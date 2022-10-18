Read full article on original website
18-wheeler crash on Bayway catches SUV on fire, leaking fuel: Mobile Fire Rescue
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Fire Rescue Department have confirmed they are on the scene of an accident involving an 18-wheeler. The crash happened on the Bayway going westbound near the intersection of I-10 and Battleship Parkway. An SUV is on fire and MFRD crews are working to put it out. The […]
Shooting reported Saturday morning in Theodore
THEODORE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police are investigating after reports of a shooting in Theodore. The Mobile County Crime Map shows at least two calls to 911 were made at about 7:30 Saturday morning to report a shooting on Kooiman Road. That’s south of I-10 just off Highway 90. Several Mobile Police vehicles were parked […]
Meet members of the 12 Strong Horse Soldiers in Okaloosa County
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — 10 of the 12 ODA 595 Horse Soldiers are making their way to Okaloosa County for a historic event. For the first time on Oct. 22, the men who bravely went into Afghanistan after the tragic events on Sept. 11, 2001, will be gathered in the same room for […]
Monroeville man tried to escape police through ceiling tiles at Atmore Community Hospital
ATMORE, Ala. (WKRG) — A Monroeville man is behind bars after trying to escape Atmore police officers by crawling through ceiling tiles at Atmore Community Hospital, according to the Atmore Police Department. Savon Hurst, 27, was charged with Escape Third Degree and Criminal Mischief Second Degree. Hurst was originally arrested on Oct. 16, by Atmore […]
Okaloosa County issues scam alerts for Venmo repair business, Niceville PD hoodie
NICEVILLE, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office sent alerts Friday for multiple scams in the area. In a post on Facebook, OCSO said a repair business scammed Destin residents and did not complete estimated repairs for appliances. The residents gave half the money upfront through the free transfer app Venmo and never saw […]
Woman who found cremains, fetus in storage unit being evicted
Another twist in a story we have been following all month involving cremains and a fetus found in a storage unit sold at auction. The woman who was trying to reunite families with the remains of their loved ones has been kicked out of a storage facility in Robertsdale.
Dogs on beach in Gulf Shores against the law; some residents, visitors not cooperating
GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) — A beach is the place for friends and family to hang out, but not all welcome pets. The City of Gulf Shores has a law that prohibits all dogs and pets, even service dogs from stepping foot in the white sand. But some people are not taking it seriously. Steve […]
Homeowners notice man mid-robbery on game cameras: Atmore Police
ATMORE, Ala. (WKRG) — An Atmore man was arrested during a burglary in progress after homeowners noticed the man on their game cameras, according to Atmore police officers. Jackson Stallworth, 63, was charged with Possession of Burglary Tools, Resisting Arrest and Criminal Trespass Third Degree. On Oct. 17, Atmore police officers responded to the 200 […]
Deputies: Skeletal remains discovered in Miramar Beach confirmed as human
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. -- Skeletal remains found in Miramar Beach Thursday have been officially confirmed as human, according to the medical examiner. The Walton County Sheriff's Office and the medical examiners office completed their search Friday morning. According to deputies, a jaw bone was discovered when a man was clearing...
Man robs Wells Fargo in Pensacola, police looking for suspect
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The Pensacola Police Department is investigating a bank robbery. Officers received a report of the robbery at 3:50 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 21 for the Wells Fargo on Bayou Boulevard. Surveillance pictures show a white man, in his late 20’s or early 30’s, with brown hair, wearing a grey polo over […]
Skeletal remains found in Miramar Beach woods
MIRAMAR BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — The Walton County Sheriff’s Office said a man found skeletal remains while clearing a wooded area in Miramar Beach, according to a WCSO news release. WCSO responded to the scene at Leeward Drive. Deputies and investigators began searching the area and found what they believe are human bone fragments that […]
First Responder Recruitment and Free Community event to be held in Crestview
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- Two law enforcement agencies are teaming up for a First Responder Recruitment and Free Community event in Crestview. The event will be held Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Old Spanish Trail Park, off Stillwell Blvd. The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office and Crestview...
Epps Christian Center distributes 36,000 pounds of food in Pensacola
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- 36,000 pounds of food were handed out in Pensacola Thursday. The food distribution was at the Epps Christian Center on Pace Boulevard Thursday morning. Community members were able to get different meats and produce. Pastor Sylvia Tisdale says it has been more difficult to get the food...
Escambia County Sheriff’s Office investigating armed robbery
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Officials with the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office are investigating an armed robbery on Mobile Highway. According to officials, they received a call around 7:30 p.m. Friday about an armed robbery of an individual. The call was on the 3000 block of Mobile Highway, near North X Street. A man allegedly […]
Troopers: Two Bay Minette residents dead following car crash in Baldwin County
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. -- According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, two people have died following a vehicle crash in Baldwin County Friday night. Troopers say around 6:40 p.m. on Alabama 225 near mile marker 21, a Toyota pickup truck with two people inside was rear ended by a Dodge Ram truck with a single driver.
ALDOT Director to be sued by Baldwin County Bridge Company over Gulf Shores Bridge
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) -- The debate over building a new bridge over the Intracoastal Waterway to Baldwin County beaches has made its way to the courtroom. The city of Gulf Shores has been campaigning for such a bridge to alleviate congestion on Hwy 59 and the current W.C. Holmes Bridge.
Telecommunication outage affects 911 service in Northwest Florida
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WALA) - Officials in Escambia and Santa Rosa counties in Florida report that a major telecommunication carrier outage is causing residents to have difficulty calling 911. In Escambia County, callers who are unable to get through to 911 can contact the Escambia County Emergency Communications at 850-471-6310...
'Harvest of Hope Festival' to be held at Crestview Community Center
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- A fall festival happening this weekend supports two free full-year recovery centers. The "Harvest of Hope Festival" is going on Sunday from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Crestview Community Center. General admission is $25, and includes a meal, silent auction, and other activities. Children...
