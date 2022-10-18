ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kalamazoo County, MI

$20,000 grant paves way to teacher certification for Portage Schools employees

PORTAGE, Mich. — Non-certified employees at Portage Public Schools will have an easier time becoming fully certified teachers. A $20,000 grant program from the Kalamazoo Community Foundation is expected to help paraprofessionals, substitute teachers, and other non-certified staff at the school district return to school to become certified teachers, according to the district Friday.
PORTAGE, MI
Cassopolis man dead after drowning in lake, deputies say

PENN TWSP., Mich. — A Cassopolis man is dead after he drowned on Belas Lake in Penn Township, according to the Cass County Sherriff's Office. An unoccupied kayak with hunting equipment was located in the northwest corner of the Lake Friday, deputies said. The owner of the Kayak, Terry...
CASSOPOLIS, MI
Kalamazoo County man wins over $700,000 in Michigan Lottery

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A last-minute decision paid off for a Kalamazoo County man. The 62-year-old player, who chose to stay anonymous, won $733,362 from a Fantasy 5 jackpot ticket bought at Bronco Liquor, according to Michigan Lottery. West Michigan winner circle: Battle Creek man hits the jackpot with $3.39M...
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI
ABC57 Sound Off: St. Joseph County Code Enforcement

ABC57 NightTeam anchor Tim Spears listens to viewers messages on the latest news and issues. If it's a problem we can help solve or a question we can help answer, we do. This week, ABC57 rides along with the St Joseph County Code Enforcement team to get a better idea of how viewers can get their complaints addressed.
SAINT JOSEPH COUNTY, IN
Kalamazoo County justice facility closes in-person services due to lack of security

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kalamazoo County court officials limited public access to one courthouse over concerns of employee and visitor safety. The Kalamazoo County Circuit Court Family Division, located at the Gull Road Justice Complex, opened by appointment-only due to inadequate levels of staffing by the county’s private security contractor, according to county officials.
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI

