Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Pizza Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Major discount retail store opening another new location in GeorgiaKristen WaltersAtlanta, GA
This Historic 1903 Dallas, GA, Train Wreck Destroyed the Massive Iron Trestle Over Pumpkinvine CreekDeanLandDallas, GA
Grading the 2022 Atlanta BravesIBWAAAtlanta, GA
4 Great Pizza Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Related
WMAZ
Freeze Warning tonight | Central Georgia weather
We have the possibility of temps around 32 degrees tonight into tomorrow night. Sunny and cool again tomorrow.
WJCL
Freeze warning, frost advisory issued for much of Coastal Georgia and the Lowcountry
SAVANNAH, Ga. — For your full Certified Most Accurate Forecast, checkout the above video. You can follow Melissa on Facebook here or Twitter here. Temperatures across Southeast Georgia and the South Carolina Lowcountry are set to drop overnight, putting some parts of our area into a freeze warning or frost advisory.
Freeze warning for parts of north Georgia overnight as temperatures plummet into 30s
ATLANTA — Say hello to winter, or at least winter-like temperatures. Temperatures are set to plummet overnight Tuesday, with freeze warnings going into effect for parts of north Georgia,. [DOWNLOAD: Free Severe Weather Team 2 App for alerts wherever you go]. Tuesday morning’s low is expected to be 38...
Warmer, drier than normal winter expected across much of Georgia
A warmer and drier than normal winter is likely in store for most of Georgia, a new federal forecast released Thursday shows.
4 Great Pizza Places in Georgia
If you happen to love eating pizza and you also live in Georgia then keep on reading because I have put together a list of four amazing pizza spots in Georgia that will keep you coming back for more, once you have a taste of their food.
NOLA.com
Freeze warning issued for southeast Louisiana. Here's how much colder it could get this week.
It's going to get even chillier in southeast Louisiana this week, with a cold front bringing what could be the earliest freeze on record to the region. Temperatures are expected to "crater" Wednesday night as cold air moves in, according to the National Weather Service in Slidell. They will be some of the lowest temperatures in southeast Louisiana since the spring.
A Strong Cold Front Will Have South Louisiana Residents Grabbing Their Jackets This Week
A strong, but brief, cold front appears poised to sink temperatures around mid-week, leaving Acadiana residents looking for their coats and sweaters. The brief cold snap is expected to roll in Monday night, bringing Tuesday's and Wednesday's highs down into the mid-60s. Overnight lows for both days are expected to dip into the upper 30s.
Great Lakes Could Get Slammed By Up to 24-Foot Waves During Early Winter Storm
A storm that’s affecting Michigan’s Great Lakes on Monday and Tuesday could cause 24-foot waves and drop over 18 inches of snow. People around Lake Superior will see the worst of the weather, according to the National Weather Service office in Marquette. Meteorologists warn that aside from the snow and rain, gale-force winds of up to 50 mph could cause beach erosion and flooding in low-lying areas.
The World’s Largest Holiday Drive-Through With 2 Million Lights Is Coming To This Georgia City
There's no need to drive through your neighborhood looking for decorated houses to experience a Christmas light show in Atlanta anymore. World of Illumination's massive drive-through light show is coming back to Marietta this season and it will make you feel like you're inside a holiday wonderland. The theme of...
jacksonprogress-argus.com
PHOTOS: These animals are up for adoption in Clayton County
These cats and dogs are up for adoption through the Clayton County Animal Control. Each pet in this gallery is listed by their name and their ID number. For more information on each dog, please visit the Clayton County Animal Control Facebook page. If you are interested in a specific animal, please send an email to rescue.coordinator@claytoncountyga.gov and include the intake number.
This Georgia Bakery Serves The Best Bread In The Entire State
Here's where you can find it.
eastcobbnews.com
More than 50K vote in Cobb in first week of early voting
Record turnout for the first week of early voting in Georgia for the 2022 general election included a record number of voters in Cobb County casting ballots. According to Cobb Elections, 51,779 early votes have been cast in person during the first week, pending Saturday’s results. Friday’s total of...
‘Most of these people in here are going to lose their homes’: Residents of Georgia trailer park outraged over living conditions
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The residents in the Sea Breeze Mobile Home Park are outraged by their living conditions which includes dirty water, unstable trees and rising rent. They are asking for a change and many are threatening to not pay rent until there is one. David Shoemaker has been a resident for over a […]
AccessAtlanta
10 of the best chicken and waffle spots in metro Atlanta
Chicken and waffles have taken the brunch world by storm and have quickly become a menu mainstay, especially in Atlanta, where the competition is fierce. The tastes of juicy, crispy fried chicken and light, fluffy waffles make for a perfect combination. Fortunately, Atlanta is home to some of the top...
AccessAtlanta
5 of the best things you can do in Atlanta this weekend
Here are five of the best things to do in Atlanta this weekend:. If you love Halloween — and who doesn’t? — you’ll want to head to Urban Tree Cidery on Saturday night. This hard cider maker is getting into the Halloween spirit with a spooktacular party that will include Halloween-themed specialty cocktails, a DJ and a dance floor, a costume contest, haunted photo ops, and horror movies on the big screen all night. This event is free; just show up and have a ghoulish time!
Tenants frustrated after water main break flood their DeKalb homes
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga — Several families have been staying in hotels after a broken water main line flooded their homes. Now they’re afraid to go back because of what they say repair crews are leaving behind. The flooding from the water main break was so bad that several...
Atlanta moves up on ‘rattiest’ cities in United States list
ATLANTA — Atlanta has made a list of the ‘rattiest’ cities in the United States. Orkin released its Top 50 Rattiest Cities List. The pest control company says it looked at the number of new rodent treatments performed from September 1, 2021 to August 31, 2022 to determine the list.
robertsnapspot.com
Ossoff, Warnock, Abrams Showed Up for Us… Again!
Neal and I love to travel to Atlanta for the annual gay festival, and it was being held in Piedmont Park after a 2 year “pandemic” hiatus. Sunday morning, October 10th, 2022, Atlanta’s Gay Pride Celebration Parade. The air is charged, roaring applause announce Georgia’s Democratic Senators, Jon Ossoff and Rapheal Warnock, then Gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams surrounded by a vast body of supporters as the made their way down Atlanta’s Peachtree Street and onto 10th Street.
eastcobbnews.com
Accusations intensify in bitter Cobb school board race
What’s been a highly charged campaign for a Northeast Cobb seat on the Cobb Board of Education from the start got even more contentious this week. The battle between Republican incumbent David Chastain and Democratic first-time candidate Catherine Pozniak for Post 4 has been waged over the Cobb County School District’s accreditation review, test scores and the endorsements of educators’ groups, among other issues.
Comments / 0