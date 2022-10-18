Read full article on original website
Kentucky man charged in 1994 killing of Indiana woman
CROWN POINT, Ind. — A Kentucky man has been charged in the 1994 rape and murder of a northwestern Indiana woman found strangled to death inside her home with an electrical cord. Gerald L. Smith, 60, of Madisonville, Kentucky, is charged with rape, murder and murder while committing or...
wmix94.com
Indiana woman charged with first-degree murder for Dix man’s death
JEFFERSON COUNTY — A 43-year-old Evansville, Indiana woman was indicted Thursday in Jefferson County Court on three counts first-degree murder in connection with the shooting death of a 46-year-old Dix man last month. Retha McIntire was initially charged in September with Class 4 felony concealing or aiding a fugitive...
14news.com
KSP investigating deadly crash in Muhlenberg Co.
DRAKESBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Authorities are investigating a deadly crash in Muhlenberg County. According to Kentucky State Police, state troopers were asked to assist the Muhlenberg County Sheriff’s Office with a wreck that happened on P and M Haul Road in Drakesboro. KSP officials say 19-year-old Austin Landrum of...
Two arrested after chase, search effort involving Kentucky deputies, K9
Two people from Hopkinsville were taken into custody for multiple charges after reportedly leading Kentucky authorities on a Thursday night pursuit.
EPD: 19-year-old arrested for firing AK-47 in neighborhood
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Police say a 19-year-old man was arrested after admitting to firing an assault rifle in a northside neighborhood. According to the Evansville Police Department, officers were dispatched to the 1900 block of Asbury Drive on Monday night for a shots fired call. After arrival, officers say they spoke with Collin M. […]
WBKO
Christian Co. man charged with child exploitation offenses
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A Christian County man is being charged with child exploitation offenses. The Kentucky State Police arrested Logan S. Fryar, 28, on charges related to child sexual abuse material. Fryar’s arrest came as a result of an undercover Internet Crimes Against Children investigation. The KSP...
wnky.com
Man arrested on drug trafficking charges in Todd County
ELKTON, Ky. – A man is behind bars on several drug related charges after an arrest earlier this week. On Wednesday, Todd County Sheriff’s Office stopped for a possible motorist assist at the New Cedar Grove Baptist Church driveway. A deputy made contact with the driver, identified as Joshua Hull.
whopam.com
Foul play not suspected in local inmate’s death
Foul play is not suspected in the death of a Christian County Jail inmate who was found unconscious earlier this week. Christian County Coroner Scott Daniel says it appears 41-year old Jacob Deason of Hopkinsville died from natural causes and there were no signs of trauma. He says they are awaiting test results to determine the specific cause of death.
wevv.com
Pair arrested on drug and burglary charges after incident at Webster County apartments
Two people are facing drug and burglary charges in Webster County, Kentucky, after police say they were were found inside an apartment that wasn't theirs with meth, marijuana, and drug paraphernalia. The Providence Police Department says officers went to some apartments on North Broadway Street around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday night...
14news.com
Day 3 wraps up for Owensboro murder re-trial
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - On Wednesday, the trial continued for the man charged with murder following the 2017 car crash that left another man dead. [PREVIOUS: Re-trial for Owensboro man accused of murder begins]. The prosecution continued presenting witnesses Wednesday in its case against Robert Garner, who is also charged...
wvlt.tv
Kentucky man accused of killing daughter arrested in Nashville
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man by the name of Damian Bowden was found and arrested by the U.S. Marshals Task Force in Nashville after he was wanted in connection to the murder of his daughter Daquanna Bowden. Daquanna’s car was found by the Metro Nashville Police Department on Friday,...
westkentuckystar.com
Christian County man arrested after alleged explicit online contact with minor
A Christian County man is in the Marshall County Detention Center after an investigation into alleged sexually explicit online contact with a minor. After an undercover Internet Crimes Against Children investigation by the KSP Electronic Crime Branch, troopers arrested 28-year-old Logan S. Fryar of Christian County and seized equipment believed to be used to facilitate the contact. That equipment has been taken to the KSP forensic lab for further investigation.
Henderson Police identify woman fatally struck by vehicle
HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – On the evening of October 19, A woman died after being hit by a vehicle on South Green Street in Henderson. Witnesses to the accident stated that a woman who looked as though she was having a medical emergency was standing along the side of the road. As she attempted to […]
wkdzradio.com
Details Released In Death Of Christian County Jail Inmate
An inmate at the Christian County Jail died at the hospital after being found unconscious Monday morning. Christian County Coroner Scott Daniel says 41-year-old Jacob Deason was found unconscious and was taken by ambulance to Jennie Stuart Health. Deason was pronounced dead at the hospital and was taken for an autopsy in Louisville.
wevv.com
Police: Man calls 911 from inside Madisonville business after breaking in through window
A man was arrested on charges of burglary, public intoxication, and criminal mischief after breaking into a business in Madisonville, Kentucky early Thursday morning, according to police. The Madisonville Police Department says officers were called to a business on West Arch Street early Thursday morning around 4 a.m. When officers...
14news.com
Evansville felon sentenced to 46 months in federal prison
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville man was sentenced to 46 months in federal prison after officials say he pled guilty to possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. According to a press release, 36-year-old Sergio Rascoe also admitted he violated the terms of his supervised release for his prior federal conviction and was sentenced to an additional 24 months in prison for a total of 70 months.
wfft.com
St. Stanislaus parents protest after East Chicago teacher charged for having 'kill list'
EAST CHICAGO (WLS) -- Parents and students staged a protest at St. Stanislaus school in East Chicago over administrators' decision to send home a teacher who admitted to having a "kill list" leave without contacting police first. "I don't think they're giving us enough. I think they need to come...
OPD: Felon arrested after trying to illegally buy handgun
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — Police say an Owensboro man was arrested and booked into the Daviess County Jail after he tried to make an illegal purchase. According to OPD, detectives learned on Friday that a convicted felon tried to buy a handgun at a local firearms dealer. Investigators revealed that Kenneth W. Givens had falsified […]
14news.com
Hundreds of dollars worth of items stolen from Evansville church
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville church was burglarized on Monday night. According to a police report Tuesday, the burglary happened in the Parrish House that’s connected to Saint Mary’s Catholic Church on Cherry Street. The report states the caller woke up and found that several items were...
westkentuckystar.com
A pair of bodies discovered in Kentucky Lake this week
This week, a pair of bodies were discovered in the waters of Kentucky Lake in separate incidents. Friday in the Twin Lakes Mooring area near Jonathan Creek, two men working reported seeing a small craft in the water. Upon further investigation, they discovered a body with it. Chief Kenny Pratt of the Marshall County Rescue Squad said they responded to recover the body. No other information could be released, yet, as it is very early in the investigation.
