Apex Legends Prime Gaming Fuse Fireball Bundle: How to Claim

The Apex Legends Fuse Fireball Bundle went live Oct. 20 as a free pack for Prime Gaming members to claim through Amazon Prime. Numerous game companies offer things like game keys, special loot and more through Amazon's Prime Gaming service, and Respawn Entertainment is among them. In the 15th content drop between the two companies, the next unique Apex Legends content bundle is now available to claim.
How Many Missions are in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 2022?

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 has finally arrived and we have the complete mission list for those looking forward to its campaign. Continuing the story of its predecessor, Modern Warfare 2 presents a fully formed Task Force 141 teaming up with other tactical groups in order to prevent global catastrophe. This campaign will take gamers across the globe as they take on missions in the Middle East, Europe, Mexico, and the United States. Fans will take the role of multiple characters as they progress through the narrative. To be more specific, Ghost, Soap, Gaz, Rodolfo Parra, and Shadow Company will be the playable characters.
How to Access Apex Legends Season 15 Map Teaser

Apex Legends Season 15 Golden Ticket is the key to teasers around the game's new map, set to be released in Season 15. The Golden Ticket teaser event, which is rather coyly named "A New Home," began Wednesday, Oct. 19, and gives players hints and suggestions regarding the first Apex Legends arena set to be released since Storm Point arrived in Season 11 hit in November 2021.
Apex Legends Player Shows Genius Way to Get Kills With Newcastle

A Reddit clip has been making its rounds on the internet showing a genius way to use Newcastle's ultimate ability to secure kills. With over 20 different legends to choose from and a plethora of abilities to use, it is no wonder that some players have thought of incredible ways to secure kills in Apex Legends. One of the newest heroes added to the game was Newcastle in season 13 and while his character has always been about aiding his team through his shields and defensive play, one player on Reddit managed to show off an interesting offensive use of Newcastle's ultimate ability.
