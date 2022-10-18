Read full article on original website
AEW Lead Video Engineer Brian Muster Passes Away Unexpectedly, GoFundMe Launched For Family Support
AEW's lead video engineer, Brian Muster, has unexpectedly passed away. Muster, who had been in the professional wrestling business for over 13 years, leaves behind a fiancee as well as two young children. A GoFundMe page with a goal of $75,000 was launched to help support his family. Currently, the fundraiser is nearly 87% complete with people in the industry such as Tony Khan, Chris Jericho, Ryan Barkan, Darby Allin, Amanda Huber, Nick Jackson, Kevin Sullivan, and many more all donating to the project. If you're interested in contributing to the GoFundMe page, click here.
Cora Jade Reveals She Pitched To Jump Off WarGames Cage, Talks Her One Deathmatch Experience
Cora Jade talks her various experience with hardcore wrestling. Since debuting on WWE NXT in February 2021, Cora Jade has made a big impression on fans around the world. Jade has been an essential part of the brand's women's division, which has seemingly saw a major increase in importance over the past number of years.
Bobby Fish And Anthony Greene Backstage At Recent NXT Events
Some familiar names have shown up backstage in WWE again. Fightful Select has learned that Bobby Fish and Anthony Greene were both backstage at recent NXT live events. Bobby Fish recently departed AEW after less than a year-long run with the company. He's since joined IMPACT Wrestling and worked a ton of independent dates, but isn't locked down to a contract as best we know. Fish served as a guest coach for NXT, according to sources familiar with the situation. He was released by WWE in 2021.
WWE SmackDown (10/21/2022): Women's Tag Title Match, Logan Paul Returns, Liv Morgan Competes.
Welcome to the Fightful.com live discussion & coverage for the 10/21/2022 edition of SmackDown on Fox. We will bring full results and breakdowns for every match and segment on the show. Follow Fightful on Twitter.com/Fightful and Facebook.com/FIGHTFULONLINE. - WWE Women's Tag Team Championship Match: Damage CTRL (Dakota Kai & Iyo...
CM Punk back to WWE? Willow Nightingale is All Elite, Athena controvery | Grapsody 10/22/22
Grapsody sees Will Washington (@WilliamRBR), Philip Lindsey (@PhilDL616), and Righteous Reg (@RighteousReg) talk wrestling news for October 22nd, 2022!
Cora Jade Talks HBK's Advice, Paige/Saraya, AJ Lee, Halloween Havoc, Death Matches, Natalya | Interview
Sean Ross Sapp speaks with Cora Jade ahead of NXT Halloween Havoc on October 22!. Exclusive! Grab the NordVPN deal https://nordvpn.com/fightful Try it risk-free now with a 30-day money-back guarantee, and FOUR MONTHS FREE!
Cora Jade Sent Roxanne Perez A Text The Day ROH Shutdown Was Announced
Cora Jade and Roxanne Perez manifested their time in NXT. The rivalry between Jade and Perez will come to a head at NXT Halloween Havoc when they clash in a Weapons Wild match. Jade and Perez are former NXT Women's Tag Team Champions, but their partnership ended when Jade turned on Perez on the July 12 episode of NXT, costing Perez a chance to win the NXT Championship.
The Acclaimed Win The Right To Scissor Again, Logan Paul Punches Jey Uso | WWE SD x AEW Recap
Here is your fight size update for WWE Friday Night SmackDown and AEW Rampage on Friday, October 21, 2022. - Logan Paul punched out Jey Uso on Friday night. At the end of the show, the social media megastar came to the ring and discussed his upcoming match with Roman Reigns. He noted that he might be the underdog, but he'll only need one punch to take Reigns down. Jey Uso attacked him from behind, and when Sami Zayn tried to stop his Bloodline stablemate, Paul dropped Uso with a knockout punch.
Chris Jericho Files To Trademark 'Chris Jericho's Blood Boat' And More
Chris Jericho files a new trademark. On October 17, Chris Jericho filed to trademark "Chris Jericho's Blood Boat" for entertainment services. Jericho's Four Leaf Clover cruise will set sail in February 2023. Fans can learn more about the cruise by clicking here. Full description:. Mark For: CHRIS JERICHO'S BLOOD BOAT...
