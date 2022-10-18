‘Art of Beer’ coming to Automobile Alley
OKLAHOMA CITY ( KFOR ) – Beer aficionados will be able to enjoy a fun event that celebrates the creative sprit of Automobile Alley.
The Art of Beer is being held on Saturday, Oct. 22 from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Campbell Art Park at Oklahoma Contemporary, located at 1146 N. Broadway Ave.“I feel bullied,” Neighbor feuding with Del City mayor over fence
“We are thrilled to partner with Oklahoma Contemporary for a second year to bring the community to Automobile Alley for this fall event this October during National Arts and Humanities Month,” said Joe Hudson, Downtown Oklahoma City Partnership’s Automobile Alley District Manager. “Our goal is to introduce the community to Automobile Alley’s four breweries and celebrate OKC’s thriving art scene.”
The event features breweries that have locations in Automobile Alley.
Guests can take part in a paint-by color community mural, design your drink label, games, live music and win exciting prizes.Actor who played Buzz in ‘Home Alone’ to stand trial for allegedly trying to strangle girlfriend in OKC
Adults can also purchase beer from Prairie Artisan Ales, Skydance Brewing, Twisted Spike Brewing, and Vanessa House Beer.
Admission is free and open to the public.
For more information , visit Automobile Alley’s website.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KFOR.com Oklahoma City.
Comments / 0