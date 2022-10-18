Read full article on original website
Two men arrested in Odessa Hotel after being found with drugs
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - According to our news partners at the Odessa American two men are facing charges after Odessa police found meth, cocaine, THC, and marijuana in an Odessa motel room. Police say Anthony Lee and Leroy Webb were selling meth out of their room at the Baymont Inn...
Squatter accused of tearing down vacant Texas home
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Midland man is behind bars after investigators said he was allegedly found squatting in, and tearing down, a vacant home; the damaged home was found while officers were investigating a series of thefts. Joseph Sosa, 39, has been charged with Burglary of a Habitation, Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle, and two counts of property theft.
Bonham Middle Schooler arrested
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - A 6th-grade boy at Bonham Middle School was arrested on Friday after he became upset in class and threatened to bring a gun to school and shoot students. School leaders and ECISD police were notified, and he was arrested and charged with Threat or Exhibition of...
Teen accused of strangling babies at ORMC indicted by grand jury
ODESSA, Texas — A teen accused of strangling two babies at an Odessa hospital nursery and attempting to take a police officer's weapon has been indicted by a grand jury. Marcus McCowan, Jr., 18, was indicted on Oct. 17 for two counts of attempted capital murder, one count of assault of a public servant and one count of attempt to take a weapon from an officer.
Midland Police Officer returned to full-duty status after being arrested for assault
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Midland Police Officer Xzavier Martinez has been returned to full-duty status after an investigation into his arrest for the assault of a male family member in Tarrant County. Xzavier Martinez was arrested in early October in Tarrant county on an assault family violence charge involving an...
Man sentenced to 15 years after robbing four stores in 2020
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Fredrick Calicutt has been sentenced to 15 years for robbery, a second-degree felony. According to the Ector County District Attorney’s office, Calicutt was arrested on January 6th, 2020 at the Sahara Motel along with an accomplice and a prostitute after robbing four different stores. Typically...
16-year-old among 4 accused of shooting at undercover police car
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Four people were arrested earlier this month after allegedly shooting at an undercover police car that was part of a drug operation. Felix Olivas, 31, has been charged with two counts of Engaging in Criminal Activity, Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent to Distribute, Theft of a Firearm, and three counts […]
MPD officer returns to duty following investigation
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Xzavier Martinez, a Midland police officer, has returned to full-duty status after an investigation into his arrest for assaulting a family member in Tarrant County. Martinez was arrested by the Arlington Police Department earlier this month after a physical altercation with his brother, a police report stated. However, according to the Midland […]
2 Wilson & Young Middle School students arrested for shooting threat
ODESSA, Texas — Two sixth grade boys at Wilson & Young Middle School were arrested Thursday for a shooting threat made in school Wednesday. According to Ector County ISD, district police discovered the two boys told other students in a cafeteria that they had a gun in their backpack.
OPD investigates major crash at 2nd and Harless
ODESSA, Texas — The Odessa Police Department is investigating a major crash that occurred this morning near 2nd street and Harless. Drivers should look to avoid the area and find an alternate route this morning. We will continue to update this story as we receive more information.
DPS responding to multiple crashes near Midland
MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas — DPS is responding to two incidents early Friday evening. One is a crash on Highway 191 between Midland and Odessa. DPS says there are no injuries at this time. The other incident is on eastbound I-20 and Loop 250 in Midland. This one is causing...
Family of Nathaniel Machuca honors him with balloon release
MIDLAND, Texas — The family of 25-year-old Nathaniel Machuca came together on Wednesday night to honor him with a balloon release. It has been six months since Machuca was found dead in Midland. The family gathered at his grave site in Andrews, which is where he is originally from.
Local mom almost gives birth on the day of ORMC attack
ODESSA, Texas — On the day of Oct. 3, Megan Wood was scheduled to give birth to her baby at Odessa Regional Medical Center. However, things did not go as planned for her that day. "I was en route to the hospital and then they called and told me...
Midland County Drug Court holds fall graduation ceremony for recovering substance abuse users
MIDLAND, Texas — The Midland County Drug Court held its fall graduation ceremony Monday evening at the Midland County Horseshoe Pavilion. Family members and friends came out to watch and support as the Midland County Drug Court graduated nearly 20 members out of three courts Monday evening – adult felony drug, DWI and transitional treatment.
Caught on Camera - Theft Suspects
Do you recognize these two suspects? A man and a woman did not scan all the items in their cart and stole goods worth $180 from Walmart. If you have any information about this case, please contact Odessa Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS at reference case #22-0015147.
Woman, 4-year-old, found sleeping on wet grass following crash
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa woman was arrested on a warrant last week after a blood test allegedly showed she was intoxicated behind the wheel which led to a crash that endangered a young child. Johanna Gibson, 44, has been charged with drunk driving and endangering a child. According to an affidavit, around 1:54 a.m. […]
Man sentenced to life in prison for 2021 Big Spring murder
BIG SPRING, Texas — A man charged for a murder that happened in Big Spring back in 2021 has been sentenced to life in prison, according to the Howard County District Attorney's Office. The sentencing trial for Luis Hernandez, 49, began on Oct. 13. Early in the morning on...
FBI warns Americans about SIM swapping
ODESSA, Texas — In 2021, the FBI Internet Crime Complaint Center received around 1,600 complaints related to SIM swapping with adjusted losses of more than 68 million dollars. SIM swapping is a method used by criminals that allows them to take control of your smartphone and break into your...
Permian High freshman arrested for text message threat
ODESSA, Texas — According to ECISD, a freshman at Permian High School was arrested for text message threats made to two friends who attend New Tech Odessa and warned them not to go to school Monday. The text included a picture of a gun he took from the internet.
