These Minnesota Residents Have Vanished With Very Little Information On Their DisappearancesThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedMinneapolis, MN
ARC of Voter Justice Tour Increases Black Voter Registration.Matthew C. WoodruffJacksonville, FL
Minnesota UFO witnesses a hundred miles apart report similar objectsRoger MarshPrior Lake, MN
Anthony Cassius and the Quest for an On-Sale Liquor License (1947 - 1949)Matt ReicherMinneapolis, MN
Kanye West Says George Floyd’s Death Was Caused by Fentanyl: "The guy's knee wasn't even on his neck like that."News TenderMinneapolis, MN
Minnesota prep football scores: Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022
Ada-Borup/Norman County West 36, Red Lake County 8. Cedar Mountain-Comfrey 55, Westbrook-Walnut Grove 19. Hillcrest Lutheran 34, Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley 30. Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg 35, Long Prairie-Grey Eagle 8. Kimball 32, Upsala/Swanville 6. Kingsland 68, Grand Meadow 32. La Crescent 42, Pine Island 21. Lakeville North 31, Forest Lake 14. Lakeville South 77, Hopkins...
Penguins and 84 Lumber Announce Military Appreciation Game on November 5
For the third-consecutive season, 84 Lumber has been named the presenting partner of the Pittsburgh Penguins' Military Appreciation Game, which will take place on Saturday, November 5 at 7:00 PM against the Seattle Kraken. All fans in attendance will receive a co-branded camouflage hat, courtesy of 84 Lumber. The Penguins...
"Ask Art": Red Wings Mailbag
The fans' optimism has also generated many questions, so our very own Art Regner is the sage (his term) with the answers! So, let's get the puck rolling with the season debut of "Ask Art," the Red Wings' official mailbag. Who do you think is the most underrated player on...
Caps Come Home to Host Kings
In the midst of a stretch in which they're playing five of six games on the road, the Caps stop home to host the Los Angeles Kings on Saturday night, Washington's final home game of October. The Caps hit the road for four straight games starting on Monday in New Jersey.
NHL Buzz: Grzelcyk to make season debut for Bruins against Ducks
Greenway in lineup for Wild; Avalanche claim Hunt off waivers. Welcome to the NHL Buzz. The 2022-23 regular season is underway, and NHL.com has you covered with all the latest news. Boston Bruins. Matt Grzelcyk will make his season debut for the Bruins against the Anaheim Ducks on Thursday (7...
How the top 25 Minnesota high school football teams fared in Week 8
Vote now: Who should be SBLive's Minnesota Athlete of the Week? (Oct. 9-15) Minnesota high school girls soccer section tournament roundup. Minnesota high school boys soccer section tournament roundup. This post will be updated as scores finalize across the state. 1. Rosemount (8-0) Defeated ...
St. Paul high school football game suspended after "physical altercation"
ST. PAUL, Minn. – A high school football game in St. Paul ended prematurely Wednesday night due to a "physical altercation." Saint Paul City Conference Athletics' website states that 2 minutes and 30 seconds were left in the match up between Harding/Humboldt's team and Johnson High School. Harding/Humboldt was leading 35-22."We are investigating the situation along with our partners at the Minnesota State High School League to determine appropriate next steps," said a St. Paul Public Schools spokesperson.WCCO reached out Wednesday night to MSHSL officials for a comment.
Eichel scores twice in Golden Knights win against Jets
LAS VEGAS -- Jack Eichel scored two goals for the Vegas Golden Knights in a 5-2 win against the Winnipeg Jets at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday. "We had a good start," Eichel said. "We came out and played well in the first 20, and we were able to find a way to win from there."
Point scores twice for Lightning in OT victory against Panthers
Forward wins it on power play at 2:08; Stamkos extends goal streak to five. Steven Stamkos extended his goal streak to five games while Brayden Point tallied twice, including the winner in overtime, in the Lightning win. 05:04 •. Brayden Point scored his second goal of the game at 2:08...
Flyers Unveil Reverse Retro Jerseys to be Worn at Eight Games This Season
Also returning from the Flyers' 1981-82 and 1982-83 seasons for player warm-ups only are Cooperalls. PHILADELPHIA (October 20, 2022) - Today, the Philadelphia Flyers unveiled the team's adidas Reverse Retro ADIZERO jerseys for the 2022-2023 season in conjunction with adidas and the National Hockey League. Building on the success of the program which launched in 2020, adidas and the NHL collaborated with teams this year to design new Reverse Retro jerseys that call back to unique historic moments in each Club's history. The 2022-23 edition of the Flyers Reverse Retro design features a championship-level look from the franchise's Stanley Cup-winning seasons and integrates unique elements from multiple eras.
Chara honored by Bruins during pregame ceremony
Defenseman dropped ceremonial puck, retired from NHL after 24 seasons. Recently retired Bruins star Zdeno Chara and his two sons receive an ovation at TD Garden during the ceremonial puck drop before MIN-BOS 01:53 •. BOSTON -- After the ceremonial puck was dropped, Zdeno Chara shared a round of handshakes...
SAY WHAT: 'WE NEED TO BE PREPARED'
What was said around the rink ahead of tonight's tilt with visiting 'Canes. "Very strong team. Obviously an extremely hard-working team. They do everything right and they have a lot of skilled players as well, so it's a good challenge for us. We need to be prepared and ready for the game that they're goona play."
NHL Buzz: Slafkovsky out for Canadiens against Stars
Ehlers to miss 7-10 days for Jets; Greenway placed on IR by Wild. Welcome to the NHL Buzz. The 2022-23 regular season is underway, and NHL.com has you covered with all the latest news. Montreal Canadiens. Juraj Slafkovsky has an upper-body injury and will not be in the lineup against...
Doughty braces for challenge of facing Ovechkin when Kings play Capitals
ARLINGTON, Va. -- Drew Doughty has missed playing against Alex Ovechkin the past two seasons. But there's one thing the Los Angeles Kings defenseman isn't looking forward to when he faces Ovechkin and the Washington Capitals at Capital One Arena on Saturday (7 p.m. ET; NBCSWA, BSW, ESPN+, SN NOW).
Need to Know: Bruins vs. Wild
BOSTON - The Bruins' four-game homestand will continue Saturday afternoon when the Minnesota Wild come to TD Garden for a matinee matchup, the Black & Gold's first afternoon tilt of the season. Coach Jim Montgomery said following Friday's practice at Warrior Ice Arena that he has yet to select a...
Burakovsky receives Stanley Cup ring before Avalanche-Kraken game
Landeskog gave former teammate the hardware at Ball Arena. Andre Burakovsky's got some new bling. Colorado Avalanche captain Gabriel Landeskog gave Burakovsky his Stanley Cup championship ring before the Avalanche and Seattle Kraken game at Ball Arena on Friday. Burakovsky won it all with the Avalanche last season before signing a five-year contract with the Kraken on July 13.
Florida Panthers Agree to Terms with Eric Staal on a One-Year Contract
SUNRISE, Fla. - Florida Panthers General Manager Bill Zito announced today that the club has agreed to terms with forward Eric Staal on a one-year contract. "Eric is an experienced leader in this League and a tremendous competitor," said Zito. "His professionalism and veteran mindset will add value to our locker room on and off the ice."
CHL Notebook: Savoie works on game with Sabres while in WHL
First-round pick in 2022 draft gets daily pointers, criticism from NHL team. Future NHL stars are developing in the Canadian Hockey League this season. Each week, NHL.com highlight a few of the top NHL-affiliated prospects in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League, the Ontario Hockey League and the Western Hockey League.
5 THINGS - FLAMES VS. SABRES
FLAMES (3-0-0) vs. SABRES (2-1-0) 7:30 p.m. MT | TV: Sportsnet 360 | RADIO: Sportsnet 960 The FAN. Purchase your online 50/50 tickets for a chance at some big cash!. Goals - Elias Lindholm, Tyler Toffoli (2) Sabres:. Points - Rasmus Dahlin (4) Goals - Dahlin (3) Special Teams:. Flames:
On Campus: Early look at Hobey Baker Award field
NHL first-round draft picks Cooley, Hughes could be in running for NCAA player of year. The 2023 Hobey Baker Award won't be handed out until April, but it's not too early to look at some of the top candidates for the trophy given annually to the best men's player in NCAA Division I hockey.
