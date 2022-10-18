ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Parade

Green Harissa, Mushroom, and Ricotta Crostini Just Won the Holiday Appetizer Wars

By Kelli Acciardo
Parade
Parade
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EuUGK_0iddlvxr00
Gotham Greens

These fancy, yet quick, crostini snacks are perfect for your next dinner party (or just dinner, period.) With creamy, savory and tangy elements, your guests will be requesting seconds and thirds of Green Harissa, Mushroom and Ricotta Crostini—so we recommend a side dish of extra Green Harissa Dip, just in case.

With versatility as a dip, dressing, or marinade, Gotham Green's Green Harissa Dip packs an herbaceous and spicy punch. This zesty sauce brings the heat with a combination of cilantro, jalapeño, Serrano peppers, red pepper flakes, coriander, cumin, and extra virgin olive oil for a balanced, yet unabashedly spicy bite.

Pro tip: To make this recipe entirely vegan, substitute regular ricotta for vegan ricotta (like Kite Hill Non-Dairy Ricotta Cheese) and regular butter for vegan butter (like Violife Plant-Based Vegan Unsalted Butter).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LOh0P_0iddlvxr00
Gotham Greens

Comments / 0

Related
winemag.com

An Easy Pasta Recipe with Garlic and Butter for Less Than $15

“Pantry pasta” is a tricky term because no two larders are exactly alike. But the phrase resonates in this recipe made with an array of shelf-stable ingredients. It also just so happens to be a satisfying dinner for two for less than $15. Budget meals don’t need to taste...
The Guardian

Oded Oren’s recipes for green tortilla and fish kebabs with preserved lemon

Fresh herbs pretty much define my cooking. Whether it’s parsley, coriander, mint, chervil or even the green part of spring onions (which people tend to discard), I just love them all and add them to many of my dishes. They add another layer of flavour without compromising the main ingredient, freshening up every dish. These two recipes require lots of chopped herbs – don’t be afraid to use them generously.
12tomatoes.com

Potato Cannolis? Italy’s Beloved Dessert Becomes Dinner’s Next Amazing Side Dish

Unless you live in certain parts of the US or traveled to Italy, you may or may not be familiar with a classic Italian dessert — the cannoli. It is a tubular textural dessert experience of your dreams — the crispy, crunchy shell houses a creamy smooth filling inside — seriously, if you haven’t already, you need to try one. But it seems a little unfair that desserts get all of the fun, and have exciting shapes. That is until now — take a potato, use it for both the shell and the filling, and you have a savory cannoli that outshines any side dish you’ve ever have on the table.
Epicurious

Black Cake

Active Time 1 hour Total Time 3 hours 30 minutes, plus 5 days for soaking. Black cake is the Caribbean version of a fruitcake, with some distinct differences: It is rum-soaked and almost pudding-like and sticky in texture, ridiculously moist, dense, and highly aromatic. Chop and change the dried fruit as you desire. You can also cover the cake in marzipan and fondant icing if you like. This is a cake recipe that can be made in bulk, and black cake can keep for up to three months if you give it a generous “feed” of rum after it has been baked (although I’ve never tested the theory as it tends to get eaten—or it leaves the kitchen in doggy bags—in a week or so in my house). Although it is usually a Christmas treat, there is always an excuse to have it year round.
Mashed

TikTok Is Falling For The Pasta Queen's Italian Appetizer

Italian culture revolves around food. Meals in Italy are meant to last for hours and have multiple courses. The restaurant wait staff will leave you alone until you request the check — a significant difference from the rushed meals we favor in the U.S., per Georgetown University. At the...
Parade

Wake Up With Wendy's $3 Breakfast Deals for a Limited Time

Wendy’s is bringing back a breakfast deal that’s worth getting out of bed for!. The fast food chain's $3 breakfast will return starting Monday, Oct. 24, and run through Nov. 20. The delicious wallet-friendly deal includes the following items:. Bacon or Sausage Egg & Cheese Croissant. A fresh-cracked...
purewow.com

French Onion Grilled Cheese

Melty Gruyère and caramelized onions make for one decadent sandwich. Oui, French onion is one of our all-time favorite soups. And grilled cheese is up there in our sandwich rankings. Why not combine the two into the coziest combination imaginable? French onion grilled cheese is the answer to our dreams. With caramelized onions (that you can totally make ahead), gooey Gruyère and a swipe of tangy Dijon mustard, it has “fall lunch” written all over it.
AOL Corp

How to avoid these common pie crust mistakes

When considering essential skills in baking, creating a perfect pie crust is often near the top of many people's lists. Unfortunately, it is common for some people to find creating a homemade crust daunting or intimidating, especially when the baking is for the holidays or special events. Even though making...
Simplemost

How To Keep Bananas Fresh So They Don’t Turn Brown

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website. Bananas are the ticking time bomb of fruit. It often seems like you only...
Mashed

Easy Crustless Spinach Quiche Recipe

Quiche is a classic dish to add to any breakfast spread or brunch party. Here, we are creating a quick and easy crustless spinach version. As a registered dietitian nutritionist, recipe developer Mackenzie Burgess of Cheerful Choices recommends this option for those looking for a lighter quiche. "Eliminating the crust is going to decrease the saturated fat and calories per slice," she says.
msn.com

Easy Fry Bread Tacos

My niece gave me this hearty fry bread tacos recipe. It came from a Native American friend of hers in Eufaula, Oklahoma. —Robin Wells, Tulsa, Oklahoma. Prep: 10 min. + rising Cook: 45 min. Makes. 12 servings. Ingredients. 1 loaf frozen white bread dough, thawed. TOPPING:. 1 pound ground...
OKLAHOMA STATE
The Kitchn

The Best Way to Store Whole and Cut Onions

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. The onion is a many-splendored thing. Humble but important, it’s essential to countless recipes, where it often plays a back-up role to the star ingredients. But make no mistake: The onion is its own star. So versatile and affordable, the onion is one of those ingredients you should have on-hand at all times. But how to keep your onions fresh for as long as possible? It’s easy — just follow these steps, and enjoy your alliums for weeks at a time.
SheKnows

Martha Stewart’s Boozy Baked Cheese Appetizer Is a Thanksgiving Must-try

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Thanksgiving is on its way, and while we’re busy doing recipe research, plotting the best way to cook our turkey, and dreaming up new pies, there’s one thing we don’t want to be overlooked: Thanksgiving appetizers. After all, guests will need something to munch on while the scintillating smells waft from the kitchen as the turkey roasts — especially if you’re serving cocktails before the big meal. Leave it to Martha Stewart to come up with a solution so elegant, guests will feel like you went out of your way to make their appetizer special, but little will they know that it only took about 10 minutes to put it together.
recipesgram.com

Limoncello Cheesecake – Easy Italian Recipe

This rich and creamy Limoncello cheesecake has a refreshing, zesty lemon flavor and is an ideal after dinner dessert. The recipe is so easy to make, though you will probably need around 1 hour to prepare it. Here is the recipe:. Ingredients:. For the sponge:. 1 large egg. 1 ½...
goodmorningamerica.com

Easy, cozy slow cooker recipes from buffalo chicken to lasagna

What better time of year than fall and winter to start getting hearty and healthy ingredients to create simple, satisfying meals that cook low and slow until ready to serve. "Good Morning America" tapped a handful of food bloggers and recipe developers to share their most popular dishes that have made their Instagram followers hungry with just a post and don't require hours of undivided attention in front of the stove or oven.
Family Proof

Creamy Cucumber Tomato Salad: Recipes Worth Making

This Creamy Cucumber Tomato Salad is an easy recipe that is fresh, light, and very healthy. A delicious side that is ideal to accompany most mains. This Creamy Cucumber Tomato Salad only takes 10 minutes to make. Check out the video above to see how they are made or read through the ingredients and step-by-step instructions below.
Mashed

The Simple Pasta Rachael Ray Constantly Feeds Her Family

Keeping it down-to-earth and real, Rachael Ray believes the best way to express love is with food. When she greets her home audience, it's like she is talking to friends. No ceremony, no stress — just fun. "I'm going to show you guys this super-simple, so-flavorful pasta," the popular...
Parade

Parade

58K+
Followers
14K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

Inspiring stories, exclusive celebrity interviews, bestselling authors, recipes and more.

 https://parade.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy