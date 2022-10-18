Read full article on original website
Christian McCaffrey traded to 49ers: Panthers deal star RB in blockbuster for multiple draft picks, per report
With the Nov. 1 trade deadline on the horizon, the NFL has its first major blockbuster. The Carolina Panthers have agreed to trade All-Pro running back Christian McCaffrey to the San Francisco 49ers for multiple draft selections, according to NFL Media. In return for McCaffrey, the Panthers receive 2023 second, third and fourth-round picks, plus a fifth-rounder in 2024.
Broncos' Russell Wilson: Out Sunday
Wilson (hamstring) will not play in the Broncos' Week 7 matchup with the Jets, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. Denver will opt to err on the side of caution with Wilson and allow him time to heal and prevent a lingering injury. As a result, Brett Rypien will ge the start against the Jets. The veteran's next chance to suit up will come in Week 8 versus the Jaguars.
Broncos' Brett Rypien: Will start Week 7
Rypien is set to start the Broncos' Week 7 matchup against the Jets, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. With Russell Wilson (hamstring) sidelined, Rypien will get the starting nod for Denver. He last saw action in Week 16 of the 2021 season for the Broncos, but this will mark his first meaningful time on the field.
Travis Kelce feels Chiefs planning move after restructured contract clears cap space: 'Something's in the air'
The Kansas City Chiefs are one of the best teams in the NFL and in the mix for Super Bowl contention, not surprising given Andy Reid is head coach and Patrick Mahomes is the quarterback. Kansas City's road to the Super Bowl is a bit tougher after losing to the Buffalo Bills Sunday, giving their AFC rivals the inside track toward earning home-field advantage in the conference.
Notre Dame vs. UNLV live stream, watch online, TV channel, kickoff time, football game odds, prediction
Notre Dame will be trying to get back on the right track Saturday on the heels of a deflating loss to Stanford last week. The Fighting Irish, theoretically, should be able to get that job done as they welcome UNLV to South Bend, Indiana, in Week 8. Notre Dame stumbles...
Panthers' D'Onta Foreman: In line for increased carries
Foreman will likely split carries with Chuba Hubbard for the Panthers after Christian McCaffrey was traded Thursday. McCaffrey dominated the work out of Carolina's backfield through six games this season, so there will be a significant number of touches available after he was traded to the 49ers. It's unclear whether Foreman or Chuba Hubbard will lead the running backs corps moving forward, as Foreman has seen 12 carries as compared to Hubbard's six. A fairly even split could continue, which would limit the fantasy potential of both backs -- particularly considering the poor state of the Panthers' offense.
Jets' Braxton Berrios: Picks up injury
Berrios was a limited participant in the Jets' practice Wednesday due to a back injury, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports. Berrios is tending to the injury following Sunday's win over the Packers. While the All-Pro kick returner has played more than 30 percent of the Jets' offensive snaps just once this season, he's coming off back-to-back games with rushing touchdowns. Berrios will have two more practices to increase his activity before Sunday's contest against Denver.
Tom Brady could break a major NFL record in Week 7 that he probably isn't thrilled to be breaking
Over the course of his 22-year career, Tom Brady has broken dozens of NFL records and he could be adding one more to the list on Sunday, although it's a record that he would probably prefer not to be breaking. If Brady gets sacked just two times against the Panthers,...
Tom Brady reiterates commitment to the game despite Buccaneers' struggles: 'No retirement in my future'
Two years after arriving in Tampa and immediately guiding the Buccaneers to a Super Bowl title, Tom Brady is enduring one of his toughest seasons in recent memory. Not only has the 45-year-old quarterback endured tabloid gossip about his life away from football, but he's struggled to consistently elevate an injury-riddled supporting cast during a 3-3 start. Even so, Brady is happily committed to the game, preaching optimism about the rest of the 2022 season and telling reporters Thursday that he won't be hanging up the cleats anytime soon.
Lions' Josh Reynolds: Dealing with knee issue
Reynolds was a non-participant at practice Wednesday due to a knee injury. While Reynolds gutted through a sprained ankle in the Lions' last two games before a Week 6 bye, he's now dealing with a new health concern. His status thus should be monitored Thursday and Friday to get a sense of his availability for Sunday's contest at Dallas. DJ Chark (ankle) also didn't practice Wednesday, so the team's healthy wide receivers behind top option Amon-Ra St. Brown (ankle) are Kalif Raymond and Tom Kennedy.
Panthers' D'Onta Foreman: Could lead post-CMC committee
Interim coach Steve Wilks said Friday that Foreman and Chuba Hubbard will form a running back committee following the trade that sent Christian McCaffrey to the 49ers, though Carolina plans to ride the hot hand, Joe Person of The Athletic reports. Ellis Williams of the Charlotte Observer expects Foreman to get most of the work on early downs.
