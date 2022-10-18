Colorado’s student section for Cal game earns a top-10 ranking
The C-Unit has been great so far this year at Folsom Field for the Colorado Buffaloes football team and it is even catching the eyes of some in the Twitterverse.
Big Game Boomer is a podcast/YouTube page that is all things college sports . It is also a very successful Twitter page that is a fun follow for college sports fans , especially if you enjoy lists and rankings.
Each week, BGB puts together its rankings of the top 20 best/worst student sections in college football, and the Buffaloes student section showed out in Saturday’s game against Cal . Having a fan base that showed up for an 0-5 team while being as impassioned as it was is something to be proud of.
See below for where the C-Unit ranked in college football’s best student sections:
Ole Miss Rebels
Purdue Boilermakers
Georgia Bulldogs
Oregon State Beavers
BYU Cougars
Michigan Wolverines
TCU Horned Frogs
Utah Utes
Colorado Buffaloes
Tennessee Volunteers
