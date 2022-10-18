ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WRAL

Justice Barrett rejects appeal over Biden student debt plan

WASHINGTON — Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett on Thursday rejected an appeal from a Wisconsin taxpayers group seeking to stop the Biden administration's student debt cancellation program. Barrett did not comment in turning away the appeal from the Brown County Taxpayers Association, which also has lost rounds in...
WISCONSIN STATE
Salon

Trump blows up on Truth Social after judge busts him for fraudulent election lawsuit

Former President Donald Trump speaks on May 28, 2022 in Casper, Wyoming. (Chet Strange/Getty Images) This article originally appeared on AlterNet. Former President Donald Trump is not pleased with the recent ruling handed down by a California judge who insists he filed a lawsuit riddled with voter fraud allegations he knew were unfounded. In fact, the former president went so far as to describe the judge as a "partisan hack."
CALIFORNIA STATE
Wild Orchid Media

Former Bill Clinton Advisor Believes the FBI Searched Mar-A- Lago to Protect Themselves | Opinion

And he isn’t alone in the belief that the August 8th raid of Mar-a-Lago by a phalanx of FBI agents was a measure of self-defense, not a prelude to prosecution. “I think that one of the big reasons — if not the major reason — that the FBI seized those documents is that they incriminate not Trump, but the FBI in the Russia collusion scandal, in the scandal of spying on Trump’s campaign, and in the scandal of fabricating evidence to the FISA court to lead to wiretaps on key Trump officials.”
TheDailyBeast

Trump’s Fundraising PACs Lose $13 Million in Three Months

Former President Donald Trump’s political committees raised about $24 million in the last three months, an eye-popping sum to be sure. But an analysis of his filings shows that the embattled ex-president also spent more than $37 million over the same period, coming out with a net loss of around $13 million.
WRAL

Bo Hines, Wiley Nickel vie for toss-up congressional seat

North Carolina Republican political newcomer and Democratic state Sen. Wiley Nickel are competing in the state's 13th Congressional District. The area that covers parts of Wake, Wayne and Harnett counties and all of Johnston County is a toss-up district. North Carolina Republican political newcomer and Democratic state Sen. Wiley Nickel...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE

