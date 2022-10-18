Read full article on original website
Related
whee.net
Body found, cause of fatal fire determined
Remains found in North Carolina are confirmed to be those of a woman reported missing from Patrick County in 2018. Sarah Ashley Hill’s body was found October 17 when the Surry County (NC) Sheriff’s Office, in conjunction with the Stokes County Sheriff’s Office and North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation, executed a search warrant for 1791 Asbury Road in Westfield, North Carolina. The search was conducted to obtain information, evidence and any other leads related to the missing person investigation of Hill, according to the Stokes County Sheriff’s Office. Surry County Sheriff Steve C. Hiatt said investigators from all three agencies assisted with the investigation and search. Detectives brought in specialized personnel to use heavy equipment to move dirt and terrain and stabilize a structure. That search led detectives to find Hill’s remains, according to Stokes County Sheriff Joey Lemons. The remains were found beneath the floor of a structure. An autopsy confirmed the identification. An investigation is ongoing, with no information yet released about the cause of death.
WSET
'Devoted and loving mother:' NC man charged after Forest woman found unresponsive dies
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — A North Carolina man has been charged with murder after a Forest woman found unresponsive in Bedford County died, the Sheriff's Office said. On Friday, October 7, the Sheriff’s Office said they responded to Madison View Drive, located in the Forest area, for a 28-year-old female who was unresponsive.
Franklin News Post
Rocky Mount man convicted of murder sentenced to 18 years
A Rocky Mount man who was convicted in June for using a shotgun to kill his friend and roommate was sentenced on Monday to 18 years in prison. A Franklin County Circuit Court clerk confirmed Wednesday that Gregory Wade Kendrick, 58, was sentenced on Oct. 17 to 30 years with 15 years suspended for the second-degree murder of Denny Smith, 59, of Rocky Mount, in March 2020.
wvtf.org
New opioid far stronger than fentanyl
Nitazenes are a class of opioids that are far more powerful than fentanyl, and Dr. Alexis Aplasca with the Virginia Department of Behavioral Health and Development Services says they may be mixed with other drugs to produce a more powerful high. “Like heroin, fentanyl, benzodiazepines or methamphetamines, and it only...
WSLS
“What exactly happened?”: Neighbors shocked after discovery of dead infant in Halifax County
HALIFAX COUNTY, Va. – There are still lots of questions unanswered after a baby was found dead in Halifax County. “It’s pretty eerie,” one neighbor said. She chose not to be on camera or share her name. “It’s kind of too close to home I wish there...
Student tip leads to arrest in Danville, police say
DANVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — The Danville Police Department says they have made an arrest based on a student tip. Police say the tip was made regarding threatening graffiti messages on two bathroom walls at George Washington High School in Danville found on Wednesday Oct. 19. They say there was no threat to the school or […]
WSET
New look rolls in with replaced Henry County Sheriff's office cars
HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — A new look is on the road in Henry County for law enforcement cars. Older vehicles in the Henry County Sheriff's Office fleet are being replaced. New cars are heading into the county with graphics easily identifying "SHERIFF" on the sides. "Sheriff Perry wanted...
WSLS
Vehicle crash cleared on US-220 in Franklin County
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE:. The crash has been cleared, according to VDOT. A vehicle crash on US-220 in Franklin County is causing delays, according to VDOT. Authorities said the incident happened near Redbud Hill Road. As of 3:13 p.m., traffic was backed up for 1.5 miles and the...
WSET
One dead after crash in Pittsylvania County
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — A 59-year-old man from Dry Fork is dead after a crash in Pittsylvania County on Friday, Virginia State Police said. Law enforcement said Troy Neal III was driving south on Route 626 around 7 p.m. when his vehicle ran off the roadway. The car...
WSET
Suspects wanted after armed carjacking in the Vinton area: Police
VINTON, Va. (WSET) — Police are looking for suspects after an armed carjacking in the Vinton area on Wednesday. The Vinton Police said at 8:39 p.m. they responded to a robbery at 116 Jefferson Avenue in regard to the armed carjacking report in question. Responding officers found the victim...
WSLS
Vehicle crash cleared on US-29 in Pittsylvania County
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE. The crash has been cleared, according to VDOT. Motorists can expect delays on US-29 in Pittsylvania County due to a vehicle crash, according to VDOT. Authorities said the incident happened near Tower Lane. As of 5:45 p.m., the south left shoulder and left lane...
WBTM
Dead Infant Found in Halifax County
Sheriff Fred S. Clark stated that on Tuesday October 18 at 6:00 P. M. the Halifax County 911 center received a call about a possible deceased infant in a yard at a residence on Hummingbird Lane. When authorities arrived, they found the infant was deceased. During the investigation authorities were...
WSET
'Devastating to me:' Dance director reacts to armed carjacking outside studio in Vinton
VINTON, Va. (WSET) — Police are searching for two suspects in an armed carjacking outside of a dance studio in Vinton last night. It was just a normal day of dance classes at Studio 45 in Vinton until, shortly before nine, the phone rang. Ryan Bartley, director and head...
WDBJ7.com
Campbell County investigators looking for two people after car stolen, set on fire
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office is looking for two people in connection with a burglary. car theft and fire. Between 12:44 a.m. and 1:13 a.m. October 18, the utility room of Five Flags Car Wash on Lusardi Drive in Brookneal was broken into by two people, seen in the attached video, according to investigators. The thieves were driving a red 2008 Lincoln NKX that had been stolen during a burglary from the Hurt area of Pittsylvania County.
WSET
Infant found dead in a yard at a Halifax Co. home, charges pending: Sheriff
HALIFAX COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — The Halifax County Sheriff's Office is investigating after an infant was found dead outside of a home on Tuesday evening. Sheriff Fred Clark said at approximately 6 p.m., the 911 center received a call about a possible dead infant in a yard at a home on Hummingbird Lane.
Smith Mountain Eagle
Route 122 wreck resulted in fatality
A two-vehicle crash that resulted in a fatality occurred Wednesday in the 3900 block of Booker T. Washington Highway (Route 122) in Franklin County, according to the Virginia State Police. At 3 p.m. Wednesday, the Virginia State Police was investigating the incident, which was reported to be a head-on crash.
wfxrtv.com
Roanoke Police looking for suspect in armed robbery
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Detectives with the Roanoke Police Department are looking for help from the community to identify a suspect involved in an armed robbery. Police say the robbery happened in the 1800 block of Peters Creek Road Northwest at a business. The community is asked to take a close look at the tattoos on the suspect pictured below.
cbs19news
New opioid harder to identify, more difficult to reverse in overdoses
ROANOKE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A new synthetic opioid has made its way to Virginia and has already been linked to at least three deaths in the Commonwealth. The Roanoke Times reports the deadlier form of fentanyl is called nitazenes, and it's estimated to be several times more potent than fentanyl, which is already responsible for three out of every four overdose deaths across Virginia.
WSLS
Multi-vehicle crash cleared on I-81 in Pulaski County causing delays
PULASKI COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE:. The crash has been cleared, according to VDOT. A multi-vehicle crash is causing delays in Pulaski County, according to VDOT. Authorities said the incident happened at mile marker 93.6. As of 5:58 p.m., all southbound lanes were closed and traffic was backed up for...
WSET
Police looking for person of interest, vehicle involved in hit-and-run at a Salem business
SALEM, Va. (WSET) — The Salem Police Department needs your help identifying a person of interest in a recent incident in the City of Salem. Police said they are looking to identify the person pictured to learn more about a hit-and-run at an area business. They said the person...
Comments / 0