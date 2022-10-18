Read full article on original website
Linda Lee Walker, Clinton
Linda Lee Walker, of Clinton Tennessee was born to the late Paul D. Neumann and Jean Carlson Peters on June 8th, 1948 in Duluth Minnesota. Her passion was exploring family history and researching family lineage. She adored her grandkids, birdwatching, and Swedish Christmas was her favorite holiday. She was a member of the National Genealogical Society and Norris United Methodist Church.
Ada Ann Misek Healey, Clinton
Ada Ann Misek Healey, 78, of Clinton, TN passed away on Saturday, October 15th in Fort Myers, FL. Ada Ann was known by the ones around her as a loving, kind, and charitable person. She loved both of her church families at First Baptist Church Clinton, TN, and Sanibel Community Church, Sanibel, FL. Some of her favorite past times, when she wasn’t in the kitchen cooking for her loved ones, were to fish, golf, and travel the world with her second husband Glenn.
Barbara Ann “Bobbie” Smith, 75
Barbara Ann “Bobbie” Smith, age 75, passed away on Tuesday, October 18, 2022, at Parkwest Medical Center in Knoxville, Tennessee. She was born on February 24, 1947, in Roane County, Tennessee. She was of the Baptist faith. She is preceded in death by her husband James Thomas (Tommy) Smith, parents Arthur and Minnie McDaniel, grandchildren Ashley Russell and Eli Carter, brothers Carl McDaniel, James (Jim) McDaniel, and Johnny McDaniel; sisters: Betty (Becky) Hurst & Virginia (Ruth) Detrick. She is survived by:
Hugh Thomas Christie II, Oak Ridge
Hugh Thomas Christie II, affectionately known as “Twoter”, age 65, of Oak Ridge, stepped into the eternal presence of his Heavenly Father on October 18, 2022. Twoter was a 1975 graduate of Oak Ridge High School. He retired from the Oak Ridge National Lab after a 29-year career, starting as an electrician and retiring as a maintenance supervisor. He was a longtime member of Christ Community Church.
Elenora W. Johnson, Coalfield
Elenora W. Johnson, age 89 of Coalfield passed away on Thursday, October 20, 2022, at American House Senior Living in Knoxville. She was a lifelong member of Cumberland Presbyterian Church in Coalfield. She was born and raised in Coalfield and graduated from Coalfield High School. She worked as a teacher’s...
Robert Galyon, Knoxville
Robert Galyon, 52, of Knoxville, passed away on October 18, 2022, at Blount Memorial Hospital in Maryville. He worked at Loudon County Sheriff’s Department. Robert loved watching NFL football and was a big Kentucky fan. He is preceded in death by his mother: Norma Beard. Father: Bobby Galyon. Brother:...
Region Championship Game for the OEB Law Game of the Week – Oliver Springs at Coalfield
This Friday night, OEB Law and BBB Communications will bring you the Region 2-A Championship game between Oliver Springs and Coalfield, live on BBB TV-12. This game is no ordinary game, this will be the 58th meeting between these two schools. A series that stretches back to 1931. A series that had been one sided by Oliver Springs for most of the time, until a recent comeback by Coalfield who has won 12 out of the last 15 games to close the gap to 34-22-1.
