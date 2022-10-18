ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Whitingham, VT

Police arrive at surprise sting operation

Police arrived at a $1.5 million home in Longmeadow, Massachusetts to evict a man who has been squatting there for two years. After they arrived, a woman named Rorie Woods arrived with an SUV towing several bee hive boxes. She tipped one of the boxes over and smashed the lid making the bees aggressive and they attacked the officers. She was arrested while still wearing her beekeeper’s outfit and faces charges for assault and battery by means of a “dangerous weapon”.
LONGMEADOW, MA
Groton man arrested for carrying illegal pipe bombs: Police

GROTON, Conn. (WTNH) — The Groton Police Department arrested a man for carrying illegal pipe bombs on Thursday. Police responded to a medical call for a person on Gold Star Highway near Tollgate Road around 5 p.m. At the scene, officers located suspicious items inside the backpack of the person they were assisting. Police said […]
GROTON, CT
1 Dead, 1 Injured in Wrong-Way Crash in Uxbridge, Police Say

Authorities are investigating a fatal crash that occurred on Friday night in Uxbridge, Massachusetts. Troopers responded to a report of a crash between two vehicles on Route 146 in Uxbridge, Massachusetts, about a half mile from the Rhode Island border, according to the Massachusetts State Police. Officials said a wrong-way driver was driving south on the northbound lanes.
UXBRIDGE, MA
Inmate charged in officer attack thought it would get him moved, prosecutor says

WOBURN - A convicted murderer charged with using a heavy piece of weightlifting equipment to savagely beat a guard at a Massachusetts prison thought the attack would get him returned to his home state of Virginia, a prosecutor said in court on Thursday. Roy Booth, 40, pleaded not guilty in Middlesex Superior Court to charges including armed assault with intent to murder in connection with the Aug. 31 attack on Corrections Officer Matthew Tidman at Massachusetts Correctional Institution-Shirley. Tidman spent more than a month in the hospital in a coma with severe head injuries and continues to recover at a rehabilitation facility,...
SHIRLEY, MA
Crash with injuries in Pownal

POWNAL — A 53-year-old man from St. Albans was injured during a crash in Pownal yesterday. The single-vehicle crash took place on U.S. Route 7, near Jackson Cross Road, at around 2:00 a.m. It was reported that a vehicle went off the road and hit a power pole. The...
POWNAL, VT
20-year-old NH man dies in crash involving bear, two cars

CHARLESTOWN, N.H. -- A crash involving two cars and a bear left a 20-year-old New Hampshire man dead Thursday night. It happened on Route 12 in Charlestown, New Hampshire. Around 8:30 p.m., a Ford Focus, driven by a 17-year-old Charlestown girl, hit a bear that was crossing the road. The driver and two passengers, a 17-year-old Charlestown boy and a 20-year-old North Walpole man got out to assess the "significant disabling damage" to the car, police said. At that time, a Volvo S60 driven by a 59-year-old Claremont man, came up the road, rear-ended the Focus, and hit the 20-year-old who was outside of the car. The Volvo then crossed the center line and came to a stop on the other side of the street. Police said the 20-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene. The 17-year-old girl had minor injuries and was taken to the hospital by her family. It does not appear like speed, impairment, or distracted driving were involved, police said. Everyone involved is cooperating with the investigation. 
CHARLESTOWN, NH
Fiery plane crash in Keene, NH kills everyone on board

KEENE, NH. (WCAX) - A plane crashed into a multifamily building in Keene, NH Friday night causing a large fire on Lower Main Street. The Federal Aviation Administration says a small engine Beechcraft Sierra crashed just north of the Dillant-Hopkins Airport, less than a mile away. The City of Keene...
KEENE, NH
66-Year-Old Unlicensed Driver Charged In 3-Car Crash That Sent 2 To Worcester Hospital: Cops

A 66-year-old woman is being blamed for a three-car crash along Grafton Street in Worcester Wednesday that left two people with life-threatening injuries, police said. Authorities believe Lindora DaSilva failed to stop her car at the corner of Standish and Grafton Street just before 3:30 p.m. and pulled into the path of an oncoming Ford Fusion, police said. The impact threw DaSilva's Honda into the side of a Lexus.
WORCESTER, MA
Auburn Police investigating liquor store theft

AUBURN, MASS. (WHDH) - Auburn Police are seeking the public’s help to find a suspect and/or car in connection with a liquor store larceny of alcohol. Police said the male suspect threatened the clerk during the incident before fleeing in a blue Ford Ranger pickup truck. Anyone with information...
AUBURN, MA

