Read full article on original website
Related
Kait 8
Blytheville police issue warrant for murder suspect
BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) – A warrant has been issued for a Blytheville woman who police say shot and killed a family member over the weekend. According to Blytheville Police Captain Jeremy Ward, they are looking for 20-year-old Harilyah Walker in connection to the murder of 30-year-old Kenneth Reed on Saturday, Oct. 15.
Arkansas man gets 30-year sentence for wife’s death
JONESBORO, Ark. (WREG) — An Arkansas man was sentenced to 30 years in prison Thursday evening for the 2016 strangulation death of his wife, State Prosecuting Attorney Keith L. Chrestman announced. A Craighead County jury found Charles Antles Devine, 62, guilty of second-degree murder. Jonesboro Police said Stacey Devine’s body was found in a ditch […]
neareport.com
Shooting injures one Wednesday morning in Jonesboro
One person is in custody after Jonesboro police responded to a shooting Wednesday morning in the 2400 block of Court Street in Jonesboro. A victim was transported to an area hospital, police said in a release posted to social media. The Criminal Investigation Division arrived on scene to begin their investigation.
Kait 8
Hectic police day a ‘statistical anomaly,’ captain says
PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - Tuesday was a hard day for the officers of the Paragould Police Department, with multiple significant incidents occurring back-to-back, including one in which an officer was shot. Shortly after 7 a.m. Tuesday, police responded to a call, which they say led to an officer getting shot....
Kait 8
Jonesboro man accused of shooting brother arrested
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro police say they have caught the suspect in a Wednesday morning shooting. Michael McCline, 20, of Jonesboro is being held on suspicion of first-degree domestic battering. The charge stems from a shooting around 10 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 19, in the 2400-block of Court Street. According...
Kait 8
“She is my hero”: Mother speaks out after near-death experience
PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - What started as a normal afternoon for Brenda Davis and her daughter changed in the blink of an eye when she was held at gunpoint. On Tuesday, Oct. 18, Paragould police responded to the 400-block of North 5th Street, where they found a man with a gunshot wound. This was the third violent incident that day.
Kait 8
‘This is the third time in a week’: Items reported stolen from non-profit
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A non-profit in Jonesboro posted footage of a group of individuals it said stole items from it for the third time in a week. Abilities Unlimited is a non-profit dedicated to bettering the lives of people with disabilities. The non-profit has three retail locations that sell...
KFVS12
2 seriously injured in 3-vehicle crash
NEW MADRID COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A Sikeston driver and his passenger were seriously injured in a three-vehicle crash in New Madrid County on Wednesday afternoon, October 19. The crashes happened at the intersection of U.S. Highway 60 and Route E, just south of Morehouse. According to the Missouri State...
Kait 8
New Paragould restaurant flies into business
PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - It’s a bird! It’s a plane! No! It’s a new Paragould restaurant, now up and running. The Twisted Goose announced through a news release that Wednesday, Oct. 19 was their first day of operation. According to their social media, Twisted Goose, located at...
KFVS12
Man charged in connection with Caruthersville deadly shooting remains in jail on no bond
Low water levels on the Mississippi River continue to attract people from all over. Currently the river in Cape sits at just above six feet. Low water levels on the Mississippi River continue attracting sightseers along its exposed banks. Currently the river at Cape sits at a little over 6 ft.
Kait 8
Man pleads guilty to knocking out woman, raping her
PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - A Paragould man will spend 12 years in prison after pleading guilty to rape. Judge Melissa Richardson sentenced 27-year-old Chance Helms to 144 months in the Arkansas Department of Corrections after he entered a negotiated plea of guilty to one count of rape and one count of second-degree domestic battering.
Kait 8
RSV makes early entrance in Arkansas
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A common virus for kids is not only already seeing cases in Arkansas, but it’s coming earlier than expected. RSV, or respiratory syncytial virus, is a respiratory illness that typically sees its peaks during the winter. With the pandemic, RSV saw a change in seasonality. Meaning we are seeing more cases earlier here at home, especially with children.
Wynne (Arkansas) football coach suspended with pay: Report
Van Paschal is out, and Clark McBride will take over as the Yellowjackets' interim football coach
Kait 8
Oct. 20: What you need to know
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8. One more cold morning before things start to feel more like fall rather than winter. A mix of 20s and 30s will greet you out of the door this morning and so will a layer of frost. You’ll probably need a few extra minutes to clear it.
Kait 8
Harvest Festival coming soon to Clay County
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - It’s a festival week for a Northeast Arkansas city; come Saturday, there will be a day of fun for all ages. The Corning Harvest Festival will take place on Oct. 22 at Wynn Park from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. According to the media release...
Did you feel that? Small earthquake rattles Northwest TN
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– If you felt a little bit of shaking in Northwest Tennessee, don’t worry. A magnitude 2.3 earthquake occurred around 7:34 p.m. Tuesday, according to the University of Memphis’ Center for Earthquake Research and Information. It was centered about 85 miles north of Memphis near the town of Ridgely, Tennessee in Lake County. No […]
Kait 8
New emergency medical services facility coming to Pocahontas
POCAHONTAS, Ark. (KAIT) - A new facility is making sure a Randolph County community has more resources when it comes to sudden medical situations. On Thursday, Oct. 20, a groundbreaking ceremony was held for the new ProMed EMS Central Station in Pocahontas. President and CEO Ken Kelley said ProMed has...
Kait 8
Minor earthquake recorded near Lepanto
LEPANTO, Ark. (KAIT) - The U.S. Geological Survey recorded a minor earthquake Wednesday afternoon near Lepanto. The magnitude 1.4 quake happened at 2:55 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 19. It was located 6 kilometers (3.7 miles) north-northwest of the Poinsett County town and had a depth of 7.2 kilometers (4.5 miles). According...
darnews.com
Dunklin County bridge closed until summer 2023 after support 'dips'
DUNKLIN COUNTY — A bridge at Highway J near Glennonville in Dunklin County will be out of commission until early summer 2023, a Missouri Department of Transportation specialist said Thursday. District Bridge Engineer for the Southwest District Ed Hess said soil erosion at the bridge site is the culprit.
Kait 8
Book lovers rejoice: Bookstore coming to Jonesboro
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas’s first and only Airstream bookstore is opening a brick-and-mortar bookstore in Jonesboro just in time for the holidays. In a media release, Tuesday Verb Bookstore announced they will be opening a bookstore in Jonesboro. In the next year, they plan to expand their new...
Comments / 8