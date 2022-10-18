Florida Man Charged After He Told Woman On Social Media That He Sexually Abuses Young Girls

A 29-year-old Florida man has been arrested on a flurry of charges all related to child sex crimes.

According to deputies, on Friday, Marion County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) Major Crimes Detective Chase King arrested 29-year-old Nicolas Bernard Wallace, for four counts of Transmission of Child Pornography, two counts of Possession of Child Pornography, and one count each of Solicitation to Commit Sexual Battery on a Victim Less Than 12 Years of Age, Promoting the Sexual Performance of a Minor, and Unlawful Use of a Two-Way Communication Device to Facilitate a Felony.

On October 12, 2022, a woman filed a report with the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) stating that she was messaging on social media with Wallace who, during their conversation, admitted to sexually battering prepubescent girls on numerous occasions.

CCSO detectives obtained her permission to message Wallace from her account in an undercover capacity.

On October 14, 2022, undercover CCSO detectives engaged in a conversation with Wallace on the social media application. While conversing with the undercover detectives, Wallace transmitted four images depicting children being sexually abused.

Wallace then attempted to arrange a sexual encounter with the woman and offered to bring a young child with him.

Wallace claimed to have sexually abused this child in the past. Wallace explained that he had nearly unrestricted access to the child and would be able to take her that afternoon.

During his conversation with undercover detectives, Wallace also explicitly described the process of grooming young children for sexual activity and stated that he hoped to have daughters of his own so that he could begin molesting and sexually battering them as infants.

Due to the potential threat to the child to whom Wallace claimed to have access, CCSO took immediate action to locate Wallace. Upon learning Wallace may be in Marion County, CCSO detectives contacted the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. MCSO detectives then located Wallace at his residence, on SW 22nd Street, in Ocala, where he was taken into custody.

Detective King, who was actively investigating Wallace for previously uploading child sexual abuse material (CSAM) to a social media application, obtained a search warrant for Wallace’s home.

During the execution of the warrant, Wallace’s cell phone and tablet were collected for forensic examination. Wallace refused to speak to detectives about his conversation with the undercover CCSO detectives.

Wallace was arrested and transported to the Marion County Jail, where he is held on a $95,000 bond. Detectives anticipate bringing additional charges against Wallace after the forensic examination of his cell phone and tablet are completed.

Due to the nature of these crimes and Wallace’s statements about sexually battering young children in the past, MCSO detectives believe there may be other victims. If you or someone you know may have been victimized by Wallace, please contact Detective King at (352) 368-3586.