Darby Allin Discusses Wanting To 'Disappear' From AEW Television
Darby Allin has been a staple on AEW television since AEW Dynamite premiered in 2019. Allin has had some of the most memorable moments in AEW history, including facing CM Punk in his first AEW match. Allin has been involved in memorable feuds with Cody Rhodes, Punk, MJF, and regularly...
Apollo Crews: Moving To NXT Has Been A Fresh Start, It Has Reignited My Passion
Apollo Crews says his NXT run has been a fresh start, and it has reignited his passion. Crews previously competed on NXT after he signed with WWE in 2014. He moved up to the main roster in 2016. During his time there, he won the WWE United States Championship and the WWE Intercontinental Championship. Crews returned to NXT this past June, and he has been feuding with Grayson Waller ever since.
Carmelo Hayes Discusses Parallels To Shawn Michaels, Shawn 'Pulling Him Back'
Carmelo Hayes channeled John Cena during one of his first NXT appearances, stepping to Adam Cole and showing Ruthless Aggression. In his nearly two years on television, Hayes has continued to show a brash attitude similar to the Thuganomics John Cena or a 90s Shawn Michaels. Speaking to Cameron Hawkins...
Good Brothers Have Officially Re-Signed With WWE; NJPW Status
The DEVILS HAVE EGGED onto WWE TV once again. Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows returned to WWE this past week, setting off a chain of speculation as to what happened to lead to this. Fightful Select reported that Gallows and Anderson had WWE interest while they were under IMPACT contract,...
Thunder Rosa Says Those Unhappy With Her Being Champ Can Talk To The Boss, Aiming For January Return
Thunder Rosa addresses her current status. In a recent interview with Bleacher Report, AEW Interim Women's Champion Toni Storm stated she was looking forward to defeating Thunder Rosa, the current AEW Women's Champion, to "stop this interim nonsense." Storm said, "I think that's been bothering a lot of people because...
Watch: DIRTY DANGO vs. Johnny Swinger | Before the IMPACT Oct 20, 2022
Watch the latest episode of Impact featuring Dirty Dango vs. Johnny Swinger. Get exclusive pro wrestling content on Fightful Select, our premium news service! Click here to learn more.
Mick Foley Doesn't Believe Everything MJF Says, MJF Tells Him To Take The Nestea Plunge Off A Bridge
Maxwell Jacob Friedman invites Mick Foley to take his most famous bump off of a bridge because he is the salt of the earth. MJF and William Regal had a verbal exchange on the October 19 episode of Dynamite that was rooted in the very personal history between the two dating back to when Max had a tryout for WWE in the Barclays Center several years ago when he was just 19 years old.
Report: PJ Black Returning To IMPACT Wrestling
PJ Black reportedly headed back to IMPACT. According to Mike Johnson at PWInsider, PJ Black (Justin Gabriel) will be returning to IMPACT Wrestling. The report states that Black is "expected" to work the IMPACT TV tapings in Las Vegas on October 21 and 22. Black last wrestled for IMPACT in...
NXT Deadline Confirmed For December
The next NXT premium live event has been confirmed. The next NXT premium live event NXT Deadline will take place on Saturday, December 10. The news was announced by Shawn Michaels during the NXT Halloween Havoc media call. On Thursday, Fightful Select reported the news of NXT holding a premium...
WWE Files To Trademark Name Of New NXT Show
WWE has filed a new trademark. On October 15, WWE filed to trademark "NXT Deadline" for entertainment services, specifically a new show. It is currently unclear how, when, or if NXT Deadline will take place. Full description:. Mark For: NXT DEADLINE trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of...
Update On Eric Young's Contract Status With IMPACT
Eric Young has been with IMPACT Wrestling for the last two years, and will be for a little bit longer at least. Young returned to IMPACT in 2020 shortly after being released by WWE, and immediately won the IMPACT World Championship. Since then, he's remained an integral figure on the program, even staying on television during a knee injury that kept him out of in-ring action. Upon arriving back in IMPACT, it was revealed that he'd signed a "multi-year contract" with the brand.
