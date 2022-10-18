ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pensacola, FL

WKRG News 5

Shooting reported Saturday morning in Theodore

THEODORE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police are investigating after reports of a shooting in Theodore. The Mobile County Crime Map shows at least two calls to 911 were made at about 7:30 Saturday morning to report a shooting on Kooiman Road. That’s south of I-10 just off Highway 90. Several Mobile Police vehicles were parked […]
THEODORE, AL
WKRG News 5

Homeowners notice man mid-robbery on game cameras: Atmore Police

ATMORE, Ala. (WKRG) — An Atmore man was arrested during a burglary in progress after homeowners noticed the man on their game cameras, according to Atmore police officers.  Jackson Stallworth, 63, was charged with Possession of Burglary Tools, Resisting Arrest and Criminal Trespass Third Degree.  On Oct. 17, Atmore police officers responded to the 200 […]
ATMORE, AL
WEAR

Deputies: Skeletal remains discovered in Miramar Beach confirmed as human

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. -- Skeletal remains found in Miramar Beach Thursday have been officially confirmed as human, according to the medical examiner. The Walton County Sheriff's Office and the medical examiners office completed their search Friday morning. According to deputies, a jaw bone was discovered when a man was clearing...
MIRAMAR BEACH, FL
WKRG News 5

Man robs Wells Fargo in Pensacola, police looking for suspect

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The Pensacola Police Department is investigating a bank robbery. Officers received a report of the robbery at 3:50 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 21 for the Wells Fargo on Bayou Boulevard. Surveillance pictures show a white man, in his late 20’s or early 30’s, with brown hair, wearing a grey polo over […]
PENSACOLA, FL
WMBB

Skeletal remains found in Miramar Beach woods

MIRAMAR BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — The Walton County Sheriff’s Office said a man found skeletal remains while clearing a wooded area in Miramar Beach, according to a WCSO news release. WCSO responded to the scene at Leeward Drive. Deputies and investigators began searching the area and found what they believe are human bone fragments that […]
MIRAMAR BEACH, FL
WEAR

Epps Christian Center distributes 36,000 pounds of food in Pensacola

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- 36,000 pounds of food were handed out in Pensacola Thursday. The food distribution was at the Epps Christian Center on Pace Boulevard Thursday morning. Community members were able to get different meats and produce. Pastor Sylvia Tisdale says it has been more difficult to get the food...
PENSACOLA, FL
WKRG News 5

Escambia County Sheriff’s Office investigating armed robbery

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Officials with the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office are investigating an armed robbery on Mobile Highway. According to officials, they received a call around 7:30 p.m. Friday about an armed robbery of an individual. The call was on the 3000 block of Mobile Highway, near North X Street. A man allegedly […]
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
WALA-TV FOX10

2 killed in crash near Stockton

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - Two people were killed in a crash on Alabama 225 in Baldwin County this evening. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, the two-vehicle wreck happened around 6:48 p.m. on Alabama 225 near mile marker 21 near Stockton. The crash shut down both southbound lanes of the highway.
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Telecommunication outage affects 911 service in Northwest Florida

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WALA) - Officials in Escambia and Santa Rosa counties in Florida report that a major telecommunication carrier outage is causing residents to have difficulty calling 911. In Escambia County, callers who are unable to get through to 911 can contact the Escambia County Emergency Communications at 850-471-6310...
PENSACOLA, FL
WEAR

'Harvest of Hope Festival' to be held at Crestview Community Center

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- A fall festival happening this weekend supports two free full-year recovery centers. The "Harvest of Hope Festival" is going on Sunday from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Crestview Community Center. General admission is $25, and includes a meal, silent auction, and other activities. Children...
CRESTVIEW, FL

