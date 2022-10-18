ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glens Falls, NY

Santa Claus visiting Glens Falls Festival of Trees

By Jay Petrequin
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1W8OWM_0iddiRV800

GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Santa Claus is coming to town – more specifically, Glens Falls. The 31st annual North Country Festival of Trees is coming to the Queensbury Hotel next month, using the hotel’s newly renovated ballroom space as the perfect place to meet jolly Saint Nick himself.

Get the latest news, sports, weather and events delivered right to your inbox!

Decorated Christmas trees will be joined by kissing balls, stockings, centerpieces and more from Friday-Sunday, Nov. 25-27, starting at 11 a.m. and running through the afternoon daily. The annual festivities are a chance to get photos with Santa Claus, enter a basket raffle, and shop at vendors stocked up with holiday goods of all kinds.

Although admission is free, there are several ways to spend your money at the Festival of Trees. They all benefit the Prospect Center, a Queensbury-based organization that assists disabled communities with equipment, education and medical and therapy services. The center serves people in Saratoga, Warren, Washington, Hamilton and Essex counties.

In addition to vendors with decorations and sweets, families can also come to the festivities a bit early for the annual Breakfast with Santa event. Breakfast is served from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. on Saturday and Sunday, priced at $20 for adults, $15 for children and no charge for children ages 2 years old and under.

Holiday train stopping in Saratoga, Fort Edward

The festival is seeking artisans and designers to get hands-on with some of this year’s trees and wreaths. Those interested in decorating can reach out to Kim Heunemann at (518) 832-6113 or (518) 742-0102, or by email at heunemann@cfdsny.org, to get involved.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Comments / 0

Related
NEWS10 ABC

Trick-or-Treating returns to Aviation Mall

For the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic, there's something truly spooky coming to the Aviation Mall. The shops and halls within are saying "Happy Halloween" - or, more accurately, "Happy Malloween" - to the greater Glens Falls area community.
GLENS FALLS, NY
Q 105.7

Popular Washington Co. Diner Closing Its Doors For Good This Weekend

A popular Argyle restaurant has revealed they will be closing permanently this weekend. Restaurant and business closings are something we have unfortunately seen way to much of over the last few years. While the climate has certainly improved after many closed up shop during the toughest stretches of the pandemic, it is still tough for owners and local patrons to see their favorite shops and eateries decide to call it a day.
ARGYLE, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Confectionary House in Troy offers way to make homemade Halloween treats

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Candy is flying off the shelves this Halloween, but the tools you need to make festive treats can be found right in your own kitchen. “Honestly it’s really just melting the chocolate, pouring it into the mold, letting it set up, and that’s really it,” Ashley Lewis, Owner of Confectionary House, […]
TROY, NY
saratogatodaynewspaper.com

Historians, History Buffs Tell Saratoga County Stories

BALLSTON SPA — Stories of famous and not-so-famous Saratoga County residents to tales of corruption, heroism, and fun entertainment venues will be released as a second volume of stories published by the Saratoga County History Center, covering various topics related to the history of Saratoga County. “Saratoga County Stories,”...
SARATOGA COUNTY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Day or night, Clifton Park house scares up a fright

CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A spooktacular house on Evergreen Avenue in Clifton Park has been digging up frights and casting spells of smiles. The Ray Family is behind the beloved Halloween display that’s become a neighborhood tradition. The family moved into their home in 1994 and over time their Halloween decorations got bigger and […]
CLIFTON PARK, NY
NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

39K+
Followers
20K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Your local news leader providing the most up-to-date information about what is happening in your community, at news10.com.

 https://www.news10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy