Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
mynbc5.com
Suspects in stolen firearms incident seen using victim's ATM card in Massachusetts
NORTHAMPTON, Mass. — The suspects believed to have stolen a truck filled with firearms and body armor from a home in Vermont were seen on surveillance video using the victim's ATM card at a bank in Massachusetts. Massachusetts State Police said the surveillance photos were taken at an ATM...
wglc.net
Police arrive at surprise sting operation
Police arrived at a $1.5 million home in Longmeadow, Massachusetts to evict a man who has been squatting there for two years. After they arrived, a woman named Rorie Woods arrived with an SUV towing several bee hive boxes. She tipped one of the boxes over and smashed the lid making the bees aggressive and they attacked the officers. She was arrested while still wearing her beekeeper’s outfit and faces charges for assault and battery by means of a “dangerous weapon”.
Motorcyclist evading police kills pedestrian in Monson, police say
A motorcyclist police say was evading them in Palmer and Monson on Thursday allegedly struck and killed a pedestrian and he is now facing several charges after his arrest, according to authorities. Police said the motorcyclist is 25-year-old Devin Austin Crabb of Vernon, Connecticut, and he allegedly evaded police in...
Groton man arrested for carrying illegal pipe bombs: Police
GROTON, Conn. (WTNH) — The Groton Police Department arrested a man for carrying illegal pipe bombs on Thursday. Police responded to a medical call for a person on Gold Star Highway near Tollgate Road around 5 p.m. At the scene, officers located suspicious items inside the backpack of the person they were assisting. Police said […]
Man arrested for choking rideshare driver with belt in Meriden: Police
MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A rideshare driver in Meriden was choked by a passenger she picked up on Tuesday, police said. According to police, a woman said she picked up a fare in Middletown and brought two men to Popeye’s on East Main Street in Meriden. While in the drive-through, she said one of the […]
Man convicted in deadly West Warwick crash gets 7 years
Keith Jensen was found guilty of driving to endanger with death resulting in connection with a head-on crash that happened in May 2019.
Suspect charged with murdering girlfriend in West Springfield
A suspect was arrested and charged in connection with a homicide in West Springfield this week.
NECN
1 Dead, 1 Injured in Wrong-Way Crash in Uxbridge, Police Say
Authorities are investigating a fatal crash that occurred on Friday night in Uxbridge, Massachusetts. Troopers responded to a report of a crash between two vehicles on Route 146 in Uxbridge, Massachusetts, about a half mile from the Rhode Island border, according to the Massachusetts State Police. Officials said a wrong-way driver was driving south on the northbound lanes.
Inmate charged in officer attack thought it would get him moved, prosecutor says
WOBURN - A convicted murderer charged with using a heavy piece of weightlifting equipment to savagely beat a guard at a Massachusetts prison thought the attack would get him returned to his home state of Virginia, a prosecutor said in court on Thursday. Roy Booth, 40, pleaded not guilty in Middlesex Superior Court to charges including armed assault with intent to murder in connection with the Aug. 31 attack on Corrections Officer Matthew Tidman at Massachusetts Correctional Institution-Shirley. Tidman spent more than a month in the hospital in a coma with severe head injuries and continues to recover at a rehabilitation facility,...
newportdispatch.com
Crash with injuries in Pownal
POWNAL — A 53-year-old man from St. Albans was injured during a crash in Pownal yesterday. The single-vehicle crash took place on U.S. Route 7, near Jackson Cross Road, at around 2:00 a.m. It was reported that a vehicle went off the road and hit a power pole. The...
20-year-old NH man dies in crash involving bear, two cars
CHARLESTOWN, N.H. -- A crash involving two cars and a bear left a 20-year-old New Hampshire man dead Thursday night. It happened on Route 12 in Charlestown, New Hampshire. Around 8:30 p.m., a Ford Focus, driven by a 17-year-old Charlestown girl, hit a bear that was crossing the road. The driver and two passengers, a 17-year-old Charlestown boy and a 20-year-old North Walpole man got out to assess the "significant disabling damage" to the car, police said. At that time, a Volvo S60 driven by a 59-year-old Claremont man, came up the road, rear-ended the Focus, and hit the 20-year-old who was outside of the car. The Volvo then crossed the center line and came to a stop on the other side of the street. Police said the 20-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene. The 17-year-old girl had minor injuries and was taken to the hospital by her family. It does not appear like speed, impairment, or distracted driving were involved, police said. Everyone involved is cooperating with the investigation.
westernmassnews.com
Springfield Police seeking help identifying suspect in Cooley Street incident
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Springfield Police have taken to social media in hopes that the public can help identify two individuals caugh on security camera. They posted these photos of the potential suspects taken at the Burlington store on Cooley Street in Springfield. According to police, on October 13 at...
Suspected Auburn Thief Hoped To Look Good For Mugshot After Allegedly Swiping $21K In Jewelry
A 28-year-old Waterbury, CT., man made nearly every mistake he could before he allegedly stole $21,500 in jewelry from an Auburn mall earlier this week, police said. Jaquel Newsome was arrested on Tuesday, Oct. 18, after a quick-thinking cop noticed a suspicious car in the parking lot and trusted his instincts to check it out, the Auburn Police Department said.
Police searching for missing Wilbraham man with dementia
The Wilbraham Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a missing 83-year-old man.
wabi.tv
Fiery plane crash in Keene, NH kills everyone on board
KEENE, NH. (WCAX) - A plane crashed into a multifamily building in Keene, NH Friday night causing a large fire on Lower Main Street. The Federal Aviation Administration says a small engine Beechcraft Sierra crashed just north of the Dillant-Hopkins Airport, less than a mile away. The City of Keene...
66-Year-Old Unlicensed Driver Charged In 3-Car Crash That Sent 2 To Worcester Hospital: Cops
A 66-year-old woman is being blamed for a three-car crash along Grafton Street in Worcester Wednesday that left two people with life-threatening injuries, police said. Authorities believe Lindora DaSilva failed to stop her car at the corner of Standish and Grafton Street just before 3:30 p.m. and pulled into the path of an oncoming Ford Fusion, police said. The impact threw DaSilva's Honda into the side of a Lexus.
2 suspects sought in Garden City car break-in
Police released surveillance images of the two men, saying they made hundreds of dollars worth of purchases after the break-in.
UMass Amherst student scammed at gas station on Route 9 by woman with checkbook
A card skimmer used at a gas station along Route 9 obtained credit/debit card information that withdrew money from a victim's account illegally.
Repeat offender sentenced for multi-state drug trafficking conspiracy
A Vermont man was sentenced to prison for his role in a drug trafficking organization in New England.
whdh.com
Auburn Police investigating liquor store theft
AUBURN, MASS. (WHDH) - Auburn Police are seeking the public’s help to find a suspect and/or car in connection with a liquor store larceny of alcohol. Police said the male suspect threatened the clerk during the incident before fleeing in a blue Ford Ranger pickup truck. Anyone with information...
Comments / 0