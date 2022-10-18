Read full article on original website
Barry Mims
4d ago
He never claimed to be smart just to be honest. He’s just a criminal
Edward Altman
4d ago
Great work DPD. I'm glad he's off the streets ❗
fox2detroit.com
High-end athletic shoes stolen from specialty dry cleaner in Detroit
DETROIT (FOX 2) - An Avenue of Fashion shoe store has been hit twice by thieves. The owner, Kenneth Taylor, is the Shoe Doctor, located on Livernois in Detroit. "Just like you take your clothes to the dry cleaner, you take your shoes to the dry cleaner, which is the Shoe Doctor," he said.
Arab American News
Witness in Dearborn says teenage girl grabbed by arm, escorted into Prius; police seek help
DEARBORN – Police in Dearborn are seeking information about a suspicious incident possibly involving a teenage girl. Police says that on Thursday, Oct. 20, they was notified of a suspicious situation involving a Blue Toyota Prius and a White Toyota Prius in the area of Warren Ave. and Wyoming Ave in Dearborn.
fox2detroit.com
Boy disarms mother who barricaded self in Detroit home with weapons
Detroit police say a 15-year-old boy helped them peacefully end a barricaded situation after he got a gun and knife away from his mother. The woman shot at her boyfriend, stabbed him, and barricaded herself in the house for hours.
Dog reunited with family after being stolen in Detroit
(CBS DETROIT) - As we head into the weekend, here's a feel-good story of a stolen puppy being reunited with its family!On Sept. 12, Detroit Police Detective Posey and officers Ford and Wilson went to the home where a stolen support poodle was allegedly being held, according to a Twitter post from the police department. The owner had reported the dog stolen on Sept. 4.The poodle was recovered and has since been reunited with its family.In the Twitter post, Detroit police said the recovery effort was made possible through a community member's tip and the work of 3rd Precinct detectives.
The search for Zion Foster has ended: Detroit police thank the community, announce next steps
Detroit Police Chief James White has announced the end of Operation Justice for Zion, the nearly five-month search through a Lennox Twp. landfill for the remains of missing teenager Zion Foster.
fox2detroit.com
Lyft driver fatally shot in the head by 19-year-old passenger, police say
PONTIAC, Mich. (FOX 2) - A 19-year-old is now in custody for the shooting death of a Lyft driver early Friday morning. The 49-year-old Eastpointe woman picked up the passenger at a Walmart just before 5 a.m. but before she would get to the destination to drop him off, she was shot in the head.
Southfield man arraigned in shooting, dumping of 17-year-old mother on I-94
A Southfield man is slated to appear in court in St. Clair Shores today (Friday) for the murder of a 17-year-old Detroit mother, Taya Land. The Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office has authorized homicide charges against the 20-year-old suspect.
Family suffers heartbreaking loss after teen shot, dumped on side of I-94
A 20-year-old Southfield man will be in court Friday and is now charged in connection to the murder of a 17-year-old girl from Detroit.
2-year-old boy stabbed by grandma inside Detroit apartment
Detroit police say a 2-year-old boy was stabbed by his grandmother inside an apartment on Thursday morning.
fox2detroit.com
Accused gunman in murder of Oak Park jeweler Dan 'Hutch' Hutchinson, other 2 suspects face judge
FOX 2 - The man accused of killing well-known Oak Park jeweler Dan "Hutch" Hutchinson back in June faced a judge Thursday. The suspect, 44-year-old Roy Larry used a walker to get into the courtroom. Investigators say while riding a bicycle he pulled up next to Hutchinson’s vehicle and fired...
downriversundaytimes.com
Overdue U-Haul stopped as stolen
WYANDOTTE — An overdue U-Haul rental that was reported as stolen resulted in a traffic stop for a 31-year-old Detroit woman and her 3-year-old son at 12:43 a.m. Oct. 18 on northbound Fort Street near Ford Avenue. The driver said she was a day late returning the rental truck,...
fox2detroit.com
Zion Foster disappearance: Police detail timeline after months of searching Macomb County landfill
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit police said Friday that Zion Foster's body was not found after months of searching a Macomb County landfill. The decision was made last week to stop looking for the teen's body. Investigators had been searching for the 17-year-old's remains after her cousin said she died,...
Police closing EB I-94 at 8 Mile to map homicide crime scene
ST. CLAIR SHORES, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Michigan State Police are closing down a portion of eastbound interstate 94 near Harper Woods to map a murder scene. MSP says the eastbound lanes of I-94 will be closed at approximately 9:45 a.m. on Friday, with traffic reopened off at 8 mile road. The closure comes after a 17-year-old girl's body was found last week along the freeway in St. Clair Shores. She was found with a gunshot wound to the head. Police announced the arrest of a suspect in the murder case earlier this week.
fox2detroit.com
After shooting nearly killed him, Detroit man dedicates life to helping other young people avoid that fate
DETROIT (FOX 2) - After a Detroit man nearly lost his life to the streets, he has dedicated his time to help keep other young people off that same path. "It's so funny because someone told me a long time ago that what happens to you is not for you, it’s for you to reach back and help somebody get through what you’ve gone through," Terrance Pope said.
fox2detroit.com
Suspect wanted after victim shot 4 times in unprovoked drive-by shooting in Taylor
TAYLOR, Mich. (FOX 2) - Taylor police are looking for a vehicle after they say a victim was shot during an unprovoked drive-by shooting Sept. 27. Police said someone in a silver four-door Pontiac G5 or Pontiac G6 fired at the victim in the area of Telegraph Road and I-94.
The Oakland Press
Details revealed in murder of WWJ anchor, attack in Chesterfield Township
The accused killer of a WWJ news anchor in his Chesterfield Township home allegedly said he planned the attack, according to reports. Arthur Williamson, 55, of Pontiac, was arraigned Sept. 26 on counts of first-degree murder, attempted murder and unlawful imprisonment. Williamson allegedly killed Jim Matthews, 57, with a hammer after Matthews arrived home at Hidden Harbor condominiums off of Jefferson Avenue in the early morning of Sept. 23 from his job as an overnight anchor on WWJ-AM (950) radio station.
fox2detroit.com
90-year-old Detroit woman with 5th degree black belt doesn't plan on slowing down
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - Thelma Jones isn't letting her age stop her. The 90-year-old from the east side of Detroit has earned her fifth-degree black belt in Isshinryu karate, and she plans to keep going. "You mention Miss Jones, and they go, 'Oh I know Miss Jones, she's tough,'"...
fox2detroit.com
New wheelchair ramp built for disabled woman who lost hers in police pursuit crash
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Last week FOX 2 reported on the high-speed police chase from Warren into Detroit, where the criminals crashed into a disabled woman's ramp. The crash damage prevented Ruby from even getting out of the house on the city's east side. But not anymore. FOX 2: "Did...
fox2detroit.com
Barricaded man surrenders • Detroit towing company confronted • Macomb County inmate killed, another stabbed
WEDNESDAY NEWS HIT - After almost 12 hours of keeping Detroit Police at bay on the city's west side, a man has surrendered peacefully to police. The suspected gunman turned himself into police around 6:45 Wednesday morning after police had the home on Plainfield near Plymouth and Evergreen surrounded throughout the night.
Member of 6 Mile Chedda Grove gang pleads guilty to slaying of rival gang member, 13-year-old bystander
A 32-year-old Detroit man has pleaded guilty to a 2015 6 Mile Chedda Grove gang hit that claimed the lives of two people, including a rival-gang member and a 13-year-old boy.
