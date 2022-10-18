ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Healthy giraffe born at Dallas Zoo stands 5 feet tall, 135 pounds

By Annie Gimbel
CBS DFW
CBS DFW
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43h4kV_0iddiInp00

Your Tuesday Morning Headlines, October 18th, 2022 03:00

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - At 5 feet tall and 135 pounds, the newest addition to the Dallas Zoo is a healthy giraffe.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35Q5WP_0iddiInp00
Isn't she cute? Welcome to the world little one. Dallas Zoo

Born on Oct. 13 to mom Katie and dad Tebogo, the female calf is starting to venture out. But she's still very attached to mom, following her everywhere as any newborn would.

However, zoo officials said she is starting to venture out into the giraffe feed yard as of Monday.

Guests may even catch a glimpse of her intermittently, but the zoo doesn't yet have a set schedule for when she's out and about.

They're leaving that up to Mama and baby.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
People

Texas Hero Hound Wins Dog of the Year Award for Supporting Stressed Firefighters

Clementine won the Dog of the Year Award at the 2022 ASPCA Humane Awards for her work at Cedar Hill Fire Department's Fire Station #212 in Texas Clementine is a hero who comforts heroes. The 3-year-old Catahoula/hound mix is a shelter dog turned firefighter whose story starts in 2021 when she was dropped off at a Louisiana animal rescue. After arriving at the shelter, Clementine was relocated to Tri-City Animal Shelter in Cedar Hill, Texas, by an ASPCA Animal Relocation team to protect her from Hurricane Ida. At...
CEDAR HILL, TX
CBS DFW

North Texas Ghost Stories: The Millermore Mansion

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) -- In Dallas, one old mansion has drawn out some of the most told ghost stories in town.The Millermoore Mansion sits in Dallas' Old City Park just south of Downtown.Old City Park has become a collection ground of sorts for old and historic homes that ones stood elsewhere but where torn down and rebuilt at the park as a way to preserve them.The crown jewel of all those homes in the park is the Millermoore Mansion which originally stood in Oak Cliff. It was brought to Old City Park in 1968 and was opened to the public. Soon after,...
DALLAS, TX
96.5 KVKI

Potty Mouth Ghosts Haunt This North Texas Home

I love a good ghost story and I found one on WFAA out of Dallas. This is the tale of Linda Hill’s rental property in Gainesville, Texas. She and her hubby own several rental homes, but she could not keep a tenant in this home on Denton Street north of the DFW Metroplex.
GAINESVILLE, TX
CBS DFW

Aftermath of 2019 tornado inspired a North Texas teen to launch a non-profit

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Oct. 20 marks the third anniversary of the 2019 Dallas tornado - the costliest in Texas history.The EF-3 tore through a 15-mile path, damaging nearly 3,000 homes and 1,000 businesses. That night, then 14-year-old Rishab Siddamshetty and his family had no idea they were in the path of a tornado until it was nearly on top of them."Our ears popped, and we definitely knew there was something happening," said Sarita Telukunta, Rishab's mother. "We all just ran into a small powder bath. And then the lights went off. And there was this explosion.""I was just thinking, 'Please...
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Picture Perfect Pumpkin Patches in North Texas

FORT WORTH, TX (CBSDFW.COM) — It's feeling a bit like Fall! There's a key ingredient to all things fall, pumpkins. Below is a list of pumpkin patches located here in North Texas, or just a drive away.Autumn at the Arboretum8525 Garland Road, Dallas, Texas 75218  September 17th - October 31st9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.Pumpkins, family activities, musicMore information on parking and entry here Dallas Farmers' Market Pumpkin Patch920 S. Harwood, Dallas, TX 75201September 17th - October 31stMonday - Friday: 10:00 a.m. - 5 p.m.Saturday: 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.Sunday 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.Pumpkins, marketMore information on parking and entry hereHall's Pumpkin...
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Children's Medical Center Dallas throws special Halloween party for patients

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Patients at Children's Medical Center Dallas got a chance to celebrate spooky season with a special Halloween party on Thursday. Spirit Halloween donated costumes of all sizes so the kids could pick out what they want to dress up as this year. "She loves dressing up," said Joani Ramos, whose 10-year-old granddaughter Samantha is waiting for heart and kidney transplants. "She loves all the decorations." Ramos says Halloween is Samantha's favorite holiday. She's a frequent patient at the hospital, and she's been excited for the party all week. "It really helps lift her spirits, boosts her morale," Ramos said. "It helps...
DALLAS, TX
Mix 93.1

Only 90 Minutes from Tyler, TX–A Castle Ruled by Llamas Awaits You

If you love animals, make plans to visit this castle "ruled" by llamas awaiting you in Royse City--only 90 minutes from Tyler, Texas!. OK, so this Irish-style castle in Royse City, TX isn't literally ruled by llamas, but they definitely get the royal treatment at ShangriLlama--and so will you! That's just how the Brucato Family and their llamas roll. And seriously, this castle is gorgeous!
ROYSE CITY, TX
CW33

True Texas story: New trailer out for holiday movie about Keller woman, son

DALLAS (KDAF) — A new trailer is out, giving movies goers a sneak peek behind the real-life story of a North Texas mother and her son. The film 5000 BLANKETS tells the story of Cyndi Bunch and her son Phillip whose worlds were turned upside down in the late 90s when Cyndi’s husband became ill with schizophrenia, eventually leaving the family to live on the streets of Fort Worth.
KELLER, TX
MySanAntonio

Remembering the original Big Tex, who burned down 10 years ago today

On Oct. 19, 2012, at approximately 10:30 a.m., smoke began billowing from the shirt collar of Big Tex, the State Fair of Texas' larger-than-life mascot. Within minutes, flames engulfed his 52-foot frame, turning the Texas idol into a funeral pyre before worried onlookers, who let out a collective wail when the conflagration consumed his once-beaming face.
DALLAS, TX
Dallas Observer

Esquire Lists Two Dallas Spots on 32 Best Gay Bars in Country

Esquire's editor Alfonso Fernandez Navas issued a directive to his co-workers when they sat down to plan stories about LGBTQ+ lives in the publication: Have fun. For the team, this shift in perspective was welcome. From the introduction of the 32 Best Gay Bars in America list:. "So much of...
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

CBS DFW

Dallas, TX
158K+
Followers
23K+
Post
52M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 11 bring you the latest news, sports and weather in Dallas/Ft. Worth. The Ones of Texas.

 https://dfw.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy