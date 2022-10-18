Read full article on original website
4d ago
It’s because Biden has stolen our strategic oil reserves to better his image.
Summit Daily News
Xcel Energy will hike its gas rate for a third time this year in Colorado
COLORADO — Adding utility rate increases one on top of another is called “pancaking” and Wednesday Colorado regulators tossed another flapjack on the stack, granting Xcel Energy a $64.2 million increase in gas rates. The increase in the basic rate follows increases in gas rates for rising...
Can You Legally Live in an RV on Your Property in Colorado?
Many Coloradans own RVs and enjoy using them for epic adventures across the state or country. They may be ideal for camping but are residents legally allowed to live in an RV on their own property in Colorado?. Obviously, there are designated RV parks throughout the Centennial State where living...
KKTV
Evacuations south of Pikes Peak International Raceway in response to wildfire
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - An evacuation order is in place for the area south of Pikes Peak International Raceway on Saturday due to a wildfire. The order was issued just after 1 p.m. Officials said the fire is near Donner Pass View. As of 3:05 on Saturday the Sweetwater Fire is 80 acres and zero percent contained. 90 different firefighters from 17 different agencies are responding. The Mandatory Evacuation zones include Donner Pass Vw, Sugar Foot Pt, Dude Ranch Pt, High Plans Vw, Gold Dust Trl, Vigilante Vw, and other homes in that general area.
KKTV
Fire officials warn heightened fire danger
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The risk of fire is going to be high in the coming days. This week we’ve seen one fire spark on Fort Carson land, near Highway 115. This month also marks two years since Colorado’s second most destructive wildfire, the East Troublesome Fire. It destroyed numerous structures and burned more than 190,000 acres.
KKTV
WATCH: Certified addiction specialist in Colorado discusses Benzodiazepines
Mandy captured this video in October of 2022. If you listen closely you can hear the elk. According to the Colorado Springs Fire Department, crews were called to the Walmart off 8th Street at about 1:40 p.m. on 10/20/22. Updated: 13 hours ago. Right now through Oct. 30 at the...
Summit Daily News
Colorado one of the housing markets most vulnerable to price declines across the country
ATLANTA — Housing markets along the West Coast and across the Rocky Mountain region, including Denver, are the most vulnerable to price declines in the coming months as both sellers and buyers readjust their expectations. “The market is clearly turning,” Lawrence Yun, chief economist with the National Association of...
KKTV
WATCH: $60 million going to Arkansas Valley Conduit in Colorado from the 'BIL'
WATCH - Barry Morphew, husband of missing Colorado woman returns to court for motions hearing. Morphew's defense filed a motion in September asking for 97 items to be returned to Morphew. Updated: 5 hours ago. Shooting involving a Fremont County Deputy under investigation. Updated: 6 hours ago. A small fire...
KKTV
WATCH: Small fire prompts evacuation of a Colorado Springs Walmart
WATCH - Barry Morphew, husband of missing Colorado woman returns to court for motions hearing. Morphew's defense filed a motion in September asking for 97 items to be returned to Morphew. Updated: 20 hours ago. Shooting involving a Fremont County Deputy under investigation. WATCH: $60 million going to Arkansas Valley...
KKTV
Colorado Springs Fire Department putting out wildfire on Mount Muscoco
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) -Colorado Springs firefighters investigated a wildfire on Mount Muscoco on the west side of the city Saturday morning. Colorado Springs Fire Department officials said the fire is named the Four Corners Fire. Officials reported around 9:20 a.m. that firefighters had reached the area and a helicopter...
justia.com
Q: Yellow water, has a bad smell and when taking a shower causes stinging. Is this normal for colorado springs water?
A: A Colorado attorney could advise best, but your question remains open for two weeks. It doesn't sound normal. Shower water isn't supposed to sting. There are law firms that handle toxic tort matters (these are cases that deal with exposure to toxic or hazardous substances). But the first thing they might ask is if you discussed the issue with your local municipal water supply/environmental protection agency(s). Good luck.
KKTV
WATCH: Herd of elk spotted in Divide, Colorado
Steve Carleton with Gallus Medical Detox Centers discusses the impacts drugs like Xanax, Ativan and Valium have on people. According to the Colorado Springs Fire Department, crews were called to the Walmart off 8th Street at about 1:40 p.m. on 10/20/22. Updated: 12 hours ago. Right now through Oct. 30...
QuikTrip opens 3rd location in Colorado
BENNETT, Colo. — QuikTrip has begun its expansion into Colorado. The gas station and convenience store company has opened its third store in Colorado and two more are planned by the end of the year. The new "QT" store opened Thursday in Bennett, east of Aurora. QuikTrip opened its...
Colorado’s Minimum Wage to Increase by Nearly a Dollar per Hour in January
Recently, Governor Polis and the Department of Labor and Employment (CDLE) Division of Labor Standards and Statistics (DLSS) announced an increase to Colorado’s minimum wage, which is currently $12.56 per hour for 2022, and will increase to $13.65 per hour in 2023, an 8.68% increase. Annually adjusting the minimum wage for inflation is a voter-approved mandate in the Colorado Constitution. The new minimum wage will take effect on January 1, 2023.
nbc11news.com
Winter Storm Watch issued for the Grand Mesa and nearby mountains
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - A weekend storm system will bring rain and snow to Colorado. A Winter Storm Watch has been issued for the Grand Mesa, the Elk Mountains, the Gore Mountains, the San Juan Mountains, and the Sawatch Mountains. The watch will likely be upgraded to a Winter Weather Advisory or a Winter Storm Warning.
cpr.org
Frustrated with their utilities, some Coloradans want the state to change its rules so communities can buy their own electricity
To lower utility bills and slow climate change, Colorado regulators are looking to a strategy that worked for California and other states but has lost some luster in recent years. The concept would allow Colorado counties, cities and towns to band together to buy electricity directly from wholesale suppliers, which...
KKTV
Multi-vehicle crash in east Colorado Springs under investigation
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Police responded multi-vehicle crash involving a Colorado Springs police vehicle occurred in east Colorado Springs on Saturday morning. Police said an officer was responding to an assault in progress with lights and sirens on when the car involved in that assault tried to clear the intersection at North Circle Drive and East Platte Avenue and caused a chain reaction with two other cars.
KKTV
CPW releases 30 threatened black-footed ferrets in eastern Colorado
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - This week, 30 federally threatened black-footed ferrets were released on Colorado’s eastern plains. The ferrets, one of the rarest mammals in North America, were raised at a U.S. Fish and Wildlife breeding facility. According to CPW’s website, black-footed ferrets were thought to be extinct twice, and were absent from Colorado since the early 1940s. A small population was found in Wyoming in 1981, which was used to help boost populations in the region. Officials say that there are currently about 600 black-footed ferrets both in captivity and the wild, and that all black-footed ferrets are now descendants of that population found in Wyoming.
KKTV
USPS to host week-long, statewide hiring fair in Colorado
Colorado (KKTV) -The United States Postal Service announced on Friday that it will be hosting a week-long hiring fair across the state of Colorado from Oct. 22-29. Postal service officials said they will be hiring to fill 1,000 positions offering starting pay from $18.92 to $21.19 an hour. The fair will be held at 14 postal facilities from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on designated days (unless other times are noted). Those days are listed below:
Incoming snow should miss Denver, cold temperatures and fierce wind won't
After more dry, breezy, and warm weather through Saturday, a strong cold front brings huge change starting Sunday.Until then, fire danger will remain elevated across Colorado. And in some areas, the threat of wildfire will reach a critical level. These areas are under a Red Flag Warning from 12 p.m. until 6 p.m. Friday. The warning includes Fort Collins, Pueblo, Sterling, Craig, and mountain towns like Walden, Kremmling, and Fairplay. Outdoor burning is strong discouraged along with any activity that could produce a spark.Westerly winds will gust up to 35 mph Friday afternoon and will combine with temperatures that are...
KKTV
Police activity at a mobile home community in southeast Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Police were investigating reports of multiple people, allegedly armed with weapons, entering a home in southeast Colorado Springs on Friday. As of 5:30 p.m., police had not confirmed if the reports were true. They received the call at about 4:30 p.m. for an area inside the Lamplighter Mobile Home Park at 3280 S. Academy Boulevard, just north of Drennan Road.
