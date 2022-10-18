Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Aaron Judge interaction with Josh Reddick has Yankees fans asking questions
Game 1 of the ALCS against the Houston Astros was a bummer for the New York Yankees. With a chance to keep it tied in the later innings, Aaron Boone’s bullpen decision tree once again directly resulted in a loss. The Astros weren’t hitting. Neither were the Yankees, but...
San Diego Padres closer Josh Hader sets playoff record
San Diego Padres closer Josh Hader has put all of the questions about his effectiveness to rest. He had struggled before the trade deadline, but that was something that had been seen before as trade rumors swirled in 2021. Then he struggled after being sent to San Diego, something else that had to be expected as he needed to find a comfort level in his new surroundings and with his family situation.
How to Watch Phillies vs Padres NLCS Game 4: TV Channel, Streaming
The Philadelphia Phillies will try and take a commanding 3-1 lead in the NLCS against the San Diego Padres on Saturday night in what will be mut-watch television.
Yardbarker
Padres' Juan Soto under fire for defensive miscues in NLCS Game 3
The San Diego Padres may be digging in their pockets for the receipt on Juan Soto after Friday’s contest. The Padres outfielder Soto had a miserable night in the field during Game 3 of the NLCS against the Philadelphia Phillies. Soto misplayed a base hit by Phillies shortstop Bryson Stott in the second inning, allowing Stott to take an extra base.
SB Nation
Padres even up NLCS against Phillies thanks to some familial violence
A little history was made during Game 2 of the National League Championship Series with brothers Aaron and Austin Nola facing off on opposite sides. When Padres’ catcher Austin stepped to the plate against Phillies’ pitcher Aaron in the second inning, it marked the first time brothers faced off in a pitcher-hitter matchup in the playoffs. Aaron and the Phillies won that particular battle, getting him to ground out. However, they would face off again in the fifth inning, and that at-bat ended up having an impact on the final result of the game.
Joe Maddon on Ozzie Guillen not being a White Sox managerial candidate: 'Wisdom and experience are no longer desired'
Former Cubs manager Joe Maddon had a blunt response when asked why he believes former World Series-winning manager Ozzie Guillen isn’t a current candidate for the White Sox’s managerial opening.
CBS Sports
2022 MLB playoffs: Schedule, game times, TV channel as Phillies host Padres in NLCS Game 3 on Friday
The 2022 Major League Baseball playoffs continue Friday with NLCS Game 3 between the San Diego Padres and the Philadelphia Phillies. The Phillies took Game 1 Tuesday before the Padres came roaring back in Game 2 to tie the series. In the American League, the Houston Astros have jumped out to a 2-0 series lead against the New York Yankees. That series will take a breather before heading to the Bronx on Saturday for Game 3.
Philadelphia is already greasing poles to prepare for Phillies celebration
Poles in Philadelphia are already being greased to prevent celebratory residents from climbing them in celebration of the team possibly winning the NLCS. The Philadelphia Phillies took a 2-1 series lead over the San Diego Padres during Game 3 of the NLCS on Friday night. Fans were understandably hyped, screaming so loud that it could be heard up to a mile and a half away.
Chicago White Sox reportedly set to hire Joe Espada as new manager
The Chicago White Sox may have found their next manager. It is just a matter of waiting for him to become available. According to a report from Mike Rodriguez of Univision, the White Sox are set to name Astros bench coach Joe Espada as their new manager. They just need to wait for Houston’s run through the postseason to come to an end before they can make the hiring official.
MLB Playoff Tracker: Phillies Take 2-1 NLCS Lead
The 2022 Major League Baseball postseason is set, and you can follow along with the schedule and results all October long.
Phillies lose, but NLCS heads to Philadelphia for 3 straight games
The National League Championship Series between the Phillies and San Diego Padres now heads back to Philadelphia for three games with the series tied 1-1.
FOX Sports
NLCS top plays: Phillies take Game 3 over Padres
Philadelphia returned home tied with San Diego in the penultimate round of the MLB playoffs for Game 3 of the National League Championship Series on FS1. The Phillies started Ranger Suarez on Friday, while Joe Musgrove was on the hill for the Padres. Both pitchers registered no-decisions in their previous postseason starts.
CBS News
Phillies-Padres NLCS Game 3 live updates and more
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- It's all about the hometown crowd. The Phillies look to take a 2-1 lead over the Padres in the NLCS Friday night in their return to South Philadelphia. The NLCS is tied 1-1 heading into Game 3 at Citizens Bank Park Friday night. The Phils will send Ranger Suarez to the mound to face Padres starting pitcher Joe Musgrove.
CBS Sports
2022 MLB playoffs: Bracket, scores, schedule as Phillies lead Padres in NLCS; Yankees try to bounce back
A jam-packed weekend of playoff baseball continues on Saturday with a pair of LCS games. First, the Yankees will try to start climbing out of a hole in the ALCS against the Astros after losing the first two games in Houston. ALCS Game 3 is set or Saturday evening, and it will be followed by NLCS Game 4. The Phillies host the Padres in that one and will look to win again at home after taking a 2-1 series lead Friday night.
numberfire.com
Phillies starting Bryson Stott at shortstop in Friday's NLCS Game 3 lineup
Philadelphia Phillies shortstop Bryson Stott is batting seventh in Friday's Game Three National League Championship Series contest against the San Diego Padres. Stott will operate the shortstop position after Edmundo Sosa was benched on Friday night. In a matchup versus right-hander Joe Musgrove, our models project Stott to score 7.7...
NLCS: Padres rally with 5-run 5th, even series vs. Phillies
The San Diego Padres used a five-run fifth inning to overcome an early four-run deficit and rally past the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 2 of the National League Championship Series, tying the series at 1-1 in San Diego.
Phillies-Padres NLCS: Matt Stairs to throw out first pitch ahead of Game 3
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Matt Stairs, who hit a home run deep into the night to help the Phillies beat the Dodgers in their run to the World Series in 2008, will throw out the first pitch ahead of Game 3 of NLCS against the San Diego Padres at Citizens Bank Park on Friday. The pinch-hit, two-run home run in the eighth inning helped the Phillies beat the Dodgers in Game 4 of the NLCS in 2008 to take a 3-1 series lead. The Phillies are hoping some of their hitters will have the same power Stairs had that night in Los Angeles. The Phillies will try to retake the series lead after losing Game 2, 8-5, in San Diego. First pitch is at 7:37 p.m. and it will broadcast on FS1. Ranger Suarez will get the start for the Phillies, while Joe Musgrove will hit the mound for San Diego. Click here to read our preview.
3 takeaways from Chicago Bulls' road loss against the Washington Wizards
Following a win over the Miami Heat in Wednesday's season opener, the Bulls suffered their first loss, falling to the Washington Wizards 102-100
Chicago Bulls: 3 possible outcomes for the upcoming season
The Chicago Bulls are back! They kicked off their season in Miami on Wednesday with a win and while the Chicago Bulls didn’t add any star power, they did solidify their bench. Their bench unit features multiple guards who can handle the ball, several athletic wings, and an actual...
Yardbarker
Analyst believes Bears could be contenders for former first-round WR Kadarius Toney
As quarterback Justin Fields continues to struggle, it would behoove the Chicago Bears to acquire some help for the second-year QB before the Nov. 1 NFL trade deadline. Several receivers have been reported to be available on the trade block, and NFL analyst Justin Melo of The Draft Network believes that the Bears make sense as potential trade partners for the New York Giants, who may be shopping wideout Kadarius Toney.
FanSided
