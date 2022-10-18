A British Army veteran finds the place he truly belongs in a new clip for the upcoming Prime Video nature documentary Wildcat. The film follows Harry Turner, a misunderstood young man suffering from PTSD and depression after being discharged from service in Afghanistan. He ventures out into the Amazon to end his own life far from home where nobody can find him or know whether he's still alive or not. Before he has the chance to execute his plan, however, he meets American scientist Samantha Zwicker and agrees to help her by becoming a surrogate parent to a young, orphaned ocelot.

5 DAYS AGO