Lil Baby, Megan Thee Stallion, Kane Brown to Headline ‘Amazon Music Live’ Thursday Night Football Series

By Gil Kaufman
 4 days ago

Amazon is adding some music to its Thursday night football coverage. Amazon Music Live will feature a series of artists performing during the streamers’ Thursday Night Football on Prime Video series beginning on Oct. 27.

From 'Hot Girl Hospital' Nurse to Twerking Workout Coach, Here Are Megan Thee Stallion's Best…

10/18/2022

Among the acts slated to take the stage on the broadcasts are are Lil Baby , Megan Thee Stallion and Kane Brown , with more artists to be announced throughout the season according to a release announcing the events. The livestream concert series will be hosted by 2 Chainz and will air on Prime Video following that week’s game. Baby is first man up on Oct. 27, followed by Megan hitting the Amazon Music Live stage on Nov. 3 and Brown performing on Nov. 10.

“Whether you’re a sports fan waiting for the first football game of the week, or a music fan staying up late to hear the latest drop from your favorite artist, Thursday is the biggest night for entertainment,” said Kirdis Postelle, global head of artist marketing of Amazon Music in a statement. “With Amazon Music Live , we’ve created a new, can’t-miss series for fans to experience the most exciting new music together. For artists, this show represents a massive new stage to share their music with fans after Thursday Night Football — the biggest game of the week, airing live on Prime Video.”

2 Chainz will also interview each night’s performer and the concerts will be available to stream for free around the world on Prime Video as well as being available to stream on-demand for a limited time. “Every Thursday night, I’m bringing the biggest and the brightest stars in music to the Amazon Music Live stage in Los Angeles,” said 2 Chainz in a statement. “We have the people that are influencing the culture and have carved their own unique path in music, like Lil Baby, Megan Thee Stallion, and Kane Brown.”

The concerts will take place in front of live crowds in Los Angeles.

Check out the promo video for the series below.

Billboard

Taylor Swift Drops ‘Midnights’ Teaser During Thursday Night Football, And It Looks Like a Lot of Music Videos Are Coming

Hours before Taylor Swift‘s Midnights hit stores and streaming services, the pop superstar teased her 10th studio album during the Thursday Night Football game on Oct. 20 between the New Orleans Saints and Arizona Cardinals. After an introduction from Swift herself, a visual spectacle was unleashed on fans, that appears to show a series of scenes from music videos — possibly for all 13 tracks on her new album. Credits at the end of the teaser revealed a cast of featured characters, in alphabetical order: Jack Antonoff, Laith Ashley, Mike Birbiglia, Laura Dern, John Early, Mary Elizabeth Ellis, Haim (Alana, Danielle & Este),...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Billboard

Megan Thee Stallion & Pardison Fontaine Celebrate Their Anniversary With Quite the Cheeky Photo

Megan Thee Stallion rang in her second anniversary with boyfriend Pardison Fontaine on Tuesday (Oct. 18) with a rather, erm, cheeky social media post. “Yr 2 with U,” the rapper captioned the carousel using a blue heart emoji. Each picture shows the happy couple together. In one, she’s flipping the camera the bird while her rapper beau grins from behind her finger. But fans were in for a surprise after swiping through the first few photos. Related From 'Hot Girl Hospital' Nurse to Twerking Workout Coach, Here Are Megan Thee Stallion's Best… 10/19/2022 Partway through the slideshow, Meg included a candid snap of Fontaine...
Billboard

Ellie Goulding Talks Collaborating With Big Sean & Upcoming Album ‘Higher Than Heaven’: Watch

The arrival of Ellie Goulding‘s next project is imminent. The British singer is gearing up for the release of her forthcoming fifth album, Higher Than Heaven, and to drum up anticipation for the release, discussed the LP’s first single, “Easy Lover” featuring Big Sean, and what fans can expect from the project in an interview with Billboard News. Though fans of the Grammy-nominated singer got to hear “Easy Lover” following its July release, the track was actually several years in the making. “I wrote ‘Easy Lover’ about five years ago in Los Angeles. I was with Greg Kurstin, one of my...
Billboard

You Have to See This Sports Reporter Reference Every Track on Taylor Swift‘s ‘Midnights’ During Broadcast

Taylor Swift finally unveiled her Midnights album on Friday (Oct. 21), and to celebrate, Sportsnet anchor Faizal Khamisa challenged himself to reference all 13 tracks of the original album while running through his sports broadcast. “Alex Bregman was once baseball’s ‘Anti-Hero,’ but now he’s just plain hero for Houston,” he says at one point, before calling a heated hockey fight some “Vigilante S—.” He flawlessly incorporated all tracks into the broadcast, checking off each song as he went along. While the broadcast featured the 13 tracks that dropped at midnight, Swift promised a  “special very chaotic surprise” in the wee hours following...
Billboard

Taylor Swift’s ‘Midnights’ Trailer Will Debut During Thursday Night Football: How to Watch for Free