Chargers' Joshua Palmer: Misses practice Wednesday
Palmer (concussion) didn't practice Wednesday. With that, Palmer's status is worth monitoring ahead of this weekend's game against the Seahawks. The wideout is coming off a nine-catch, 57-yard effort (on 12 targets) in Monday's 19-16 win over the Broncos. Palmer's added volume in the contest was due to the absence of Keenan Allen (hamstring), who logged a limited practice Wednesday.
Raiders' Hunter Renfrow: Added to injury report
Renfrow (hip) didn't practice Thursday, Rachel Gossen of the Raiders' official site reports. Renfrow practiced fully Wednesday, so his addition to the Raiders' injury report Thursday is notable. Friday's final report will indicate whether the team's slot man approaches Sunday's game against the Texans cleared to play or with a Week 7 injury designation. The same applies to top tight end Darren Waller (hamstring) and wideout Mack Hollins (heel).
Buccaneers' Keanu Neal: Full workload Week 6
Neal compiled four tackles (three solo) while playing 100 percent of the defensive snaps during the Buccaneers' 20-18 loss to the Steelers in Week 6. With Mike Edwards (elbow) sidelined, Neal drew the start at free safety and delivered a solid performance while playing alongside the highly active Antoine Winfield in the defensive backfield. With Edwards returning to full practice participation Wednesday, Neal projects to revert to the rotational role he'd been filling prior to Sunday, although Logan Ryan's (foot) ongoing absence should continue to ensure a healthy amount of snaps.
Buccaneers' Carlton Davis: Sidelined in practice Wednesday
Davis (hip) was listed as a non-participant on the Buccaneers' injury report Thursday. Davis picked up a hip injury during Tampa Bay's Week 5 win over Atlanta, but he was a full participant in each practice leading up to Sunday's loss to Pittsburgh. While the 25-year-old played 100 percent of the Buccaneers' defensive snaps in the contest, he was still a limited participant Wednesday before taking a step back Thursday. Davis will have one more chance to increase his practice activity Friday, and his status on the team's final injury report should shed provide more clarity on his availability for Sunday against the Panthers.
Cardinals' Robbie Anderson: Sparse usage with new team
Anderson went without a catch on one target and played 12 of 66 offensive snaps during Thursday's 42-34 victory against the Saints. It marked Anderson's second matchup with the Saints this season, but it was the former Panther's first in a Cardinals uniform following his trade to the desert earlier in the week. With Marquise Brown (foot) and Antoine Wesley (hip) on injured reserve, Anderson mixed into the receiving corps behind DeAndre Hopkins (61 plays), Rondale Moore (59) and Greg Dortch (35) and ahead of A.J. Green (DNP). As he grows more accustomed to the playbook, Anderson may be able to usurp Dortch in the pecking order, but until he does his output may be sporadic or even nonexistent.
Seahawks' Noah Fant: Comes down with illness
Fant was a limited participant at Wednesday's practice due to an illness, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports. Until Wednesday, Fant had avoided appearances on Seattle's injury reports in his first season in the Pacific Northwest. He'll look to get back to full participation Thursday and/or Friday, at which point the Seahawks may remove his designation entirely. While he had a relatively slow start to his tenure with team -- he logged a combined 10-56-1 receiving line on 11 targets through four games -- Fant has come to life somewhat over the last two contests, hauling in nine of 12 targets for 94 yards and no scores.
2023 NFL Mock Draft: Green Bay acquires D.J. Moore via trade; Patriots, Chiefs initiate player swap
The NFL trade deadline is Tuesday, Nov. 1 at 4 p.m. ET. There have been rumors of players who could be available in trade scenarios so those are explored in today's thought exercise. We explore how contending teams could look to upgrade their rosters over the next two weeks. As a result of those aggressive moves, Carolina ends up with three selections in the first round.
NFL Week 7 picks, odds, best bets: Aaron Rodgers, Packers suffer yet another upset defeat; Titans sweep Colts
Shoutout to all of those who followed my picks, because we went 11-3 against the spread last week. Everything we touched turned to gold. I even took the Pittsburgh Steelers to cover the spread before seeing that their whole secondary was out vs. the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but it didn't even matter. We blessed them to victory.
Pelicans' CJ McCollum: Goes for 21 points in win Wednesday
McCollum amassed 21 points (7-16 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 4-5 FT), four rebounds, six assists and three steals in 31 minutes during Wednesday's 130-108 win over the Nets. McCollum was solid as ever in the win despite taking a back seat to both Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram. While he doesn't receive the fanfare of a couple of his teammates, McCollum's importance to this team cannot be understated. There is a very real chance he could lead the team in assists and threes this season while chipping in 20 points per game on reasonably efficient shooting. He could maintain top-60 value most of the way.
