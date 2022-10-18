ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Group Of Black Americans Makes History By Climbing Mount Kilimanjaro

By Jovonne Ledet
BIN: Black Information Network
BIN: Black Information Network
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vPeLq_0iddlkV600
Photo: Getty Images

A group of Black Americans just made history after successfully trekking up Mount Kilimanjaro, Fox 11 reports.

The "Wisdom Walkers," a group of 11 Black men and women ranging from ages 47 to 73, became the oldest to climb Mount Kilimanjaro, which hails as Africa's highest peak standing over 19,000 feet tall.

It took the 11 Black Americans seven days to reach the top of the mountain through the Machame route. They were guided by the premiere mountain outfitters, Tusker Trail.

"It was very arduous, but anything in life you want to accomplish is arduous. So we were happy for the challenge, happy for the comradery, and happy for the people at Tusker Trails that helped us get up the mountain," Sharon Goods , a Wisdom Walker from the Washington, D.C. area, told WJLA .

According to WJLA, Goods is now the oldest African American woman to reach Mount Kilimanjaro's peak.

For nearly 10 months, the Wisdom Walkers said they trained in preparation for the climb. The group hopes their trek up Mount Kilimanjaro inspires other Black Americans of all ages to follow their dreams.

Get the latest news 24/7 on The Black Information Network. Listen now on the iHeartRadio app or click HERE to tune in live.

Comments / 0

Related
howafrica.com

Meet The Tallest African American Who Couldn’t Stand Or Walk

At the time of John Rogan’s death, he was 8 feet, 9 inches tall, making him the tallest African American on record and the second-tallest man after Robert Wadlow. Referred to as the “Negro giant” in various news media, Rogan was a sight to behold and gained enormous attention but he suffered from his condition as he couldn’t walk and work.
HENDERSONVILLE, TN
howafrica.com

The US President Who Secretly Bought Enslaved Children

According to history, the cruel practice of owning slaves was common among presidents during the late 1700s and early 1800s. Enslaved laborers even assisted in the construction of the White House. Many of the commanders-in-chief were enslavers while in office, as the majority of them came from enslaving families and...
TENNESSEE STATE
Washington Examiner

The Other Slavery exposes the 1619 Project's fraud

According to Nikole Hannah-Jones's myth, U.S. history didn’t really begin until August 1619, when about 20 slaves were sold to the governor of the Virginia colony by a British privateer. This “beginning of American slavery” is central to our nation’s history, Hannah-Jones argues, because black Americans would go on to become “the perfecters of this democracy.”
VIRGINIA STATE
24/7 Wall St.

25 Horrifying Images of The Civil War

Photography was still relatively new in 1861 as the Civil War began, but when America’s bloodiest conflict ended four years later, it had become possibly the most photographed event of the 19th century. To assemble a collection of photographs of the Civil War, 24/7 Tempo reviewed historical archives from Getty Images and Wikimedia Commons. The […]
GEORGIA STATE
24/7 Wall St.

The Wars That Killed the Most Americans

At 246 years old, the U.S. is a relatively new country. But during that time, it has fought 12 major conflicts, including a war of independence against the British and a civil war on its own soil. The U.S. gained territory in the Mexican-American War in 1846 and the Spanish-American War in 1898. Later conflicts, […]
TEXAS STATE
Andrei Tapalaga

The Map Which Convinced Abraham Lincoln To End Slavery

Slave Population US year 1860Wikimedia Commons/ Public Domain. Slavery has pretty much brought out the worst in humanity. This was a period of time that brought the worst out of American society, but it also took one great American leader to put an end to the xenophobia that took place during the 17th century. It should be the goal of humanity to be free from any restrictions and to be capable of coming to your own sane conclusions. It is extremely disappointing that it took so long for slavery to be permanently abolished, but we must show Abraham Lincoln respect because he was the one to take the first step in that direction.
Upworthy

Voice recordings of people who were enslaved offer incredible first-person accounts of U.S. history

This article originally appeared on 03.09.20 When we think about the era of American slavery, many of us tend to think of it as the far distant past. While slavery doesn't exist as a formal institution today, there are people living who knew formerly enslaved black Americans first-hand. In the wide arc of history, the legal enslavement of people on U.S. soil is a recent occurrence —so recent, in fact, that we have voice recordings of interviews with people who lived it. Many of us have read written accounts of enslavement, from Frederick Douglass's autobiography to some of the 2,300 first-person accounts housed in the Library of Congress. But how many of us have heard the actual voices of people who were enslaved telling their own stories?
NBC News

'Till' lays bare a palpable fear of Black mothers in white America

The story of Emmett Till, the 14-year-old Black boy kidnapped and brutally murdered in Mississippi by two white men before they dumped his body in the Tallahatchie River in 1955, is not new. That level of racist vileness has been experienced by victims who came before and after the bright-eyed Chicago boy’s time, echoing recently in the 2020 murder of Ahmaud Arbery.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
The Guardian

Descendant review – powerful Netflix documentary on the legacy of slavery

Descendent, Margaret Brown’s documentary about the search for America’s last known slave ship, begins with a distant figure kayaking through a sun-dappled swamp. Green leaves blanket the water’s surface and the rower’s strokes are slow and meditative. Nothing to see here, just a man – a Black man, we gather, as he glides closer – in nature, accompanied by the buzz of insects and the lone egret that is keeping watch. It’s a strikingly bucolic beginning for a work about so devastating a subject. We’re in for something different here, is the film’s opening gambit. It’s an unspoken promise that Descendent lives up to.
MOBILE, AL
WHYY

The Hidden History of America’s Cemeteries

Journalist GREG MELVILLE says the 144,000 cemeteries across America are time capsules of the country’s past, rich with history but often overlooked. In a new book, he explores graveyards from Colonial Jamestown to the Philadelphia region’s Laurel Hill and what they reveal about religion, race, identity, imagination and more.
24/7 Wall St.

12 Wars Where The Most Americans Died Outside of Combat

American soldiers face not only guns and bombs when they go into the battlefield, but also disease, harsh weather conditions, toxic fumes, and a whole slew of other dangers. In Korea, U.S. service members fought in frigid temperatures. In the Pacific Theater in World War II and in Vietnam, malaria quickly spread among the troops. […]
COLORADO STATE
24/7 Wall St.

16 Surrenders That Changed the Course of History

On April 9, 1865, General Robert E. Lee and his Confederate troops were surrounded by Federal troops on all sides as they attempted to flee west from the Virginia village of Appomattox Court House. General Lee knew that there was no escaping. Rather than sacrifice the lives of thousands of men in vain, he chose […]
VIRGINIA STATE
BIN: Black Information Network

BIN: Black Information Network

45K+
Followers
5K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

BIN: Black Information Network is the first and only 24x7 comprehensive national audio Black News service dedicated to providing an objective, accurate and trusted source of continual news coverage with a Black voice and perspective.

 https://www.binnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy