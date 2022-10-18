ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Union City, CA

Union City police arrest assault suspect after 6-hour standoff

By CBS San Francisco
 3 days ago

Diamond Edwards, 26, was arrested in Union City on suspicion of beating her boyfriend with a lead pipe on October 16, 2022. Union City Police

UNION CITY (CBS SF/BCN) – Union City police arrested a woman wanted on suspicion of beating her boyfriend with a lead pipe on Sunday after a long standoff, the police department said.

Diamond Edwards, 26, is accused of hitting her 28-year-old boyfriend in the head with a lead pipe around 2 a.m. on Sunday in the 34000 block of Alvarado Niles Road. The victim allegedly sustained numerous lacerations and puncture wounds. He was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.

Later Sunday, at approximately 6:34 p.m., police saw Edwards enter her residence and officers surrounded the property and ordered her to surrender. Police allege she refused to leave and barricaded herself inside her home.

The SWAT team then responded and a six-hour standoff ensued, with Edwards eventually exiting the residence and submitting to arrest.

Edwards was booked on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon and inflicting corporal injury, among other warrants, police said.

