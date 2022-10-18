San Bruno, Redwood City voters will consider term limits for two mayors and a city council

Changes may be coming to the composition of San Jose’s commissions, but that decision is in the hands of voters. Measure I, on the ballot for the Nov. 8 election, would amend the city charter. If passed, proponents believe it will make changes that allow the city to operate in a fair and ethical manner. This includes codifying the city’s ethics and elections commission so it can only be disbanded by voters and not the city council; remove gendered language and citizenship requirements to serve on city commissions; and require the city to adopt an equity statement of values.

SAN JOSE, CA ・ 19 HOURS AGO