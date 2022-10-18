ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Binghamton, NY

The Whale 99.1 FM

Vestal’s Rob Matthews Nominated for TIME Dealer of the Year

On Tuesday, TIME announced that Rob Matthews, President of Matthews Cadillac in Vestal, had been nominated for the 2023 TIME Dealer of the Year award. Matthews along with 47 other nominees will be honored at the National Automobile Dealers Association show in January of 2023. According to the press release, the award recognizes the nation's most successful auto dealers who also demonstrate a long-standing commitment to community service.
VESTAL, NY
rewind1077.com

Death reported in Ithaca gorge

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – Reports of a gorge death in Ithaca. Authorities from the Cayuga Heights Fire Department confirmed that a victim was pulled from Renwick Gorge in Cayuga Heights around 6:00 p.m. Wednesday evening. This is a developing story.
ITHACA, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Free Car Wash Available With Food Donation

You can help a local food pantry and get a free car wash this weekend. For the 2nd time in 2022 and the 11th consecutive year, Hoffman Car Wash employees are collecting non-perishable food items both Saturday, October 22nd and Sunday, October 23rd. These items will be distributed to 17...
BINGHAMTON, NY
WETM 18 News

Zonta House to hold Fall Fest in Elmira

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — The Zonta Club of Elmira will be hosting its annual Fall Fest in November for a two-day event. Happening on Friday, Nov, 4, from 4:30-6 p.m., a public roast beef dinner will be available for purchase. The dinner comes with two sides and dessert for $12 at the Zonta House at […]
ELMIRA, NY
WNBF News Radio 1290

Fire Destroys Barn and Home in Owego

No serious injuries are reported but a barn and a house in the Town of Owego are said to be a total loss following a fast-moving fire October 19 that drew firefighters from Tioga and Broome counties to the scene. The blaze was reported after 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, October 19...
OWEGO, NY
1037qcountry.com

Longtime Ithaca firefighter passes away

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – A longtime Ithaca firefighter has died. The Ithaca Fire Department honored Lyman Baker on their Facebook page. He joined IFD in 1960 as a volunteer firefighter and member of the fire police. Baker’s son Bill is a retired Ithaca Firefighter, and his grandson Chris currently serves. Baker was also the Chairman of the Board of Fire Commissioners.
ITHACA, NY
rewind1077.com

Ithaca skunk bite victim found and treated

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – The victim of a skunk bite in Ithaca has been located. The Tompkins County Health Department says the person bitten yesterday on North Plain Street has been found and their precautionary rabies treatment has been initiated. Health Officials are reminding residents to report all animal bites or scratches, wild or domesticated. You must also report any human or pet contact with saliva or other potentially infectious material, like brain or spinal tissue, with wild animals or any animal suspected of being rabid. There’s a special set of circumstances with bats. Not only should you report bites and scratches, but also mere skin contact and a bat being in a room with a child, sleeping, or impaired person. Rabies resources are available on the Health Department website.
ITHACA, NY
News Channel 34

Five Mile Point Speedway to close after 72 years

KIRKWOOD, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – The popular Five Mile Point Speedway located in Kirkwood, New York will close after 72 years, following the next two weekends of racing. According to owners, the speedway property is in the process of being purchased by a land developer. This Saturday, Five Mile Point will host the Mohawk Valley Vintage […]
KIRKWOOD, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Former IBM Country Club to be Demolished

On October 20th, the agency was joined by Broome County and Town of Union officials to begin the motion of demolishing the IBM building, located at 4301 Watson Boulevard. LeChase Construction, Delta Engineers and Gorick Construction are looking to eliminate the property to make way for new affordable housing units, which is expected to take eight to ten weeks.
BROOME COUNTY, NY
The Whale 99.1 FM

The Whale 99.1 FM plays the best classic rock and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Binghamton, New York.

