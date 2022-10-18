ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man accused of six counts of agg assault

By Odessa American
 4 days ago
Logan Perry

An Odessa man is facing half a dozen aggravated assault charges after his neighbors told police he chased three boys and then pulled a gun when questioned about the incident.

According to an Odessa Police Department report, officers received a 911 call from the 1000 block of Graham Avenue about a man with a gun around 8 p.m. Sunday.

When they arrived, they spoke with a man who said Logan Perry, 28, chased his 12-year-old son and two of his friends to his family’s apartment, the report stated. The boy’s father told officers he went to Perry’s apartment to ask him what had happened and Perry smelled like alcohol and appeared to be drunk.

The boy’s father said Perry ran inside the apartment, grabbed a gun, pointed it at him, his wife, his son and three other boys, ages 12 and 13, threatened to shoot them and chased them, gun in hand, the report stated.

Perry’s wife admitted Perry pointed the gun at the group and said she tried to calm him down and stop him, but noted he is a big man, the report stated. She gave police the gun, a 9 mm Taurus.

Perry told police he’d heard someone banging on his window, saw some kids and assumed they’d done it. According to the report, he said he grabbed his gun because the children’s family approached him, but he denied pointing it at anyone or threatening anyone.

Perry was arrested on suspicion of six counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony punishable by two to 20 years in prison.

Perry, who Ector County jail records show is 5 foot, 10 inches tall and 300 pounds, was released from custody Sunday after posting surety bonds totaling $120,000.

