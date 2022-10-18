ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

‘Art of Beer’ coming to Automobile Alley

By K. Querry-Thompson/KFOR
KFOR
KFOR
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ljOlQ_0iddign900

OKLAHOMA CITY ( KFOR ) – Beer aficionados will be able to enjoy a fun event that celebrates the creative sprit of Automobile Alley.

The Art of Beer is being held on Saturday, Oct. 22 from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Campbell Art Park at Oklahoma Contemporary, located at 1146 N. Broadway Ave.

“I feel bullied,” Neighbor feuding with Del City mayor over fence

“We are thrilled to partner with Oklahoma Contemporary for a second year to bring the community to Automobile Alley for this fall event this October during National Arts and Humanities Month,” said Joe Hudson, Downtown Oklahoma City Partnership’s Automobile Alley District Manager. “Our goal is to introduce the community to Automobile Alley’s four breweries and celebrate OKC’s thriving art scene.”

The event features breweries that have locations in Automobile Alley.

Guests can take part in a paint-by color community mural, design your drink label, games, live music and win exciting prizes.

Actor who played Buzz in ‘Home Alone’ to stand trial for allegedly trying to strangle girlfriend in OKC

Adults can also purchase beer from Prairie Artisan Ales, Skydance Brewing, Twisted Spike Brewing, and Vanessa House Beer.

Admission is free and open to the public.

For more information , visit Automobile Alley’s website.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KFOR.com Oklahoma City.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
405magazine.com

OKC’s End-of-Year Restaurant Openings

As 2022 winds down, we’ve entered the final quarter of the year, or what restaurant pros refer to as O-N-D every year. There have been notable closings this year — R.I.P Paladar Cubano — that we’ll address in an end-of-year story/tribute. The holidays are hurtling toward us right now, and the list of restaurants recently opened or about to open shows no sign of slowing, even with all the issues owners still face from inflation to staffing.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
visitokc.com

What’s New in OKC’s Restaurant Scene

Oklahoma City’s dining scene continues to attract national and international attention as the accolades for our chefs and restaurants pile up this year. We had our first James Beard Award winner with Florence Jones, two other nominees (Chef Andrew Black and Chef Zach Hutton) and Ma Der Lao Kitchen won Bon Appetit magazine’s Best New Restaurant in Oklahoma as well as making The Restaurant List, a selection of 50 favorites compiled annually by the New York Times.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
okstate.edu

Backyard poultry at risk of deadly disease

Media Contact: Gail Ellis | Editorial Communications Coordinator | 405-744-9152 | gail.ellis@okstate.edu. Backyard poultry owners should take careful biosecurity measures this fall to protect their animals from highly pathogenic avian influenza. HPAI is a strain of the flu that is extremely infectious and most often fatal to all poultry. Within...
STILLWATER, OK
KFOR

Lucy Simon, composer of ‘The Secret Garden,’ dies at 82

NEW YORK (AP) — Lucy Simon, the composer who received a Tony nomination in 1991 for her work on the long-running Broadway musical “The Secret Garden,” has died. She was 82. Simon, sister of pop superstar Carly Simon, died Thursday at her home in Piedmont, New York,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
KOCO

Car slams into business in southeast Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY — A car slammed into a business in southeast Oklahoma City. KOCO 5 crews were on the ground and in the air. A car slammed into the bricks on the front of the building, leaving heavy damage. The owner of the Corner Pocket, Lloyd Booth, said a...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KFOR

KFOR

40K+
Followers
16K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Oklahoma's KFOR News Channel 4 covering news and weather in central Oklahoma Looking Out 4 You.

 https://kfor.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy