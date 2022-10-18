ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paragould, AR

Kait 8

Blytheville police issue warrant for murder suspect

BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) – A warrant has been issued for a Blytheville woman who police say shot and killed a family member over the weekend. According to Blytheville Police Captain Jeremy Ward, they are looking for 20-year-old Harilyah Walker in connection to the murder of 30-year-old Kenneth Reed on Saturday, Oct. 15.
BLYTHEVILLE, AR
WREG

Arkansas man gets 30-year sentence for wife’s death

JONESBORO, Ark. (WREG) — An Arkansas man was sentenced to 30 years in prison Thursday evening for the 2016 strangulation death of his wife, State Prosecuting Attorney Keith L. Chrestman announced. A Craighead County jury found Charles Antles Devine, 62, guilty of second-degree murder. Jonesboro Police said Stacey Devine’s body was found in a ditch […]
JONESBORO, AR
neareport.com

Shooting injures one Wednesday morning in Jonesboro

One person is in custody after Jonesboro police responded to a shooting Wednesday morning in the 2400 block of Court Street in Jonesboro. A victim was transported to an area hospital, police said in a release posted to social media. The Criminal Investigation Division arrived on scene to begin their investigation.
JONESBORO, AR
Kait 8

Hectic police day a ‘statistical anomaly,’ captain says

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - Tuesday was a hard day for the officers of the Paragould Police Department, with multiple significant incidents occurring back-to-back, including one in which an officer was shot. Shortly after 7 a.m. Tuesday, police responded to a call, which they say led to an officer getting shot....
PARAGOULD, AR
Kait 8

Jonesboro man accused of shooting brother arrested

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro police say they have caught the suspect in a Wednesday morning shooting. Michael McCline, 20, of Jonesboro is being held on suspicion of first-degree domestic battering. The charge stems from a shooting around 10 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 19, in the 2400-block of Court Street. According...
JONESBORO, AR
Kait 8

“She is my hero”: Mother speaks out after near-death experience

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - What started as a normal afternoon for Brenda Davis and her daughter changed in the blink of an eye when she was held at gunpoint. On Tuesday, Oct. 18, Paragould police responded to the 400-block of North 5th Street, where they found a man with a gunshot wound. This was the third violent incident that day.
PARAGOULD, AR
KFVS12

2 seriously injured in 3-vehicle crash

NEW MADRID COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A Sikeston driver and his passenger were seriously injured in a three-vehicle crash in New Madrid County on Wednesday afternoon, October 19. The crashes happened at the intersection of U.S. Highway 60 and Route E, just south of Morehouse. According to the Missouri State...
NEW MADRID COUNTY, MO
Kait 8

New Paragould restaurant flies into business

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - It’s a bird! It’s a plane! No! It’s a new Paragould restaurant, now up and running. The Twisted Goose announced through a news release that Wednesday, Oct. 19 was their first day of operation. According to their social media, Twisted Goose, located at...
PARAGOULD, AR
Kait 8

Man pleads guilty to knocking out woman, raping her

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - A Paragould man will spend 12 years in prison after pleading guilty to rape. Judge Melissa Richardson sentenced 27-year-old Chance Helms to 144 months in the Arkansas Department of Corrections after he entered a negotiated plea of guilty to one count of rape and one count of second-degree domestic battering.
PARAGOULD, AR
Kait 8

RSV makes early entrance in Arkansas

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A common virus for kids is not only already seeing cases in Arkansas, but it’s coming earlier than expected. RSV, or respiratory syncytial virus, is a respiratory illness that typically sees its peaks during the winter. With the pandemic, RSV saw a change in seasonality. Meaning we are seeing more cases earlier here at home, especially with children.
JONESBORO, AR
Kait 8

Oct. 20: What you need to know

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8. One more cold morning before things start to feel more like fall rather than winter. A mix of 20s and 30s will greet you out of the door this morning and so will a layer of frost. You’ll probably need a few extra minutes to clear it.
JONESBORO, AR
Kait 8

Harvest Festival coming soon to Clay County

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - It’s a festival week for a Northeast Arkansas city; come Saturday, there will be a day of fun for all ages. The Corning Harvest Festival will take place on Oct. 22 at Wynn Park from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. According to the media release...
CLAY COUNTY, AR
WREG

Did you feel that? Small earthquake rattles Northwest TN

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– If you felt a little bit of shaking in Northwest Tennessee, don’t worry. A magnitude 2.3 earthquake occurred around 7:34 p.m. Tuesday, according to the University of Memphis’ Center for Earthquake Research and Information. It was centered about 85 miles north of Memphis near the town of Ridgely, Tennessee in Lake County. No […]
RIDGELY, TN
Kait 8

New emergency medical services facility coming to Pocahontas

POCAHONTAS, Ark. (KAIT) - A new facility is making sure a Randolph County community has more resources when it comes to sudden medical situations. On Thursday, Oct. 20, a groundbreaking ceremony was held for the new ProMed EMS Central Station in Pocahontas. President and CEO Ken Kelley said ProMed has...
POCAHONTAS, AR
Kait 8

Minor earthquake recorded near Lepanto

LEPANTO, Ark. (KAIT) - The U.S. Geological Survey recorded a minor earthquake Wednesday afternoon near Lepanto. The magnitude 1.4 quake happened at 2:55 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 19. It was located 6 kilometers (3.7 miles) north-northwest of the Poinsett County town and had a depth of 7.2 kilometers (4.5 miles). According...
LEPANTO, AR
Kait 8

Book lovers rejoice: Bookstore coming to Jonesboro

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas’s first and only Airstream bookstore is opening a brick-and-mortar bookstore in Jonesboro just in time for the holidays. In a media release, Tuesday Verb Bookstore announced they will be opening a bookstore in Jonesboro. In the next year, they plan to expand their new...
JONESBORO, AR

