Natural Hair Care Entrepreneur Unveils Multi-Million Dollar Expansion Project in Philadelphia to Create a Path to Wealth for Entrepreneurs

Harvest Seasonal Grill & Wine Bar to open in Collegeville November 8th, 2022Marilyn JohnsonCollegeville, PA
Venditore by Giordano Opens in Rittenhouse SquareMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
4 Great Steakhouses in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
Oloroso Launches Extravagant Tapas-Style Chef's Counter Tasting ExperienceMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Legionella Bacteria Identified in Townships Served by Trenton Water Works, Health Officials Urge PrecautionsMorristown MinuteTrenton, NJ
NBC Philadelphia
Gopuff Notifies Hundreds More Employees of Termination
Another chunk of Gopuff employees have been affected by ongoing layoffs as part of the Philadelphia digital delivery company's 10% reduction in its workforce, the Philadelphia Business Journal reports. Less than 250 workers were notified last week of their termination, according to Gopuff. In July, the 9-year-old company said it...
1 of Philadelphia’s Most Exciting Suburbs is in Delaware County
Philadelphia is surrounded by lively towns and communities in exciting suburbs that offer visitors everything from quaint main streets to picturesque orchards, and one local place is among the eight most exciting of them, writes Allie Volpe for Thrillist.com. Media is a well of treasure for nature lovers. Visitors can...
'Avogeddon': Philadelphia nonprofit giving away thousands of free avocados
FREE AVOCADOS: The giveaway runs Wednesday, Oct. 19 through Friday, Oct. 21 at FDR Park in South Philadelphia.
phlcouncil.com
COUNCILMAN O’NEILL ANNOUNCES CHANGES TO SENIOR CITIZEN TAX FREEZE
PHILADELPHIA – Councilman Brian O’Neill announces Low-Income Senior Citizen Tax Freeze now retroactive to 2018. If you meet the age, income, and residency qualifications in any year from 2018 to 2023, your application will apply for the first year you were eligible. Use the current application and instructions to apply.
billypenn.com
As Wawa closes two Market Street stores, what will take their place?
Center City will soon have five prominent retail locations that used to be Wawa stores, leaving neighbors and passers-by to wonder what might bring those darkened storefronts back to life. What should replace them? Let us know what you think below. Wawa announced last week it will soon close stores...
Gigantic! Wow It’s the Biggest Home in New Jersey
When you think houses you probably think three, four, maybe five bedrooms on average. I would say the majority of homes in New Jersey are in the group there. Anything over this average would be considered a big house. This article is about the largest home in New Jersey and...
Across the River from Bucks County, This Vintage Store is a Great Destination for Locals and Visitors
The New Jersey shop is a unique location for vintage clothing.Image via Bear Bone Vintage. Just a walk over a bridge from Bucks County, a vintage store in a nearby town is full of incredible clothing and oddities for all customers. Erica Moody wrote about the unique spot for Philadelphia Magazine.
Super Wawas Getting Some Push Back Amidst Expansion
Here in Delaware County, Wawa still evokes positive feelings, but that’s not true everywhere, writes Bob Fernandez for The Philadelphia Inquirer. Robert Costello, the owner of Costello Asset Management, a close observer of local retail, said Wawa evokes personal feelings locally because it started here. “But Wawa is now...
Philly housing initiative seeks to mint 5,000 homeowners of color
Philadelphia will use a $7.5 million grant from the Wells Fargo Foundation to help raise the city’s share of homeowners of color. The “Philly 5 by 25” initiative will provide grants to help households of color cover down payments and closing costs. It’ll also support housing counselors, help people with tangled titles, and leverage funding for the development of affordable housing, among other objectives.
wilmtoday.com
Wilmington’s 18th Annual Wilmington Awards and Access Wilmington Awards Recognize Outstanding Community Service
Six residents have been honored with the 2022 Wilmington Awards and two local organizations are honored with an Access Wilmington Award during a public ceremony. The Wilmington Awards are designed to recognize the outstanding achievements of citizens in the fields of the arts, athletics, business, education, environment, health, or science as well as dedication to community service, heroism, and contributions to the faith-based community.
Venditore by Giordano Opens in Rittenhouse Square
Marcello Giordano has opened Venditore by Giordano at 1845 Walnut Street, across from Rittenhouse Square. The 3,200 square foot Italian market + café fills the space vacated by Joe Coffee and festoons the sidewalk with beautiful, colorful fresh produce and plants for sale and café seating that will span the frontage of the premier Rittenhouse office building.
Medical Report: No more midnight snacks — here's why
The results of a new study published in the journal Cell Metabolism finds that when we eat could be almost as important as how much we eat. KYW Medical Editor Dr. Brian McDonough has more.
billypenn.com
Career and technical education graduates in Philly could get preference for city jobs, similar to veterans, if voters approve
💌 Love Philly? Sign up for the free Billy Penn newsletter to get everything you need to know about Philadelphia, every day. To work a civil service job for the City of Philadelphia, you have to pass an exam meant to ensure competency. The test comes with preferences built in: veterans and the children and grandchildren of Philly firefighters or police officers who died in the line of duty get awarded automatic points.
Oh rats! Philadelphia moves up a spot on the 'Rattiest Cities' list
Oh rats! It's gotten slightly worse for Philadelphia when it comes to the rat population.
Longstanding Bucks County Bookstore Trades Hands, Continues Operations in Popular Riverside Town
The popular bookshop is considered a required visit in the Bucks County town.Image via Farley's Bookshop. A popular bookshop in the Bucks County area recently saw a change in ownership, with several employees taking over the well-known store.
PhillyBite
Best Cheesesteaks at The Reading Terminal Market
- The Reading Terminal Market is one of Philadelphia's hidden gems and has many renowned food vendors. The farmer's market is a great place to try various foods. The market has a stand that sells cheesesteaks, hoagies, and Italian subs. But the market is a must-stop when looking for a great cheesesteak in the center city area of Philadelphia.
Monster House Delco Brings High-Tech to Halloween Decorations
Technology is bringing a new kind of Halloween decorating to Monster House Delco in Broomall, writes Stephanie Farr for The Philadelphia Inquirer. John DiMeo and his wife, Jen, use high-tech projection and audio equipment to turn their home into a spooky storyteller. Exterior walls pulsate as hands push to get...
PhillyBite
The Best Chinese Restaurants in Pennsylvania
- Chinese food is one of the most popular cuisines worldwide, and if you're in Pennsylvania and looking for outstanding Chinese cuisine, you've come to the right place. Love Food has compiled a list of the best Chinese restaurants across the United States, and Pennsylvania is no exception. For instance, Han Dynasty in Philadelphia has been named the best Chinese restaurant in the Keystone State. Read on to find out where to go for authentic Chinese cuisine in Pennsylvania!
pennbets.com
Live! Philadelphia Casino Fined For Lax Security Involving Patrons
Live! Philadelphia has been slapped with a $10,000 fine by the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board for failing to prevent patrons from entering back-of-house areas reserved for employees. At its monthly meeting Wednesday morning, the state regulator approved a consent agreement with the casino which covers two incidents that took place...
Sugar Factory sets opening date for new N.J. location
Sugar Factory American Brasserie will soon open its second location in New Jersey. The well-known restaurant is opening in Cherry Hill on Wednesday, Oct. 19. It will be located at 923 Haddonfield Rd. in Towne Place at Garden State Park. Sugar Factory originally announced plans in July to open the...
