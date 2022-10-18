Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
70+ Years Later, Is New York’s Southern Tier Traffic Actually Fixed? [VIDEO]
I'm at that age where I can remember when there was no Southern Tier Expressway (Route 17/Interstate 86) with a divided four-lane highway, Interstate 81, or 88. Growing up in the western part of the Southern Tier (the greater Corning New York area), to get to points north (Rochester) and south (Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, we drove on the two-lane Route 15.
The Most Snowfall In Binghamton History May Surprise You
Winter doesn't officially arrive until December 21st but we know the snow will fly well before that. The Farmer's Almanac says that we'll have a cold and drier winter with normal-type snowfall. However, we've heard that story before. As we get ready for the snow that will be coming our...
Binghamton Coffee Guru Now Roasting Beans in Chenango Bridge
The man widely regarded as Binghamton's foremost coffee aficionado has taken his expertise to a new venue. Coe Young opened Laveggio Roasteria at a downtown site on Court Street in 2007. The coffee house and roasting facility moved to a new location on State Street about a decade later. Laveggio's...
Vestal’s Rob Matthews Nominated for TIME Dealer of the Year
On Tuesday, TIME announced that Rob Matthews, President of Matthews Cadillac in Vestal, had been nominated for the 2023 TIME Dealer of the Year award. Matthews along with 47 other nominees will be honored at the National Automobile Dealers Association show in January of 2023. According to the press release, the award recognizes the nation's most successful auto dealers who also demonstrate a long-standing commitment to community service.
Latest numbers, October 20th
There has been a small increase in Broome County COVID-19 cases since yesterday, but there has also been a drop in hospitalizations.
OPINION: Binghamton Definitely Needs Its Own Cheese Vending Machine
Nothing in the world beats a bite of delicious cheese when the cravings and the hungries hit and if we were in Switzerland or even out near Rochester, we'd be able to access a cold piece of cheese whenever we want. But, we're in Binghamton and out of luck. As...
PHOTOS📷 Is This Catskills Motel the Most Unique in All of New York?
If you have a fantasy, the Roxbury Motel in the Catskills has probably already turned it into reality. Nestled in the picturesque Catskill Mountains is New York's most unique lodging destination - the Roxbury Motel which isn't really even a motel. Located in Delaware County at 2258 County Road 41...
wskg.org
Recap: Candidates for New York’s 52nd state Senate district debate on WSKG News
New York’s newly redrawn 52nd state Senate district covers Cortland and Tompkins counties and parts of Broome County. It includes the cities of Binghamton, Cortland and Ithaca. You can listen to the full debate here. TRANSCRIPT. MEGAN ZEREZ, HOST: This is WSKG News. I’m Megan Zerez. Earlier today WSKG...
rewind1077.com
Death reported in Ithaca gorge
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – Reports of a gorge death in Ithaca. Authorities from the Cayuga Heights Fire Department confirmed that a victim was pulled from Renwick Gorge in Cayuga Heights around 6:00 p.m. Wednesday evening. This is a developing story.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Free Car Wash Available With Food Donation
You can help a local food pantry and get a free car wash this weekend. For the 2nd time in 2022 and the 11th consecutive year, Hoffman Car Wash employees are collecting non-perishable food items both Saturday, October 22nd and Sunday, October 23rd. These items will be distributed to 17...
Zonta House to hold Fall Fest in Elmira
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — The Zonta Club of Elmira will be hosting its annual Fall Fest in November for a two-day event. Happening on Friday, Nov, 4, from 4:30-6 p.m., a public roast beef dinner will be available for purchase. The dinner comes with two sides and dessert for $12 at the Zonta House at […]
Fire Destroys Barn and Home in Owego
No serious injuries are reported but a barn and a house in the Town of Owego are said to be a total loss following a fast-moving fire October 19 that drew firefighters from Tioga and Broome counties to the scene. The blaze was reported after 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, October 19...
Southern Tier Farms Get NYS Funds to Protect Water Sources
New York Governor Kathy Hochul says over $1.5 million is headed to the Southern Tier to help five farms protect clean water and mitigate the impacts of climate change. The Democrat on October 18 announced a total of $13-million is earmarked for agriculture water quality conservation projects at fifty farms across the state.
Tiny Home Complex to Be Built in Binghamton Neighborhood
Several "tiny homes" are planned as part of a first-of-its-kind project in the city of Binghamton. Broome County Executive Jason Garnar said the ten specialized living units are to be built as part of the veterans resource center being developed on the North Side. Garnar told WNBF News plans call...
1037qcountry.com
Longtime Ithaca firefighter passes away
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – A longtime Ithaca firefighter has died. The Ithaca Fire Department honored Lyman Baker on their Facebook page. He joined IFD in 1960 as a volunteer firefighter and member of the fire police. Baker’s son Bill is a retired Ithaca Firefighter, and his grandson Chris currently serves. Baker was also the Chairman of the Board of Fire Commissioners.
rewind1077.com
Ithaca skunk bite victim found and treated
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – The victim of a skunk bite in Ithaca has been located. The Tompkins County Health Department says the person bitten yesterday on North Plain Street has been found and their precautionary rabies treatment has been initiated. Health Officials are reminding residents to report all animal bites or scratches, wild or domesticated. You must also report any human or pet contact with saliva or other potentially infectious material, like brain or spinal tissue, with wild animals or any animal suspected of being rabid. There’s a special set of circumstances with bats. Not only should you report bites and scratches, but also mere skin contact and a bat being in a room with a child, sleeping, or impaired person. Rabies resources are available on the Health Department website.
Five Mile Point Speedway to close after 72 years
KIRKWOOD, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – The popular Five Mile Point Speedway located in Kirkwood, New York will close after 72 years, following the next two weekends of racing. According to owners, the speedway property is in the process of being purchased by a land developer. This Saturday, Five Mile Point will host the Mohawk Valley Vintage […]
U.S. Senator Schumer Shows Off B.U. Lithium-Ion Battery Research
U.S. Senator Charles Schumer is showing off state-of-the-art lithium-ion battery production and cutting-edge research in the field in Broome County on the heels of the award of $63-million in federal America Rescue Plan funding for Binghamton University’s New Energy New York proposal. The Democrat hosted the U.S. Assistant Secretary...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Former IBM Country Club to be Demolished
On October 20th, the agency was joined by Broome County and Town of Union officials to begin the motion of demolishing the IBM building, located at 4301 Watson Boulevard. LeChase Construction, Delta Engineers and Gorick Construction are looking to eliminate the property to make way for new affordable housing units, which is expected to take eight to ten weeks.
This Was Rated the Best College Town in New York…Do You Agree?
Ah man, I remember college like it was yesterday. I graduated with a Bachelors Degree from Morrisville State College. Do you remember your college experience? What was it like? Did you live on campus or did you commute? Did you have a great time in college or was it iffy like mine?
The Whale 99.1 FM
Binghamton, NY
9K+
Followers
12K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
The Whale 99.1 FM plays the best classic rock and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Binghamton, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0