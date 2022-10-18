ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Galesburg, IL

tspr.org

McDonough County Board approves pipeline moratorium

The McDonough County Board is trying to put the brakes on a proposed CO2 pipeline that would run through parts of the county. The board this week unanimously approved a two-year moratorium for CO2 pipelines in the county. Board Chair Scott Schwerer said the county wants to give the federal...
MCDONOUGH COUNTY, IL
tspr.org

Knox, Warren counties at high COVID-19 transmission level

As Illinois surpasses the 1 million mark for bivalent COVID-10 booster shots, some local counties are dealing with high virus transmission. The CDC reports Knox and Warren counties are among three counties statewide at High Community Level for COVID-19. Knox County had a 15% percent increase in cases for the...
WARREN COUNTY, IL
agupdate.com

Three generations harvest together in Northwest Illinois

ANNAWAN, Ill. — This time of year it is easy to catch three generations of the Verbeck family together in the fields in Henry County in Northwest Illinois. Robbie is navigating the combine. Often his dad Dwaine, who is 75, is at his side with the grain cart, and Robbie’s son Zach, who just graduated high school, is driving the semi-truck.
HENRY COUNTY, IL
tspr.org

Cornhusking competition a big draw in western Illinois

Competitors from 14 states – including Illinois, Iowa, and Missouri – participated in the National Cornhusking Contest. The competition took place on the Lewis Farm just outside of Good Hope on Sunday, Oct. 16. Caroline Robbins, 21, came up from Macon, Mississippi to compete in the division for...
GOOD HOPE, IL
wcbu.org

Central Illinois musicians reunite for 'Another Second Chance' in Peoria

An all-star cast of 1970s and 1980s central Illinois rock icons will reunite for “Another Second Chance: A Celebration of Live Music” on Saturday night, Oct. 22. The event, organized by longtime Peoria-area musicians Craig Moore and Darren Peacock, will begin at 6 p.m. at the new 3300 Event Center at 3300 Willow Knolls Drive in Peoria.
PEORIA, IL
WCIA

Illinois Trooper hurt, workers killed in Scott’s Law crashes

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — The Illinois State Police said that a state trooper was hurt and two construction workers were killed in separate Scott’s Law-related crashes. The crashes happened hundreds of miles away from each other, but within 40 minutes of time. The first crash happened in Effingham at 7:25 a.m. on the ramp leading from […]
EFFINGHAM, IL
97X

Walgreens Is Closing Four Different Pharmacies In The Quad Cities

After much speculation and rumors, it has been confirmed that four Walgreens pharmacy locations in the Quad Cities will be closing down. The four Walgreens pharmacies closing include a location in Davenport, Rock Island, East Moline, and Moline. On Friday, Local 4 News broke the news that select Walgreens pharmacies...
DAVENPORT, IA
977wmoi.com

Beloved Veterinarian Played Santa for Decades

Dr. Vird Odell Cudd had as many vocations as Forrest Gump, working as a circus performer, professor, veterinarian, would-be sheriff, philanthropist and elephant caretaker, but his favorite role by far was Santa Claus. When the colorful longtime Monmouth resident died in 1964 at the age of 88, “Doc” Cudd was...
MONMOUTH, IL
1470 WMBD

UPDATE: Body found in East Peoria identified

EAST PEORIA, Ill. – The Tazewell County Coroner is now saying it was a former Florida resident who had been reported missing in April as the body found earlier this week in East Peoria. Tazewell County Coroner Charles Hanley says the body is that of Kevin Harlan, 62, of...
EAST PEORIA, IL
Local 4 WHBF

Billiards champ & QC native to return for championship event

The Iowa American CueSports Alliance (ACS) State Billiards Championships continues to bring in record number of players to the Quad Cities.  The tournament, which has called the RiverCenter in downtown Davenport home since 2016, will return Wednesday-Sunday, according to a news release.   There are 1,114 registered players, which is a record number for the […]
DAVENPORT, IA
Local 4 WHBF

UPDATE: Names released in fatal crash on U.S. 34

UPDATE: Illinois State Police released the names of the victims in the Fatal crash on U.S. Highway 34. Pearson J. Franklin, 20, of New London, Iowa, and Andrew Whitcomb, 35, of Burnside, Illinois, were walking behind their stationary pickup truck and trailer, which had its yellow construction lights activated, setting construction barrels for a work […]
HENDERSON COUNTY, IL
KWQC

Galesburg man charged in shooting death appears in court Friday

GALESBURG, Ill. (KWQC) - A Galesburg man made an initial appearance Friday on charges stemming from a shooting in July that left a man dead. Asheem M. Afutu, 33, is charged with first-degree murder and aggravated discharge of a firearm in the death of Gregory Delandiz Tucker, also 33. If...
GALESBURG, IL
KBUR

Two construction workers killed in crash on Great River Bridge

Burlington, IA- Two construction workers were killed in an accident Tuesday morning that shut down the Great River Bridge for several hours. According to the Illinois State Police, at about 8:03 AM Tuesday, two Burlington construction workers were walking behind their stationary pickup truck and trailer, setting construction barrels for a work zone on the westbound lanes of the Great River Bridge.
BURLINGTON, IA

