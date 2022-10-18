ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso County, CO

4d ago

It’s because Biden has stolen our strategic oil reserves to better his image.

KKTV

Evacuations south of Pikes Peak International Raceway in response to wildfire

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - An evacuation order is in place for the area south of Pikes Peak International Raceway on Saturday due to a wildfire. The order was issued just after 1 p.m. Officials said the fire is near Donner Pass View. As of 3:05 on Saturday the Sweetwater Fire is 80 acres and zero percent contained. 90 different firefighters from 17 different agencies are responding. The Mandatory Evacuation zones include Donner Pass Vw, Sugar Foot Pt, Dude Ranch Pt, High Plans Vw, Gold Dust Trl, Vigilante Vw, and other homes in that general area.
FOUNTAIN, CO
KKTV

Fire officials warn heightened fire danger

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The risk of fire is going to be high in the coming days. This week we’ve seen one fire spark on Fort Carson land, near Highway 115. This month also marks two years since Colorado’s second most destructive wildfire, the East Troublesome Fire. It destroyed numerous structures and burned more than 190,000 acres.
COLORADO STATE
KKTV

WATCH: Small fire prompts evacuation of a Colorado Springs Walmart

WATCH - Barry Morphew, husband of missing Colorado woman returns to court for motions hearing. Morphew's defense filed a motion in September asking for 97 items to be returned to Morphew. Updated: 20 hours ago. Shooting involving a Fremont County Deputy under investigation. WATCH: $60 million going to Arkansas Valley...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

Colorado Springs Fire Department putting out wildfire on Mount Muscoco

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) -Colorado Springs firefighters investigated a wildfire on Mount Muscoco on the west side of the city Saturday morning. Colorado Springs Fire Department officials said the fire is named the Four Corners Fire. Officials reported around 9:20 a.m. that firefighters had reached the area and a helicopter...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
justia.com

Q: Yellow water, has a bad smell and when taking a shower causes stinging. Is this normal for colorado springs water?

A: A Colorado attorney could advise best, but your question remains open for two weeks. It doesn't sound normal. Shower water isn't supposed to sting. There are law firms that handle toxic tort matters (these are cases that deal with exposure to toxic or hazardous substances). But the first thing they might ask is if you discussed the issue with your local municipal water supply/environmental protection agency(s). Good luck.
COLORADO STATE
KKTV

WATCH: Herd of elk spotted in Divide, Colorado

Steve Carleton with Gallus Medical Detox Centers discusses the impacts drugs like Xanax, Ativan and Valium have on people. According to the Colorado Springs Fire Department, crews were called to the Walmart off 8th Street at about 1:40 p.m. on 10/20/22. Updated: 12 hours ago. Right now through Oct. 30...
DIVIDE, CO
9NEWS

QuikTrip opens 3rd location in Colorado

BENNETT, Colo. — QuikTrip has begun its expansion into Colorado. The gas station and convenience store company has opened its third store in Colorado and two more are planned by the end of the year. The new "QT" store opened Thursday in Bennett, east of Aurora. QuikTrip opened its...
COLORADO STATE
northfortynews

Colorado’s Minimum Wage to Increase by Nearly a Dollar per Hour in January

Recently, Governor Polis and the Department of Labor and Employment (CDLE) Division of Labor Standards and Statistics (DLSS) announced an increase to Colorado’s minimum wage, which is currently $12.56 per hour for 2022, and will increase to $13.65 per hour in 2023, an 8.68% increase. Annually adjusting the minimum wage for inflation is a voter-approved mandate in the Colorado Constitution. The new minimum wage will take effect on January 1, 2023.
COLORADO STATE
nbc11news.com

Winter Storm Watch issued for the Grand Mesa and nearby mountains

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - A weekend storm system will bring rain and snow to Colorado. A Winter Storm Watch has been issued for the Grand Mesa, the Elk Mountains, the Gore Mountains, the San Juan Mountains, and the Sawatch Mountains. The watch will likely be upgraded to a Winter Weather Advisory or a Winter Storm Warning.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KKTV

Multi-vehicle crash in east Colorado Springs under investigation

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Police responded multi-vehicle crash involving a Colorado Springs police vehicle occurred in east Colorado Springs on Saturday morning. Police said an officer was responding to an assault in progress with lights and sirens on when the car involved in that assault tried to clear the intersection at North Circle Drive and East Platte Avenue and caused a chain reaction with two other cars.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

CPW releases 30 threatened black-footed ferrets in eastern Colorado

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - This week, 30 federally threatened black-footed ferrets were released on Colorado’s eastern plains. The ferrets, one of the rarest mammals in North America, were raised at a U.S. Fish and Wildlife breeding facility. According to CPW’s website, black-footed ferrets were thought to be extinct twice, and were absent from Colorado since the early 1940s. A small population was found in Wyoming in 1981, which was used to help boost populations in the region. Officials say that there are currently about 600 black-footed ferrets both in captivity and the wild, and that all black-footed ferrets are now descendants of that population found in Wyoming.
COLORADO STATE
KKTV

USPS to host week-long, statewide hiring fair in Colorado

Colorado (KKTV) -The United States Postal Service announced on Friday that it will be hosting a week-long hiring fair across the state of Colorado from Oct. 22-29. Postal service officials said they will be hiring to fill 1,000 positions offering starting pay from $18.92 to $21.19 an hour. The fair will be held at 14 postal facilities from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on designated days (unless other times are noted). Those days are listed below:
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

Incoming snow should miss Denver, cold temperatures and fierce wind won't

After more dry, breezy, and warm weather through Saturday, a strong cold front brings huge change starting Sunday.Until then, fire danger will remain elevated across Colorado. And in some areas, the threat of wildfire will reach a critical level. These areas are under a Red Flag Warning from 12 p.m. until 6 p.m. Friday. The warning includes Fort Collins, Pueblo, Sterling, Craig, and mountain towns like Walden, Kremmling, and Fairplay. Outdoor burning is strong discouraged along with any activity that could produce a spark.Westerly winds will gust up to 35 mph Friday afternoon and will combine with temperatures that are...
DENVER, CO
KKTV

Police activity at a mobile home community in southeast Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Police were investigating reports of multiple people, allegedly armed with weapons, entering a home in southeast Colorado Springs on Friday. As of 5:30 p.m., police had not confirmed if the reports were true. They received the call at about 4:30 p.m. for an area inside the Lamplighter Mobile Home Park at 3280 S. Academy Boulevard, just north of Drennan Road.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO

