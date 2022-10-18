How to keep your pets safe from Halloween tricks and treats this season

As Halloween approaches, Operation Kindness, a no-kill shelter in North Texas , has tips to keep your pet safe from tricks and treats this season.

Keep treats away from pets

Shelter staff advise keeping all candy away from pets. All forms of chocolate is dangerous and can be lethal to both dogs and cats. Sugar-free candy is also a hazard to pets because it contains a sweetener that is also dangerous to pets.

If your pet consumes trick-or-treat candy, call the ASPCA 24-hour Animal Poison Control Center at 888-426-4435.

Door darting

Pets can get startled or riled up by doorbell sounds or frequent new guests at the door. Even pets that don’t typically dart out the door could attempt to escape with new stressors, like trick-or-treaters at the door.

Operation Kindness staff recommend keeping pets in a separate room or tucked away in their crates during the trick-or-treat festivities.

Make sure your pet is properly identified in case they do escape. Shelter staff advise that all pets always wear collars and ID tags, as well as be microchipped, and that contact information is kept updated.

Halloween decor safety

Secure your seasonal decorations to prevent them from falling apart or posing a choking hazard to your pet. Keep candles out of your pets’ reach so they don’t burn themselves or knock one over.

Costume comfort

When dressing up your pet for Halloween , make sure their costume will not cause scratchiness or discomfort, constrict your pet’s movement or breathing, or obscure their vision, Operation Kindness staff advise. When in doubt, a festive collar or bandanna makes a good costume alternative.

If your pet shows signs of stress while in their Halloween costume, such as excessive panting, sweaty paws or not moving freely, staff recommend forgoing the pet costume.