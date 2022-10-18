Read full article on original website
Related
WWMTCw
Three Rivers woman killed in crash, police officer tackles student & more top stories
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Below are News Channel 3's top stories from this past week. Take a look below:. Team hope walk raises money and awareness for Huntington's Disease. A team hope walk at the Sherman Lake YMCA in Augusta on Sunday, raised money for those impacted by Huntington's Disease.
WWMTCw
State takes new action against Kalamazoo Graphic Packaging plant following violations
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy (EGLE) is preparing to take another round of enforcement actions against Graphic Packaging International in Kalamazoo. The company is facing escalated enforcement from the state, which included financial penalties following an enforcement notice issued Oct. 6 after...
Site In Kalamazoo Won’t Be Homeless Housing, But Much Needed Golf Course
The Kalamazoo's financial elite are in for a treat as plans once made to turn a plot of land into temporary housing for people experiencing homelessness have now been purchased by the Kalamazoo Country Club. The development plan which includes turning the site into a much-needed 9-hole golf course now...
1,500+ gallons of waste leaked into Kalamazoo River
Officials are warning people to stay off the Kalamazoo River after 1,500-2,000 gallons of liquid waste leaked from a local manufacturer.
WWMTCw
$20,000 grant paves way to teacher certification for Portage Schools employees
PORTAGE, Mich. — Non-certified employees at Portage Public Schools will have an easier time becoming fully certified teachers. A $20,000 grant program from the Kalamazoo Community Foundation is expected to help paraprofessionals, substitute teachers, and other non-certified staff at the school district return to school to become certified teachers, according to the district Friday.
1,500 to 2,000 gallons of waste spilled in Kzoo River
A spill in the Kalamazoo River on Thursday came from the Graphic Packaging International plant, city officials say.
WWMTCw
Cassopolis man dead after drowning in lake, deputies say
PENN TWSP., Mich. — A Cassopolis man is dead after he drowned on Belas Lake in Penn Township, according to the Cass County Sherriff's Office. An unoccupied kayak with hunting equipment was located in the northwest corner of the Lake Friday, deputies said. The owner of the Kayak, Terry...
WWMTCw
'Too little, too late' for ballot preprocessing plan, some election clerks say
LANSING, Mich. — Election officials spent years asking the Michigan Legislature to catch up with other states like Florida and California that allowed early processing of absentee ballots. When the legislature finally approved preprocessing in late September, a number of clerks decided not to take the lawmakers up on...
WWMT
Kalamazoo auto body shop owner threatens customer with racial slur in voicemail
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A Kalamazoo auto body shop owner allegedly physically threatened and used racial slurs in a voicemail left for a customer, according to a lawsuit filed in Kalamazoo County Circuit Court. Rushmore Auto Body LLC. owner Ryan Racine allegedly called Terrell Lofton the n-word during a dispute...
Far-right group targets Ottawa County school boards in Nov. 8 election
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI – The conservative political action group that in August successfully overturned the Ottawa County board, replacing several Republican incumbents with its own more conservative candidates, is now putting its weight behind 11 local school board candidates ahead of the Nov. 8 general election. The Ottawa Impact...
Contempt findings upheld against West Michigan restaurant owner who defied pandemic orders
HOLLAND, MI – The state Court of Appeals upheld contempt findings against Marlena Pavlos-Hackney, the restaurant owner who defied orders to cease operations related to the COVID-19 pandemic. The appeals panel said Pavlos-Hackney, owner of Marlena’s Bistro and Pizzeria, argued that orders to halt operations were improper. But, she...
Big-name West Michigan donors absent from Trump-endorsed candidate’s campaign finance filing
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — Republican Congressional candidate John Gibbs entered October without receiving donations from many of the prominent Grand Rapids business leaders and philanthropists that supported his former GOP opponent, U.S. Rep. Peter Meijer. The most recent campaign finance reports, covering the period from July 14 to Sept....
WWMTCw
Kalamazoo County man wins over $700,000 in Michigan Lottery
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A last-minute decision paid off for a Kalamazoo County man. The 62-year-old player, who chose to stay anonymous, won $733,362 from a Fantasy 5 jackpot ticket bought at Bronco Liquor, according to Michigan Lottery. West Michigan winner circle: Battle Creek man hits the jackpot with $3.39M...
WWMTCw
Grand Rapids police warn homeless community amid homicide investigation
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Homeless Outreach Team, also known as HOT, and the Grand Rapids Major Case Team are looking for additional leads in the Wednesday murder of Santino Ysasi, 46, and to spread awareness, according to the Grand Rapids Police Department. “People in the unhoused community are...
Grassroots protest against Proposal 3 demonstrates on Grand Rapids' blue bridge
Organizers say the idea to protest against the controversial Proposal 3 started small. In just 7 days, the thought of a protest on the blue bridge in Grand Rapids became reality.
Southbound US-131 near Post Drive reopens after crash in Kent County
An early morning crash closed southbound US-131 at Post Drive in Kent County. The highway has reopened after being closed for several hours overnight.
abc57.com
ABC57 Sound Off: St. Joseph County Code Enforcement
ABC57 NightTeam anchor Tim Spears listens to viewers messages on the latest news and issues. If it's a problem we can help solve or a question we can help answer, we do. This week, ABC57 rides along with the St Joseph County Code Enforcement team to get a better idea of how viewers can get their complaints addressed.
WWMTCw
Kalamazoo County justice facility closes in-person services due to lack of security
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kalamazoo County court officials limited public access to one courthouse over concerns of employee and visitor safety. The Kalamazoo County Circuit Court Family Division, located at the Gull Road Justice Complex, opened by appointment-only due to inadequate levels of staffing by the county’s private security contractor, according to county officials.
WWMTCw
Grand Rapids firefighters put out fire at Hall Street storage facility
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — An early morning Grand Rapids fire sent 47 firefighters springing into action Friday. A fire broke out at a storage facility on Hall Street SW at 6:19 a.m., according to the Grand Rapids Fire Department. Firefighters immediately began working to put out the fire, which...
Comments / 1