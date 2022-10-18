Group Of Black Americans Makes History By Climbing Mount Kilimanjaro

Photo: Getty Images

A group of Black Americans just made history after successfully trekking up Mount Kilimanjaro, Fox 11 reports.

The "Wisdom Walkers," a group of 11 Black men and women ranging from ages 47 to 73, became the oldest to climb Mount Kilimanjaro, which hails as Africa's highest peak standing over 19,000 feet tall.

It took the 11 Black Americans seven days to reach the top of the mountain through the Machame route. They were guided by the premiere mountain outfitters, Tusker Trail.

"It was very arduous, but anything in life you want to accomplish is arduous. So we were happy for the challenge, happy for the comradery, and happy for the people at Tusker Trails that helped us get up the mountain," Sharon Goods , a Wisdom Walker from the Washington, D.C. area, told WJLA .

According to WJLA, Goods is now the oldest African American woman to reach Mount Kilimanjaro's peak.

For nearly 10 months, the Wisdom Walkers said they trained in preparation for the climb. The group hopes their trek up Mount Kilimanjaro inspires other Black Americans of all ages to follow their dreams.

