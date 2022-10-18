ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boulder, CO

Colorado’s student section for Cal game earns a top-10 ranking

By Tony Cosolo
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wLCdb_0iddlMVm00

The C-Unit has been great so far this year at Folsom Field for the Colorado Buffaloes football team and it is even catching the eyes of some in the Twitterverse.

Big Game Boomer is a podcast/YouTube page that is all things college sports . It is also a very successful Twitter page that is a fun follow for college sports fans , especially if you enjoy lists and rankings.

Each week, BGB puts together its rankings of the top 20 best/worst student sections in college football, and the Buffaloes student section showed out in Saturday’s game against Cal . Having a fan base that showed up for an 0-5 team while being as impassioned as it was is something to be proud of.

See below for where the C-Unit ranked in college football’s best student sections:

Ole Miss Rebels

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08wP9v_0iddlMVm00 Mandatory Credit: Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports

Purdue Boilermakers

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2s2Ofs_0iddlMVm00 Purdue Boilermakers fans hold up their phone lights during the NCAA football game against the Nebraska Cornhuskers, Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, at Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, Ind. Purdue won 43-37.

Georgia Bulldogs

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2w1yCw_0iddlMVm00 Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Oregon State Beavers

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OBeZB_0iddlMVm00 Oregon State Beavers fans run onto the field after the Beavers 24–10 victory at Reser Stadium at Oregon State University in Corvallis, Ore. on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022.
Ncaa Football Washington State At Oregon State 2355

BYU Cougars

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HU9qe_0iddlMVm00 Mandatory Credit: Gabriel Mayberry-USA TODAY Sports

Michigan Wolverines

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BckmH_0iddlMVm00 Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

TCU Horned Frogs

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38qXSf_0iddlMVm00 Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-USA TODAY Sports

Utah Utes

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Kv4gR_0iddlMVm00 Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports

Colorado Buffaloes

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tEbkJ_0iddlMVm00 Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Tennessee Volunteers

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vjDLt_0iddlMVm00 Mandatory Credit: Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports

1

1

1

1

1

1

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

