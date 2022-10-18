San Bruno, Redwood City voters will consider term limits for two mayors and a city council

Read full article on original website
Simmering rivalries resurface as incumbent battles to keep her Antioch City Council seat
Antioch City Councilmember Tamisha Torres-Walker, in the battle to hold onto her District 1 council seat in the Nov. 8 election, faces a former campaign rival and another candidate who publicly called for her resignation. The progressive Torres-Walker will contend with former councilmember Joy Motts — whom she unseated in...
Saratoga and Milpitas among slew of cities considering term limits for council service
Saratoga and Milpitas residents will vote this November on modifying term limits for each cities’ mayor and city council. Under Milpitas’ current term limits, City Council members may serve three four-year terms, while the city’s mayor can serve up to three two-year terms. The city’s Measure F...
Ballot measure aims to make San Jose more inclusive
Changes may be coming to the composition of San Jose’s commissions, but that decision is in the hands of voters. Measure I, on the ballot for the Nov. 8 election, would amend the city charter. If passed, proponents believe it will make changes that allow the city to operate in a fair and ethical manner. This includes codifying the city’s ethics and elections commission so it can only be disbanded by voters and not the city council; remove gendered language and citizenship requirements to serve on city commissions; and require the city to adopt an equity statement of values.
Oakland council will allow police to continue using automated license plate reading tech
Police in Oakland will continue to use automated license plate readers following a unanimous vote by the City Council on Tuesday. The readers are cameras mounted on police vehicles that scan license plates during routine police patrols. Information gained may help officers identify stolen vehicles or vehicles connected to a crime or missing persons case.
ADA redux: DA Jenkins announces appeal of dismissed civil lawsuit against Potter Handy
RECENTLY APPOINTED SAN Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins announced Thursday that her office is appealing the dismissal of a civil lawsuit against Potter Handy, a San Diego law firm known for filing thousands of lawsuits under the Americans with Disabilities Act. Standing in the crowded dining area of New Lun...
Polls show mixed results in San Jose mayor’s race
San Jose will pick a new mayor in less than a month, but which candidate has the edge to win depends on who you ask. Three new polls paint different pictures for the two candidates vying to replace Mayor Sam Liccardo, who terms out this year. In one poll, conducted...
Regional: Status update on Bay Area COVID-19 developments
The latest developments around the region related to the novel coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, as of Thursday evening include:. One-fifth of offices in San Francisco are expected to remain vacant through at least 2026, but property tax revenue may not see a large reduction in the immediate future, according to a report issued this week by the city’s chief economist.
Santa Clara candidates sound off on housing, economic growth
The 49ers’ political influence, a looming budget deficit and divisive politics are the hot topics this election cycle for Santa Clara. At a candidate forum hosted by San Jose Spotlight last week, those seeking office shared how they would address the city’s top problems. Six candidates are vying for three seats on the council.
San Mateo County confronts gun violence by keeping firearms out of unauthorized hands
San Mateo County leaders have launched a new initiative to remove more guns from the hands of felons, stalkers and others prohibited from possessing firearms. The new San Mateo County Gun Violence Prevention Program, announced on Wednesday by a collective of elected and civil leaders, will work to both remove firearms from prohibited people and expedite firearm restraining order applications.
‘This is a crisis’: Forced to move, residents of Oakland encampment plead for place to stay
Residents of an unhoused community along Wood Street in Oakland demonstrated outside City Hall on Tuesday, asking local leaders for a place to sleep as Caltrans is evicting them from their current home. During their peaceful vigil, the residents said they want to work in unison with city leaders such...
Measure M: Voters in Marin County to decide fate of pristine open space on Tiburon Ridge
The Tiburon ZIP code in Marin County is one of the wealthiest in the world and there is a reason for that: It’s beautiful. The town is nestled into the Bay with sweeping views of San Francisco and other bayside enclaves as far as the eye can see. It’s...
Morgan Hill school conflict leaves students in limbo
On the first day of classes at Live Oak High School in Morgan Hill, a PE teacher greeted Evan Myers’ seventh period construction management class. It was unusual, but the sophomore took it in stride. Then the class, which teaches construction skills like using tools, began skipping all of...
Oakland’s Marcus Foster institute to honor 100 local leaders working for social change
An education institute based in Oakland is set to launch a campaign that will celebrate 100 community leaders next year, in honor of their founder’s 100th birthday. The Marcus Foster Education Institute announced that it is seeking community leader nominations. The Marcus Foster Education Institute is an organization founded...
Measure Q would let Oakland develop 13,000 low-income rentals, but no funding attached
A measure on the ballot this November in Oakland seeks to give the city authority to develop, build, acquire or help develop up to 13,000 low-rent housing units in the city. Measure Q aims to provide affordable rental housing for Oakland residents. Voter authorization to build low-rent housing is required by the state Constitution.
At Stockton vigil, community remembers the six lives lost to alleged serial killer’s spree
Sixty small white candles illuminated the steps of Stockton’s City Hall on Wednesday night to remember six men who were fatally shot in a series of killings in Stockton and one in Oakland. Police said the string of shootings from April 2021 to September of this year have been...
Santa Rosa unveils new ordinance to thwart unwanted street sideshows — but is it legal?
The city of Santa Rosa is unveiling a new sideshow ordinance in an effort to curtail the reckless driving activity undertaken by youth in many Bay Area cities. The ordinance was first introduced at Tuesday’s City Council meeting and allows law enforcement to arrest or cite participants, vehicle passengers, organizers and spectators that take part in the unauthorized street “shows.”
South Bay leaders celebrate new state law helping businesses comply with ADA
Local leaders and disability rights groups on Thursday celebrated the signing of a new law that will expand funding to small businesses to improve compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act on the 32nd anniversary of the federal law that made discrimination against people with disabilities illegal. That included access...
Santa Clara Council members criticize grand jury report on ties to 49ers
Santa Clara County’s civil grand jury failed to interview the majority of Santa Clara councilmembers it condemned for alleged misconduct in a controversial new report. Three of the five councilmembers admonished in the report — Kevin Park, Raj Chahal and Anthony Becker — told San Jose Spotlight they were never contacted by the jurors. They are accused of having unethical ties to the San Francisco 49ers and putting the team’s interests above the city.
Report details alleged investigation cover-up in Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office handling of 2018 inmate injury
An investigation into a 2018 case of a man who severely injured himself while being transported between jails in Santa Clara County may have been closed prematurely to protect officials in the county sheriff’s office, according to a report by the county’s law enforcement oversight group. The report...
SF supervisors hold hearing on city commissioner resignation letter ‘scandal’
A mayor-appointed police commissioner alleged Tuesday that an undated resignation letter he was directed to sign gave San Francisco Mayor London Breed “carte blanche” to unilaterally remove him from his position and was an “end-run” around the city’s charter. Max Carter-Oberstone alleged he was required...
