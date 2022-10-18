Midterm Elections 1 Month Away, Record Number of Black Candidates Running For Office— Here’s What You Need to Know

Read full article on original website
Stacey Abrams' Chances of Beating Governor Brian Kemp in Georgia: Poll
With just weeks remaining before the anticipated midterm elections in November, Democrat Stacey Abrams is still trailing in new polling that offers a potentially bleak outlook for her chances of beating Brian Kemp in a rematch with the Republican governor. A new Atlanta Journal-Constitution/Georgia News Collaborative survey released Wednesday showed...
Stacey Abrams Organization Handed a Brutal Defeat by Federal Judge
After lingering through the courts for almost four years, a federal judge finally ruled on the claim by Abrams’ founded organization Fair Fight that Georgia’s election laws are inherently unfair to minorities.
Black People In Herschel Walker’s Georgia Hometown Are ‘Not Going To Vote For Him’
Black residents in Herschel Walker's home town, Wrightsville, Georgia, say they would never vote for him in the U.S. Senate race. The post Black People In Herschel Walker’s Georgia Hometown Are ‘Not Going To Vote For Him’ appeared first on NewsOne.
The 10 Senate seats most likely to flip in 2022
The race for the Senate is in the eye of the beholder less than six weeks from Election Day, with ads about abortion, crime and inflation dominating the airwaves in key states as campaigns test the theory of the 2022 election.
Meet the Black Republican who’s aiming to flip a Democratic held House seat in heavily blue Connecticut
It’s been 16 years since a Republican has won in Connecticut’s 5th Congressional District, but George Logan has a good shot at breaking the losing streak. "I believe that Connecticut Republicans have a better message," the former two-term state senator, small business owner and frontman in a Jimi Hendrix tribute band said in an interview with Fox News.
Ron DeSantis Trails Democrat Charlie Crist in New Poll After Migrant Flight
A new poll out of Florida shows that the recent move by Governor Ron DeSantis to transport migrants from Texas to the Northeast could come back to haunt him in his re-election bid against Democrat Charlie Crist. After months in the lead, DeSantis trails Crist by 6 points in a...
Seven House races shift in Democrats' favor: Poll
Democrats racked up gains in seven House races in the latest Cook Political Report, eclipsing the three races that moved in the Republicans' favor.
Who Won Georgia Debate Between Stacey Abrams, Brian Kemp? Analyst Verdict
Stacey Abrams and Brian Kemp showed their differing views, as they discussed issues around the pandemic, crime and the future of Georgia.
Poll: Who won Rubio-Demings debate?
Florida's first and only U.S. Senate debate was held at Palm Beach State College’s Lake Worth Campus on Tuesday night.
Republicans' chances of winning the Senate are improving
A month ago, Democrats had a 7-in-10 chance of keeping the majority in the US Senate in the midterm elections, according to a forecasting model built by the wizards over at FiveThirtyEight.
2022 Poll: Democratic lead on midterm ballot nearly disappears as election approaches
The new Yahoo News/YouGov poll shows Republicans gaining ground in the closing weeks of the 2022 midterm campaign, narrowing Democrats’ long-standing lead to just 2 percentage points — their slimmest to date. When asked which candidate they would vote for in their congressional district if the election were...
Georgia Voters Have Already Smashed Turnout Records on Day One of Early Voting
Georgia voters will determine the fate of two hotly contested races: a U.S. Senate seat and governor Monday marked day one of early voting in Georgia, where two hotly contested races for governor and for a Senate seat will be decided next month. Already, voter turnout in the state has smashed previous records. Georgia's WSV-TV reports that, according to the the Georgia Secretary of State's office, more than 100,000 Georgians had cast their ballots early as of 4:15 p.m. on Monday. "This blows away the previous midterm first-day record...
Pro-Trump Rally Warns Lindsey Graham, Top Dems to Face Death by Year's End
A speaker at the "ReAwaken America" rally warned high profile politicians including Joe Biden and Chuck Schumer that the "Angel of Death is coming for them."
Flight data reveals Trump's jet has been taking pattern flights
Donald Trump's Boeing 757 has a new paint job and has been seen on the tarmac in West Palm Beach, Florida. CNN's Kate Bennett explains.
Trump blows up on Truth Social after judge busts him for fraudulent election lawsuit
Former President Donald Trump speaks on May 28, 2022 in Casper, Wyoming. (Chet Strange/Getty Images) This article originally appeared on AlterNet. Former President Donald Trump is not pleased with the recent ruling handed down by a California judge who insists he filed a lawsuit riddled with voter fraud allegations he knew were unfounded. In fact, the former president went so far as to describe the judge as a "partisan hack."
'Bless his heart': Jeb Bush says Trump’s handling of documents a 'far cry' from his father's
Former GOP presidential candidate and Florida Gov. Jeb Bush appeared Thursday on Your World With Neil Cavuto and responded to former President Donald Trump’s accusation that Bush’s late father, former President George H.W. Bush, mishandled government documents after leaving office. Trump accused the 41st president of taking millions of documents to a former bowling alley and former Chinese restaurant.
Republican police chief cuts ad endorsing Democratic Rep. Abigail Spanberger
Republican Police Chief Chris Jenkins is throwing his support behind Rep. Abigail Spanberger in a new ad as the Virginia Democrat faces a heated race against GOP nominee Yesli Vega to represent the state’s 7th Congressional District. In the 30-second clip, the Culpeper police chief takes aim at Vega,...
Former Bill Clinton Advisor Believes the FBI Searched Mar-A- Lago to Protect Themselves | Opinion
And he isn’t alone in the belief that the August 8th raid of Mar-a-Lago by a phalanx of FBI agents was a measure of self-defense, not a prelude to prosecution. “I think that one of the big reasons — if not the major reason — that the FBI seized those documents is that they incriminate not Trump, but the FBI in the Russia collusion scandal, in the scandal of spying on Trump’s campaign, and in the scandal of fabricating evidence to the FISA court to lead to wiretaps on key Trump officials.”
Sorry, Ron DeSantis, You Are No Donald Trump
No offense, Kari Lake, but you aren’t either. The former president’s brand is not transferable.
Georgia Senate and gubernatorial races tightening closer to Election Day
Two key races are happening in Georgia for senator and governor, and polls show both contests are very tight. CBS News congressional correspondent Nikole Killion has latest on these closely watched races.
