cbs4local.com

El Paso police officers put life on the line for base pay of $47K

EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — An officer shortage continues to plague the El Paso Police Department, worsening the manpower they have to protect the city. It’s a growing problem, with a history, dating back to the 70s. El Paso Police Department Sergeant Robert Gomez, who has been with...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

Body of woman found in El Paso desert sparks homicide investigation

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A body was discovered in the El Paso desert Wednesday morning. A passerby made the discovery near the intersection of 2900 Bob Hope Drive and Mission Ridge Boulevard. The body of a woman who is believed to be in her mid-30s to late-30s was...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

El Paso Police Department 'Most Wanted' for Oct. 23

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Crime Stoppers of El Paso, Inc., distributes fugitives wanted by the El Paso Police Department every week through the Most Wanted feature. The attached fugitives are individuals, where attempts in locating them for one reason or another have been unsuccessful. The agencies submit these...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

Body of fallen police officer Jacob Arellano escorted to El Paso funeral home

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Jacob Arellano arrived in his hometown Thursday. Local law enforcement agencies escorted the body of Arellano from the El Paso International Airport to Funeraria del Angel Central along Montana Avenue. The El Paso Fire Department also paid tribute to the fallen officer by hoisting...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

Boss Chicken opens new restaurant in northeast El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Boss Chicken opened a new location in northeast El Paso. The 11191 Sean Haggerty location is the tenth Boss Tenders, Dogs & Custard restaurant to open in El Paso since the concept was created in 2017. Boss Tenders, Dogs, and Custard serves four varieties...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

Downed power line causes closure on McCombs Road in northeast El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A utility pole was hit along McCombs Road Thursday morning. The incident has closed off McCombs Road between US-54 and Stan Roberts. Seek alternate route until further notice. Texas Department of Transportation stated motorists should seek alternate route until further notice. A construction company...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

El Paso may look to outside businesses to help keep up with overgrown weeds

EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — The City of El Paso held a clean-up event to remove overgrown weeds Friday however some of the volunteers from a landscaping company did not show up. Benjamin Yard and Landscaping services offered their services to the city however they had to cancel because none of the employees showed up to work.
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

City provides COVID-19 testing kiosks throughout El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The City of El Paso will begin offering free COVID-19 testing using kiosks across El Paso beginning on Friday. Most of the kiosks will be open 24 hours a day, seven days a week. The tests are free for individuals who are symptomatic, have...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

El Paso Pro-Musica returns to the borderland

EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — The annual "Young Artist Development Series," collaboration with El Paso Pro-Musica and Johns Hopkins University and the Peabody School of Music kicks off on October 17 with "The Raven Trio," in a special residency in schools throughout the region, UTEP Master Classes, as well as community engagement culminating in a Concert on Friday, October 21 at 7:30 p.m. at UTEP's Fox Fine Arts Recital Hall.
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

Inflation continues to impact El Paso animal shelters

EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — A pet is becoming harder to own with the continued high prices caused by inflation. Inflation has brought increased prices for pet food, supplies and veterinary care causing owners to surrender their pets to local shelters. A survey by the Special Reports Team at...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

Report finds 10.3% of El Paso workforce is self-employed

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A recent report found that about 10.3% of workers in El Paso are self-employed. That is a total of $37,744 workers. The report was conducted by Self Financial which did a report on the U.S. cities with the most self-employed workers. Due in large...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

NMSU vs San Jose State game postponed after death of San Jose player

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — The New Mexico State University game versus San Jose State University has been postponed after a player for San Jose State was killed in a crash. The player who died was identified as 18-year-old Camdan McWright. Wright was a freshman at San Jose State...
LAS CRUCES, NM
cbs4local.com

Las Cruces residents to vote on $23 million in GO bonds

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (CBS4) — Early voting has begun in Las Cruces and a number of General Obligation Bonds projects are on the ballot for the upcoming general election. The City of Las Cruces has four different projects totaling $23 million in GO Bonds. Of the $23 million, $6...
LAS CRUCES, NM
cbs4local.com

El Paso Chihuahuas Chico nominated for 3 mascot hall fame of awards

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso Chihuahuas mascot, Chico, is nominated for three mascot hall of fame awards. Chico is nominated for the minor league choice-greatest community impact award, minor league best in-game routine/skit, and minor league best video skit/short. To vote for Chico click here. :...
EL PASO, TX

