First ‘Hub RTP’ project starts construction; more projects to come

By Joseph Holloway
 4 days ago

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C. (WNCN) — Research Triangle Park leaders broke ground Tuesday on what they’re calling the center of the park’s future downtown district.

It will be called “the Horseshoe” and it’ll be three large buildings filled with retail and office space. Construction crews are already mobilizing and will soon start building.

RTP leaders said this project is the first component of “Hub RTP.” Crews will also start building a 1,200-unit apartment complex before the end of the year and the district will include a splash pad, trails, and green spaces.

Linda Hall with the RTP Foundation told CBS 17 that people who work out here won’t have to go to Downtown Durham or Downtown Raleigh to eat, shop, or enjoy nightlife.

“We wanted to make it really truly live, work, play and, in this new hybrid working environment, having those spaces to get outside of the office is critical,” said Hall.

The RTP foundation said “the Horseshoe” should open by early 2024 and the organization will announce the first tenant in the next few weeks.

