On-campus voting offices available to Spartans until election day

The 2022 midterm elections are now less than a month away. Here's an update on key races and issues in Michigan, along with helpful information on making sure you're geared up to vote on Nov. 8. Michigan's race for governorThe gap between gubernatorial candidates Gretchen Whitmer and Tudor Dixon is beginning to tighten as the campaign season heads into its final weeks. Polling released last week indicated that Whitmer sits at a still-comfortable 11 points ahead of Dixon, at 49% and 38%, respectively. This is a decrease in Whitmer's lead, which was clocked at 16 points in mid-September. Whitmer has steadily outperformed...
Shailene Kniffin, a retired Lansing resident, spends her days knocking doors, making calls and stuffing envelopes for Democratic candidates up and down the ballot. But, she believes more involvement from young people is necessary if her candidates are going to win this November. "Young folks are our future. I'm retired, and we need young blood … it has to move on," Kniffin said. "We have to get the youth involved, because important issues are at stake, for not only our state, but our country."Kniffin was one of the many community members who spent the afternoon of Sunday, Oct. 16, on...
In a statement to The State News, the Board of Trustees said it will begin its search for an interim president immediately, following President Samuel L. Stanley Jr.'s resignation notice on Oct. 13. Stanley gave the board a 90-day notice. His official resignation will take place on Jan. 11, 2023. The board said it expects Stanley to remain in his position for the full 90 days to "make sure steady leadership is in place while a presidential search gets underway.""The MSU Board of Trustees is unified in its commitment to having an orderly and smooth transition in university leadership and in its commitment to academic freedom, and to working with university leadership toward the goals outlined in the MSU Strategic Plan 2030," the statement said.The search will include outreach to students, faculty, staff and alumni. "It is our intent to engage in thoughtful deliberation and to make a decision as soon as possible," the statement said.
Since the departure of Lou Anna K. Simon from the Michigan State University presidency in 2018, the university has seen three presidents at its helm. Now, upon the resignation notice of Samuel L. Stanley Jr. on Oct. 13, the search begins for what the MSU community hopes will be a president with longevity.After Simon's resignation, MSU was headed by former Michigan governor John Engler, former College of Engineering Dean Satish Udpa, and then Stanley, whose background as a physician included biomedical research. Here's a brief history of this period of transition for MSU.Simon's resignation and court casesSimon officially resigned on...
Parents of Sister Survivors Engage, or POSSE, released a letter outlining its hour-long interviews with each of the four MSU trustee candidates.POSSE was created after ex-MSU doctor Larry Nassar was found to have sexually assaulted over 500 girls and women. The group consists of parents of Nassar survivors and is dedicated to advocating for sexual violence survivors.The Board of Trustees has two seats up for election this November. Members of POSSE, along with a group of Nassar survivors, spent an hour talking with each trustee candidate. POSSE member Valerie von Frank said the group was looking for responses that show...
Michigan State University President Samuel L. Stanley Jr.'s resignation makes him the third MSU president since 2018 to resign from the role.Stanley announced his resignation as president effective 90 days from Oct. 13 - making his official resignation effective Jan. 11, 2023. The heads-up on his departure could change the dynamic of the search. However, it remains unsure when we will see a new permanent hire. According to a statement sent to The State News, the MSU Board of Trustees has committed to a smooth transition in university leadership. "The MSU Board of Trustees is unified in its commitment to having...
President Samuel L. Stanley Jr. is the third consecutive MSU president to resign amidst controversies relating to Title IX and Relationship Violence and Sexual Misconduct, or RVSM, on campus - though Stanley's resignation is for starkly different reasons than those of his predecessors. Stanley gave the Board of Trustees a 90-day notice of resignation on Oct. 13. Stanley's resignation followed the month-long controversy which shrouded the board and president regarding the resignation of former Dean of the Broad School of Business Sanjay Gupta after his failure to report sexual misconduct and MSU's failure to properly certify Title IX reports. Past presidents and...
President Samuel L. Stanley Jr. has given the Board of Trustees a 90-day notice of resignation.In a video emailed to the MSU community, Stanley announced he will resign in 90-days because he has lost confidence in the board."I cannot, in good conscience, continue to serve this board as constituted," Stanley said in the video.Stanley's resignation notice follows about a month of turmoil surrounding the board's discussion of his contract. At the heart of the issue lies the board's failure to comply with Title IX certification procedures. Student and faculty groups, like the student government and faculty senate, have criticized the...
Naloxone, which is more commonly referred to as Narcan, is now available in the MSU Pharmacy. The push toward widespread Narcan accessibility on campus came from psychology senior Jennie Boulus, who was first inspired by others' advocacy when she attended the on-campus TED Talks last April. "This project really started when I was at the TED Talk in the spring," Boulus said. "I just really appreciated the value of what it means to contribute and take a stance and have a voice and advocate for what you believe in."The decision on what to advocate for was easy. Boulus had already been trained...
Small-town girl turned rising country music star Sadie Bass is returning to her roots for performances in the Greater Lansing area. Bass grew up in Bath, a small town just outside of East Lansing with a population of roughly 3,000. She moved to Nashville, Tennessee two years ago, determined to get her start in the music industry. Since then, she has released four studio singles, her favorite of which being "Holy Ground" -- a tribute to her home in Michigan. Bass, along with Kathy Ford Band and PRIM, will perform at Oktoberfest at Block 36 apartments in East Lansing on Saturday, Oct....
Michigan State University hosted its seventh annual Exercise is Medicine On Campus Healthy Homecoming Walk on Wednesday at IM Sports East.To promote exercise on campus, participants walked quarter-mile laps around the indoor track of IM East fitness center."[We aim to] make our campus community embed physical activity into the fabric of MSU," fitness and wellness coordinator in MSU's Health Promotion department Kristin Traskie said.Traskie said the event engaged a new sector of the campus community by getting them in the door of IM East for the first time."One of the rec-center staff said, 'Wow, we had so many people come...
Human biology freshman Erick Horta said joining Upward Bound of MSU during his freshman year of high school was one of the best decisions of his life. Upward Bound works with first-generation and underrepresented students to prepare them for college. The program offers a wide range of activities including on-campus tutoring and summer classes, college preparation services like FAFSA assistance, guest speakers, community service and group trips.All three of Horta's older siblings joined the program, motivating him to uphold the family tradition."My siblings, particularly my older brother, told me about how it's tutoring, if you ever need help with anything, they're...
The MSU Board of Trustees released a statement following the resignation announcement of President L. Samuel Stanley Jr. In the statement, the board expressed appreciation for Stanley's service and stated it will cooperate with Stanley during the resignation process. "The MSU Board of Trustees appreciates President Stanley's service over the past three years," the statement said. "President Stanley arrived at a difficult time and provided steady leadership to guide us forward while the entire world was experiencing severe disruption and uncertainty. The Board of Trustees will work cooperatively with President Stanley during this transition and more details will be shared with the campus community as information is available."This united statement from the board follows about a month of controversy. It was reported that various trustees blamed Stanley for failure in the Title IX certification process and called for him to leave.
Turning Point USA's Live Free Tour took a stop at MSU's Broad College of Business, hosting speaker Candace Owens, a popular conservative political commentator.The crowd of students gathered at Broad were split between those who wanted to celebrate Owens' ideals and those who wanted to silence her. Several hundred people lined up for a seat at the event, some sporting anti-socialism merchandise. The auditorium reached capacity before Owens took the stage. David Afton brought his children to the event. He said he raised them to be "non-socialistic" and "pro-capitalism" in a conservative and libertarian home. Afton was eager to...
Three MSU professors that co-authored an open letter of discontent with MSU's Board of Trustees expressed displeasure with President Samuel L. Stanley Jr's resignation notice.Stanley announced his resignation in a video emailed to students, faculty and staff Thursday morning. "It has been my privilege to serve this great institution and the students, faculty, staff and alumni who are the heart and soul of the university," the email read. Stanley's resignation will be effective in 90 days.The September letter from the professors called out the board, asking trustees for more transparency while they were in discussion over Stanley's contract. The letter also...
The Ingham County Health Department opened the new Allen Community Health Center to the public on Oct. 10 in a bid to add much-needed healthcare services to Lansing's east side.As a federally qualified health center, or FQHC, the center looks to ensure health equity by serving medically underserved populations and provides care regardless of insured status or ability to pay, Ingham County Health Officer Linda Vail said."A big part of health equity is making sure that there are no barriers to ... care for anybody," Vail said.A 2020 ICHD annual report found that of the 19,960 total patients seen by Ingham...
MSU students cite confusion following President Stanley's resignation notice. On Thursday morning, President Samuel L. Stanley Jr. gave the Board of Trustees a 90-day notice of his resignation, promoted by the board's month-long discussion of his contract. Stanley informed the MSU community of his decision via an emailed video. In the nearly five-minute video, he stated that he can no longer "in good conscience, continue to serve this board as constituted." "I know that it's been a big issue," business sophomore Tabby Basha said. "Everyone was talking about how it feels very two-sided, one side on President Stanley's and the other side was...
For the first time in program history, the Michigan State women's soccer team is the Big Ten Champion.When they say it can't be done… SPARTANS WILL.The 2022 Big Ten Champion MICHIGAN STATE SPARTANS #GoGreen | #AtThe🔝 pic.twitter.com/IlAV7JrTsb— Michigan State Soccer (@MSU_wsoccer) October 21, 2022 After defeating No. 17 Ohio State 1-0, the sixth-ranked Spartans moved to 8-0-1in conference play and defended their position at the top of the Big Ten.Michigan State attacked the game and dominated control of the ball, keeping it in OSU territory for a lot of the game and leaving the Buckeyes with just three shots...
Host Lily Guiney and temporary host Griffin Wiles recap the midterm election, MSU 2022 Security and Fire Safety Report and "March For Our Lives" gun violence advocacy group rally at the State Capitol.Finally, Guiney talks with Rep. Elissa Slotkin to discuss her perspective on the upcoming midterm election. This week on The 1909:"The 1909" teamPodcast coordinator: Shakyra MaboneHost(s): Lily Guiney, Griffin WilesGuest(s): Rep. Elissa SlotkinEdited by: SaMya Overall, Shakyra Mabone and Jada VasserArticle(s) Referenced: Meet the candidates: US Rep. Elissa Slotkin discusses the issues facing Michigan in November by Lily Guiney
"MSU, rent is due." These were the words shouted by members of the North American Indigenous Students Organization, or NAISO, outside of the Hannah Administration Building on Monday, Oct. 10, Indigenous People's Day. NAISO and other indigenous students and faculty marched to celebrate their resilience against all odds, including their university being founded on what they call a "land grab." On the 25th anniversary of NAISO's sit-in at the university president's office, the group yet again rallied their supporters. They sported signs that spelled out their passion with phrases like "Columbus, your visa expired," "you're on stolen land" and "colonial...
