CHARLESTOWN, N.H. -- A crash involving two cars and a bear left a 20-year-old New Hampshire man dead Thursday night. It happened on Route 12 in Charlestown, New Hampshire. Around 8:30 p.m., a Ford Focus, driven by a 17-year-old Charlestown girl, hit a bear that was crossing the road. The driver and two passengers, a 17-year-old Charlestown boy and a 20-year-old North Walpole man got out to assess the "significant disabling damage" to the car, police said. At that time, a Volvo S60 driven by a 59-year-old Claremont man, came up the road, rear-ended the Focus, and hit the 20-year-old who was outside of the car. The Volvo then crossed the center line and came to a stop on the other side of the street. Police said the 20-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene. The 17-year-old girl had minor injuries and was taken to the hospital by her family. It does not appear like speed, impairment, or distracted driving were involved, police said. Everyone involved is cooperating with the investigation.

CHARLESTOWN, NH ・ 1 DAY AGO