Countdown to Midnights! Taylor Swift will premiere the trailer for her heavily anticipated album during tonight’s (Oct. 20) Thursday Night Football game between the New Orleans Saints and Arizona Cardinals. Related Thursday Night Football: How to Watch Games on Prime Video for Free 10/20/2022 The Grammy winner made the announcement in a video posted on Twitter on early Thursday. “Hey guys it’s Taylor, if you tune in to the Thursday Night Football game on Amazon Prime, I’m going to be showing a first look at the secret projects that I’ve been working on very hard for a very long time, for the Midnights...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Billboard

NBA YoungBoy & Nicki Minaj Team Up for ‘I Admit’: Listen

NBA YoungBoy is celebrating his 23rd birthday with the release of his brand new album Ma, I Got a Family, which features a fresh new collaboration with Nicki Minaj titled “I Admit.” The rap duo previously teamed up on Mike WiLL Made-It’s 2020 single “What That Speed Bout!?” The Ma, I Got a Family cover art features YoungBoy with his sweet family, including his fiancée Jazlyn Mychelle and their two children. The release marks YoungBoy’s fifth drop of 2022 following his Colors mixtape in January and The Last Slimeto in August. In March, he and DaBaby unveiled a collaborative project titled Better Than You and...
Billboard

BTS’ Jin Surprise Releases ‘Super Tuna,’ ‘Abyss’ And ‘Tonight’ For Streaming: Listen

Hours after Jin surprised fans with news that he’d debut his new solo single “The Astronaut” live at Coldplay‘s upcoming Buenos Aires show, the BTS singer delivered yet another gift for ARMY. At midnight on Friday, Oct. 20, Jin’s three solo songs “Super Tuna,” “Abyss” and “Tonight” became available across all streaming services via BIGHIT MUSIC. Previously, the singles released between 2019-2021 were only available across the group’s SoundCloud and YouTube accounts. Let’s break down the three songs for those needing a refresher. Released in June 2019 as part of BTS’ sixth-anniversary celebrations, “Tonight” was Jin’s first entirely original solo song uploaded...
Billboard

Shakira Is Heartbroken in New Ozuna-Assisted Single ‘Monotonía’: Stream It Here

Shakira isn’t holding back and is as raw and honest as one can get singing about heartbreak and the end of what seemed to be a perfect relationship. In her new Ozuna-assisted single, titled “Monotonía (Monotony),” a bachata track that released Wednesday (Oct. 19), the Colombian star starts off declaring: “It wasn’t your fault, it wasn’t my fault. It was monotony’s fault. I never said anything but it hurt. I knew this would happen.” Marking the first collaboration between Shakira and Ozuna, “Monotonía” follows the singer-songwriter’s Latin Airplay chart-topping song “Te Felicito” with Rauw Alejandro, where she calls out her...
Billboard

Elton John & Britney Spears Drop Purple Disco Machine Remix of ‘Hold Me Closer’

Elton John and Britney Spears unveiled a new remix of their single “Hold Me Closer” by Purple Disco Machine on Friday (Oct. 21). The remix comes complete with an animated visualizer that depicts a couple dancing and embracing against an appropriately purple background as the two superstars croon, “I saw you dancin’ out the ocean/ Runnin’ fast along the sand/ A spirit born of earth and water/ Fire flyin’ from your hands/ Hold me closer, tiny dancer/ Count the headlights on the highway/ Lay me down in sheets of linen/ You had a busy day today.” Related Paris Hilton Gets a Tom...
Billboard

First Stream: New Music From Taylor Swift, Arctic Monkeys, Shakira & Ozuna and More

Billboard’s First Stream serves as a handy guide to this Friday’s most essential releases — the key music that everyone will be talking about today, and that will be dominating playlists this weekend and beyond.  This week, Taylor Swift turns the clock to Midnights, Arctic Monkeys continue to challenge themselves, and Shakira links up with Ozuna. Check out all of this week’s First Stream picks below: Taylor Swift, Midnights  Taylor Swift’s 10th studio album, Midnights, was introduced to us as an exercise in restlessness. “This is a collection of music written in the middle of the night,” Swift wrote in August while announcing...
Billboard

Which of Taylor Swift’s ‘Midnights’ Lyric Reveals Is Your Favorite So Far?

