
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Tropical Storm Roslyn powered up to near hurricane strength off Mexico’s Pacific coast Friday as forecasters expected it to make a weekend landfall between the resorts of Puerto Vallarta and Mazatlan. The U.S. National Hurricane Center said Roslyn's maximum sustained winds had increased to...
NOT REAL NEWS: A look at what didn’t happen this week
A roundup of some of the most popular but completely untrue stories and visuals of the week. None of these are legit, even though they were shared widely on social media. The Associated Press checked them out. Here are the facts:. ___. Trump did not sign an order to deploy...
