Read full article on original website
Related
Elizabeth Warren blasts a federal court's 'lawless and reckless decision' striking down the funding mechanism for a top student-loan industry watchdog
The Fifth Circuit, a Trump-shaped appeals court, ruled against the CFPB's funding structure because it gets money through the Fed instead of Congress.
WRAL
Justice Barrett rejects appeal over Biden student debt plan
WASHINGTON — Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett on Thursday rejected an appeal from a Wisconsin taxpayers group seeking to stop the Biden administration's student debt cancellation program. Barrett did not comment in turning away the appeal from the Brown County Taxpayers Association, which also has lost rounds in...
Trump blows up on Truth Social after judge busts him for fraudulent election lawsuit
Former President Donald Trump speaks on May 28, 2022 in Casper, Wyoming. (Chet Strange/Getty Images) This article originally appeared on AlterNet. Former President Donald Trump is not pleased with the recent ruling handed down by a California judge who insists he filed a lawsuit riddled with voter fraud allegations he knew were unfounded. In fact, the former president went so far as to describe the judge as a "partisan hack."
Former Bill Clinton Advisor Believes the FBI Searched Mar-A- Lago to Protect Themselves | Opinion
And he isn’t alone in the belief that the August 8th raid of Mar-a-Lago by a phalanx of FBI agents was a measure of self-defense, not a prelude to prosecution. “I think that one of the big reasons — if not the major reason — that the FBI seized those documents is that they incriminate not Trump, but the FBI in the Russia collusion scandal, in the scandal of spying on Trump’s campaign, and in the scandal of fabricating evidence to the FISA court to lead to wiretaps on key Trump officials.”
Pro-Trump Rally Warns Lindsey Graham, Top Dems to Face Death by Year's End
A speaker at the "ReAwaken America" rally warned high profile politicians including Joe Biden and Chuck Schumer that the "Angel of Death is coming for them."
Trump’s Fundraising PACs Lose $13 Million in Three Months
Former President Donald Trump’s political committees raised about $24 million in the last three months, an eye-popping sum to be sure. But an analysis of his filings shows that the embattled ex-president also spent more than $37 million over the same period, coming out with a net loss of around $13 million.
WRAL
Ruling could mean trials against Big Oil over state wetlands
NEW ORLEANS — Federal judges have ordered a 9-year-old lawsuit against oil and gas companies over damage to Louisiana’s wetlands to be returned to state court for trial, potentially clearing the way for at least 41 similar lawsuits to move forward. A three-judge panel of the 5th U.S....
WRAL
Nickel plays offense in NC's lone congressional toss-up, moderates messaging
APEX, N.C. — It didn’t take long for Democratic state Sen. Wiley Nickel to punch back over the airwaves. He faced criticism from GOP groups and his Republican opponent in North Carolina’s 13th Congressional District—the state’s most competitive U.S. House race—about his law firm representing violent criminals.
WRAL
Bo Hines, Wiley Nickel vie for toss-up congressional seat
North Carolina Republican political newcomer and Democratic state Sen. Wiley Nickel are competing in the state's 13th Congressional District. The area that covers parts of Wake, Wayne and Harnett counties and all of Johnston County is a toss-up district. North Carolina Republican political newcomer and Democratic state Sen. Wiley Nickel...
Comments / 0