This Friday night, OEB Law and BBB Communications will bring you the Region 2-A Championship game between Oliver Springs and Coalfield, live on BBB TV-12. This game is no ordinary game, this will be the 58th meeting between these two schools. A series that stretches back to 1931. A series that had been one sided by Oliver Springs for most of the time, until a recent comeback by Coalfield who has won 12 out of the last 15 games to close the gap to 34-22-1.

OLIVER SPRINGS, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO