Green Harissa, Mushroom, and Ricotta Crostini Just Won the Holiday Appetizer Wars

Gotham Greens

These fancy, yet quick, crostini snacks are perfect for your next dinner party (or just dinner, period.) With creamy, savory and tangy elements, your guests will be requesting seconds and thirds of Green Harissa, Mushroom and Ricotta Crostini—so we recommend a side dish of extra Green Harissa Dip, just in case.

With versatility as a dip, dressing, or marinade, Gotham Green's Green Harissa Dip packs an herbaceous and spicy punch. This zesty sauce brings the heat with a combination of cilantro, jalapeño, Serrano peppers, red pepper flakes, coriander, cumin, and extra virgin olive oil for a balanced, yet unabashedly spicy bite.

Pro tip: To make this recipe entirely vegan, substitute regular ricotta for vegan ricotta (like Kite Hill Non-Dairy Ricotta Cheese) and regular butter for vegan butter (like Violife Plant-Based Vegan Unsalted Butter).