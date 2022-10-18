ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alina Andras

4 Great Pizza Places in Georgia

If you happen to love eating pizza and you also live in Georgia then keep on reading because I have put together a list of four amazing pizza spots in Georgia that will keep you coming back for more, once you have a taste of their food.
GEORGIA STATE
NOLA.com

Freeze warning issued for southeast Louisiana. Here's how much colder it could get this week.

It's going to get even chillier in southeast Louisiana this week, with a cold front bringing what could be the earliest freeze on record to the region. Temperatures are expected to "crater" Wednesday night as cold air moves in, according to the National Weather Service in Slidell. They will be some of the lowest temperatures in southeast Louisiana since the spring.
LOUISIANA STATE
Outsider.com

Great Lakes Could Get Slammed By Up to 24-Foot Waves During Early Winter Storm

A storm that’s affecting Michigan’s Great Lakes on Monday and Tuesday could cause 24-foot waves and drop over 18 inches of snow. People around Lake Superior will see the worst of the weather, according to the National Weather Service office in Marquette. Meteorologists warn that aside from the snow and rain, gale-force winds of up to 50 mph could cause beach erosion and flooding in low-lying areas.
MICHIGAN STATE
jacksonprogress-argus.com

PHOTOS: These animals are up for adoption in Clayton County

These cats and dogs are up for adoption through the Clayton County Animal Control. Each pet in this gallery is listed by their name and their ID number. For more information on each dog, please visit the Clayton County Animal Control Facebook page. If you are interested in a specific animal, please send an email to rescue.coordinator@claytoncountyga.gov and include the intake number.
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
eastcobbnews.com

More than 50K vote in Cobb in first week of early voting

Record turnout for the first week of early voting in Georgia for the 2022 general election included a record number of voters in Cobb County casting ballots. According to Cobb Elections, 51,779 early votes have been cast in person during the first week, pending Saturday’s results. Friday’s total of...
COBB COUNTY, GA
AccessAtlanta

10 of the best chicken and waffle spots in metro Atlanta

Chicken and waffles have taken the brunch world by storm and have quickly become a menu mainstay, especially in Atlanta, where the competition is fierce. The tastes of juicy, crispy fried chicken and light, fluffy waffles make for a perfect combination. Fortunately, Atlanta is home to some of the top...
ATLANTA, GA
AccessAtlanta

5 of the best things you can do in Atlanta this weekend

Here are five of the best things to do in Atlanta this weekend:. If you love Halloween — and who doesn’t? — you’ll want to head to Urban Tree Cidery on Saturday night. This hard cider maker is getting into the Halloween spirit with a spooktacular party that will include Halloween-themed specialty cocktails, a DJ and a dance floor, a costume contest, haunted photo ops, and horror movies on the big screen all night. This event is free; just show up and have a ghoulish time!
ATLANTA, GA
robertsnapspot.com

Ossoff, Warnock, Abrams Showed Up for Us… Again!

Neal and I love to travel to Atlanta for the annual gay festival, and it was being held in Piedmont Park after a 2 year “pandemic” hiatus. Sunday morning, October 10th, 2022, Atlanta’s Gay Pride Celebration Parade. The air is charged, roaring applause announce Georgia’s Democratic Senators, Jon Ossoff and Rapheal Warnock, then Gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams surrounded by a vast body of supporters as the made their way down Atlanta’s Peachtree Street and onto 10th Street.
ATLANTA, GA
eastcobbnews.com

Accusations intensify in bitter Cobb school board race

What’s been a highly charged campaign for a Northeast Cobb seat on the Cobb Board of Education from the start got even more contentious this week. The battle between Republican incumbent David Chastain and Democratic first-time candidate Catherine Pozniak for Post 4 has been waged over the Cobb County School District’s accreditation review, test scores and the endorsements of educators’ groups, among other issues.
COBB COUNTY, GA