Swifties, Midnights release day is almost here! Taylor Swift is unveiling her 10th studio album on Friday (Oct. 21), and leading up to the release, the pop star teamed up with Spotify to plant mysterious electronic billboards in five cities around the world, each of them programmed to display a singular line from an unnamed song on Midnights at the stroke of midnight local time. From New York and Nashville to Mexico City and London, we want to know which of the Midnights lyric reveals is your favorite. Let us know by voting below. More from BillboardNBA YoungBoy & Nicki Minaj Team Up for 'I Admit': ListenBTS' Jin Surprise Releases 'Super Tuna,' 'Abyss' And 'Tonight' For Streaming: ListenTaylor Swift's 'Midnights' Is Here: Stream It Now
Billboard

Here’s What Megan Thee Stallion Has to Say About Pardison Fontaine Engagement Rumors

Megan Thee Stallion had a few things to say regarding rumors online that boyfriend Pardison Fontaine had popped the question amid their second anniversary. “Lol as nice as last night was we are not engaged,” she tweeted simply on Wednesday (Oct. 19), shutting down chatter among her loyal army of Hotties. However, the rapper didn’t hesitate to show off her anniversary date night with Pardi on her Instagram Stories. Related Megan Thee Stallion & Pardison Fontaine Celebrate Their Anniversary With Quite the Cheeky Photo 10/19/2022 In the first video, Meg shared her glitzy aquamarine gown and glamorous updo from the back of a car...
Billboard

Halsey Says Gwen Stefani ‘Has Always Been a Huge Inspiration’ for Her Music

Halsey premiered her new Amp radio show Halsey: For the Record this week, and during the debut episode, they opened up about looking up to Gwen Stefani. “Gwen is definitely one of those artists,” the “I Am Not a Woman, I Am a God” singer said. “When people ask me who inspires my music…Gwen has always been a huge inspiration for me from like wearing white tank tops onstage and low-rise pants to wearing my hair in space buns, to doing my own makeup, because Gwen used to and still does. I think she has a cosmetic company as well. Shout-out...
Billboard

Taylor Swift Marvels at ‘Midnights’ Already Breaking Spotify Record for Most-Streamed Album in a Single Day: ‘What Even Just Happened??!?!’

Taylor Swift‘s Midnights has been out for less than 24 hours, and it has already broken a major record. Spotify announced on Friday (Oct. 21) that Swift’s 10th studio LP is officially the most-streamed album in a single day in Spotify history. The “Lavender Haze” singer re-shared the news, writing, “How did I get this lucky, having you guys out here doing something this mind blowing?! Like what even just happened??!?!” Swift’s 13-track album was accompanied by a 3am Edition that was released just a few hours later, making a total of 20 songs. “We lie awake in love and fear, in turmoil...
Billboard

Taylor Swift’s ‘Chaotic Surprise’ Is ‘Midnights (3am Edition),’ Featuring 7 Extra Tracks

Taylor Swift promised a “special very chaotic surprise” in the wee hours, and she didn’t disappoint, dropping a trove of extra Midnights tracks — seven in total. Related Taylor Swift Attends Her Own Funeral in Spooky 'Anti-Hero' Music Video: Watch 10/21/2022 As the clock struck 3 a.m. ET, or midnight on the West Coast, Swift released what she’s calling her “3am tracks.” “Surprise!” she wrote on social media. “I think of Midnights as a complete concept album, with those 13 songs forming a full picture of the intensities of that mystifying, mad hour. However! There were other songs we wrote on our journey to find...
Billboard

5 Uplifting Moments in Latin Music This Week (Oct. 22)

From career milestones and new music releases to major announcements and more, Billboard editors highlight the latest news buzz in Latin music every week. Here’s what happened in the Latin music world this week. Rosalía’s “Bizcochito” remix Amazon Music released the new Amazon Original “Bizcochito (Remix),” a collaboration between Spanish star Rosalía, featuring dembow artist Haraca Kiko. The new version of the track, featured in Rosalía’s Latin Grammy-nominated album Motomami, reimagines the song as a dembow hit powered by new beats. “I am so happy to share this remix of ‘Bizcochito’ that I did with my friends Haraca and the producer Leo RD,” said Rosalía in...
Billboard

311’s Nick Hexum, Chad Sexton on Status of Band, Recent Tours: ‘Behind the Setlist’ Podcast

“We went through a bit of a rough time,” 311 singer and guitarist Nick Hexum tells Billboard‘s Behind the Setlist podcast when asked about the band’s status following comments made online by bass player Aaron “P-Nut” Wills. In May, founding member P-Nut ignited speculation about his future with the band after saying on Twitter he was “planning on taking a break from the band after I fulfill my obligations,” which extended to 2023 “and slightly beyond.” Five months later, however, the band is on stable ground, says Hexum. The band members have had “some really good conversations lately about getting getting back...
Billboard

Vitamin String Quartet Just Released a Whole Album of BTS Covers

BTS‘ music is the gift that keeps on giving. Though the K-pop group is currently in between albums and its members are focusing on solo projects and preparing for mandatory military service, the group’s catalogue has inspired new interpretations of several of its hits songs. Such is the case for Vitamin String Quartet, whose new album Vitamin String Quartet Performs BTS — released on Friday (Oct. 21) — sees the group tapping into BTS tracks such as “Idol,” “On,” “Black Swan” and more. “It’s been thrilling to put together VSQ Performs BTS. BTS’ music is built for performance; it’s something...
Billboard

Billboard

