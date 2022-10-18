Cheyenne Animal Control saves life of kitten stuck in minivan wheel well

CHEYENNE – On Tuesday of last week, Laramie County Animal Control received word about a kitten stuck inside the wheel well of a minivan at the Breeze Thru Car Wash.

The reporting party had just gone through the car wash when she heard a kitten crying for help from their vehicle. When Animal Control officers responded to the scene, they removed the wet kitten from the minivan's wheel.

They took the animal to the Cheyenne Animal Shelter, where she received a clean bill of health. Now, this kitten can have a second chance at one of its proverbial nine lives.

To adopt rescued animals, the shelter’s website is cheyenneanimalshelter.org .