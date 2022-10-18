Read full article on original website
tspr.org
McDonough County Board approves pipeline moratorium
The McDonough County Board is trying to put the brakes on a proposed CO2 pipeline that would run through parts of the county. The board this week unanimously approved a two-year moratorium for CO2 pipelines in the county. Board Chair Scott Schwerer said the county wants to give the federal...
tspr.org
Knox, Warren counties at high COVID-19 transmission level
As Illinois surpasses the 1 million mark for bivalent COVID-10 booster shots, some local counties are dealing with high virus transmission. The CDC reports Knox and Warren counties are among three counties statewide at High Community Level for COVID-19. Knox County had a 15% percent increase in cases for the...
agupdate.com
Three generations harvest together in Northwest Illinois
ANNAWAN, Ill. — This time of year it is easy to catch three generations of the Verbeck family together in the fields in Henry County in Northwest Illinois. Robbie is navigating the combine. Often his dad Dwaine, who is 75, is at his side with the grain cart, and Robbie’s son Zach, who just graduated high school, is driving the semi-truck.
3 Illinois Counties at High Community Level for COVID-19 as 1 Million Bivalent Booster Shots Have Been Administered
Illinois health officials reported 11,995 new COVID-19 cases over the past week, along with 43 additional deaths over the past seven days. Cases climbed slightly from last week, when 11,447 new cases were reported, which marked another slight increase over the previous week. This week, three Illinois counties are at...
977wmoi.com
Warren County Board Approves Merge of Kelly and Spring Grove Townships
Under Illinois state law, each district within a county must have at least 1,000 in population posted. Following the latest census data, the Warren County Board has approved some redistricting changes to comply with the law, explains Board Chairman Mike Pearson:. “The census has come out and we had to...
tspr.org
Cornhusking competition a big draw in western Illinois
Competitors from 14 states – including Illinois, Iowa, and Missouri – participated in the National Cornhusking Contest. The competition took place on the Lewis Farm just outside of Good Hope on Sunday, Oct. 16. Caroline Robbins, 21, came up from Macon, Mississippi to compete in the division for...
NBC Chicago
wcbu.org
Central Illinois musicians reunite for 'Another Second Chance' in Peoria
An all-star cast of 1970s and 1980s central Illinois rock icons will reunite for “Another Second Chance: A Celebration of Live Music” on Saturday night, Oct. 22. The event, organized by longtime Peoria-area musicians Craig Moore and Darren Peacock, will begin at 6 p.m. at the new 3300 Event Center at 3300 Willow Knolls Drive in Peoria.
Two construction workers killed in Illinois Scott’s Law crash
ILLINOIS (WTVO) — Two workers with a construction company were killed Tuesday morning when they were hit by a distracted driver while placing construction barrels on a highway. According to the Illinois State Police, around 8:03 a.m., the men were walking behind their stationary pickup truck and trailer which had its yellow construction lights on. […]
ILLINOIS (WCIA) — The Illinois State Police said that a state trooper was hurt and two construction workers were killed in separate Scott’s Law-related crashes. The crashes happened hundreds of miles away from each other, but within 40 minutes of time. The first crash happened in Effingham at 7:25 a.m. on the ramp leading from […]
Walgreens Is Closing Four Different Pharmacies In The Quad Cities
After much speculation and rumors, it has been confirmed that four Walgreens pharmacy locations in the Quad Cities will be closing down. The four Walgreens pharmacies closing include a location in Davenport, Rock Island, East Moline, and Moline. On Friday, Local 4 News broke the news that select Walgreens pharmacies...
977wmoi.com
Beloved Veterinarian Played Santa for Decades
Dr. Vird Odell Cudd had as many vocations as Forrest Gump, working as a circus performer, professor, veterinarian, would-be sheriff, philanthropist and elephant caretaker, but his favorite role by far was Santa Claus. When the colorful longtime Monmouth resident died in 1964 at the age of 88, “Doc” Cudd was...
1470 WMBD
UPDATE: Body found in East Peoria identified
EAST PEORIA, Ill. – The Tazewell County Coroner is now saying it was a former Florida resident who had been reported missing in April as the body found earlier this week in East Peoria. Tazewell County Coroner Charles Hanley says the body is that of Kevin Harlan, 62, of...
Billiards champ & QC native to return for championship event
The Iowa American CueSports Alliance (ACS) State Billiards Championships continues to bring in record number of players to the Quad Cities. The tournament, which has called the RiverCenter in downtown Davenport home since 2016, will return Wednesday-Sunday, according to a news release. There are 1,114 registered players, which is a record number for the […]
Classmates of construction worker killed in Burlington accident launch GoFundMe, here's how you can help
MOUNT PLEASANT, Iowa — Editor's note: The above video aired on Tuesday, Oct. 18. A GoFundMe has been launched to support the memorial and family of a construction worker struck and killed by a car on Tuesday, Oct. 19 and it's already exceeding its goals. Pearson Franklin, a 20-year-old...
aledotimesrecord.com
Man arrested in connection with July shooting death on Grand Avenue, Galesburg
GALESBURG — Asheem Monte Afutu, 33, has been arrested on a warrant for murder and aggravated discharge of a firearm in connection with a shooting that took place in July in the 2100 block of Grand Avenue. Afutu was arrested in Florida and extradited to Knox County, where he...
GALESBURG, Ill. — A man accused of a Galesburg murder from late July made his first court appearance on Friday after he was arrested in Florida, according to Knox County State's Attorney Jeremy Karlin. On Oct. 21, Asheem Afutu, who is accused of the murder and aggravated discharge of...
KWQC
KBUR
Two construction workers killed in crash on Great River Bridge
Burlington, IA- Two construction workers were killed in an accident Tuesday morning that shut down the Great River Bridge for several hours. According to the Illinois State Police, at about 8:03 AM Tuesday, two Burlington construction workers were walking behind their stationary pickup truck and trailer, setting construction barrels for a work zone on the westbound lanes of the Great River Bridge.
