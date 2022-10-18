Read full article on original website
Related
N.O.R.E. Publicly Apologizes to George Floyd’s Family for Ye’s Comments On Drink Champs
Drink Champs podcast host, N.O.R.E., publicly apologized to the family of George Floyd for comments hip-hop artist Ye made about Floyd’s death. N.O.R.E., of the hip-hop group Capone-N-Noreaga (C-N-N), appeared on The Breakfast Club earlier this week to speak about the controversial episode that was posted over the weekend before being taken down.
AOL Corp
'Bless his heart': Jeb Bush says Trump’s handling of documents a 'far cry' from his father's
Former GOP presidential candidate and Florida Gov. Jeb Bush appeared Thursday on Your World With Neil Cavuto and responded to former President Donald Trump’s accusation that Bush’s late father, former President George H.W. Bush, mishandled government documents after leaving office. Trump accused the 41st president of taking millions of documents to a former bowling alley and former Chinese restaurant.
Donald Trump Jr's Fianceé Kimberly Guilfoyle & Ivanka Trump's Email Accounts Leaked By Social Media Platform
Social media platform Parler accidentally leaked the email accounts of nearly 200 high-profile users, including those of Ivanka Trump and Don Jr.’s fiancée, RadarOnline.com has learned.The monumental mistake took place earlier this week after Kanye West agreed to purchase the conservative and pro-free speech platform on Tuesday.According to Daily Mail, the blunder was made when 198 VIP users were sent an email announcing Kanye’s acquisition of the platform. But instead of adding recipients via the blind carbon copy (BCC) email function, the person who sent out the email accidentally used the carbon copy (CC) function.Besides Ivanka and Don Jr.’s fiancée,...
Trump rally crowd interrupts him by singing national anthem as he launches rant about Jan 6 subpoena
Donald Trump interrupted by crowd singing national anthem at rally. Donald Trump held his first rally since being subpoenaed in the congressional investigation into January 6 on Saturday, where the enthusiastic crowd interrupted him by breaking out in song. Speaking in Robstown, Texas, the ex-president addressed a crowd of supporters...
Halle Bailey’s Boyfriend Responds to Amanda Seales’ Suggestion That She Should Break Up With Him
A YouTube personality and rapper who is dating The Little Mermaid actress Halle Bailey is speaking out after a comedian/actress took aim at him. Darryl Dwayne Granberry Jr., a YouTube personality who goes by the moniker PontiacMadeDDG and/or DDG has responded to Insecure actor Amanda Seales‘ suggestion that Grown-ish actress Bailey should leave him.
The Lady In the Yellow Dress Looks For Her Boo But Finds Stacey Abrams
The viral sensation Shuntel Renay in her yellow-ish dress has been just the burst of sunshine on our social media timelines that we need — especially during one of the most confusing political seasons. We’re talking to you Georgia!. While all eyes are on a number of hotly...
John Legend Admits He Was Selfish, ‘Wasn’t a Great Partner’ Initially to Chrissy Teigen
R&B singer and philanthropist John Legend is known for romance and the love he sings about in his music. Yet the crooner admitted he “wasn’t a great partner” to wife Chrissy Teigen when they started dating. According to Vanity Fair, in a recent podcast interview, Legend revealed...
Beyond the Binary: Why Pronouns Matter. Black Public Media’s Be Heard! Campaign To Release Three Short Films on Gender Affirmation
Black Public Media (BPM) is going beyond the gender binary and weighing in on the pronoun debate with a short film series — part of its latest BE HEARD! social media campaign, which tackles pressing social issues. The Harlem-based national media arts nonprofit dedicated to creating and producing media...
Kerry Washington Gushes About Her Husband and Celebrates Their Netflix Films Releasing On Same Day
Kerry Washington and Nnamdi Asomugha have plenty of reasons to celebrate: they’re nearing their 10-year wedding anniversary and share Netflix release dates. Washington recently gushed about her husband and his new film, which shares the same release date as her new Netflix flick, The School for Good and Evil.
Black Enterprise
New York City, NY
147K+
Followers
16K+
Post
51M+
Views
ABOUT
BLACK ENTERPRISE, your ultimate source for wealth creation, is the premier business, investing, and wealth-building resource for African Americans.https://www.blackenterprise.com
Comments / 0